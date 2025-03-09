The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn't always get it right, and that goes for all of its categories. Including and especially Best Picture, which has led to many a controversy over its winners over the decades. Upsets happen, and a movie can go wrong for so many reasons. Maybe it's offensive, historically inaccurate, made by The Weinstein Company (or someone else whose reputation makes viewers uncomfortable), or it's just plain boring. It could be all four, and there are other issues a movie can have that ensure it doesn't age as well as its accolades would have you think.

For the purposes of this list, however, let's focus on boring. Many things can make a story seem dull: poor pacing, characters the audience feels no attachment to, a failure to suspend disbelief, etc. Somehow, a ceremony that is so integral to boosting people's careers and plays such a big part of American culture (to the point where even winners' speeches can lead to controversy) has an inconsistent track record when awarding its top prize. Having said that, just because a movie seems too boring to win Best Picture (or any Oscar) doesn't mean that it's boring overall. It could even be a pretty good movie—just not something that we should collectively think of as the best movie of the year, a work that belongs in the same club as No Country for Old Men and Parasite. That would fit the description of several entries below. Without getting into the previous century, below are the dullest Best Picture winners of the 21st century so far—from films that are merely good to those that are snooze-fests by even normal standards.

10 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Best Picture at the 83rd Academy Awards

Image via The Weinstein Company

Most of the time, a movie about royalty involves people vying for power, fighting wars, or some other story that is rather grand in its ambitions. Not The King's Speech; this one is about a future king practicing his public speaking skills. Maybe not the biggest stakes in the world. Now, admittedly, the speech he will have to give at the end winds up being Great Britain's declaration of war against Germany in 1939—so that's a pretty big one. Furthermore, it's not often that we see films exploring the struggle of overcoming a stammer.

Colin Firth as the Duke of York (to be King George VI), Helena Bonham Carter as the Duchess of York (to be Queen Elizabeth), and Geoffrey Rush as the speech therapist are all very good. This historical drama is also very well crafted, so it's not like it was nominated for 12 Oscars for no reason. It was also surprisingly successful at the box office. But still—have people re-watched The King's Speech as many times as they've re-watched some of its fellow Best Picture nominees (Black Swan, The Fighter, The Social Network, Winter's Bone, Toy Story 3)? Probably not.