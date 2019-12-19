Is ‘1917’ Really a Lock to Win the Best Cinematography Oscar? – ‘For Your Consideration’

0

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider revisit their initial Best Picture predictions and examine the Best Cinematography category. Is Roger Deakins really a lock to win for the World War I movie 1917, or could The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto) or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson) pull off a stunning upset, given their overall base of support within the guilds?

Elsewhere, Parasite and The Lighthouse appear to be battling it out for a slot, so will voters embrace the flashy black-and-white work in Robert Eggers‘ creepy A24 film — which isn’t exactly an ‘Academy movie’ — or will they choose the gorgeous, scrappy underdog from South Korea? And could this year’s Camerimage winner Lawrence Sher, who served as Todd Phillips‘ DP on Joker, get the last laugh? This episode features a clip from our recent interview with Sher, and the full interview should be up soon, so don’t miss it!

There are a ton of others in the mix, including the cinematographers behind Ad Astra, A Hidden Life, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire, while Scott reminds everyone not to forget about Taika Waititi‘s Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit. Make sure to watch the episode and let us know what you think in the comments section below, or on YouTube.

Collider recently announced a partnership with ArcLight Cinemas that will bring a FYC Screening Series to ArcLight Hollywood, where Scott, Perri and Jeff will interview key talent from Hollywood's top awards contenders.