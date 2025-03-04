Some Best Picture winners are gripping dramas or technical masterpieces, but only a few are endlessly entertaining. These films keep audiences glued to the screen, whether through epic action, unforgettable music, or thrilling storytelling. They’re movies you can watch over and over again and still feel the same excitement as the first time.

From sweeping adventures to beloved musicals, these Best Picture winners deliver pure entertainment. Whether it’s a thrilling war epic, a groundbreaking fantasy, or a heartfelt romance, these films prove that Oscar winners don’t have to be slow or overly serious to be great. This list will discuss the most entertaining Best Picture winners of all time, considering how engaging they are and how well they have endured as beloved cinematic classics.

10 'Gladiator' (2000)

Best Picture at the 73rd Academy Awards

Image via DreamWorks Distribution

If you love sword-and-sandal epics, Gladiator is an absolute must-watch. The story of Maximus Decimus Meridius—a Roman general turned gladiator—captivated critics, audiences, and the Academy alike. With an all-star cast, including Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, and Richard Harris, the film became the second-highest-grossing movie of 2000. From its stunning production design to its jaw-dropping action sequences, Gladiator is the kind of movie that glues you to the screen and keeps you hooked with its epic storytelling.

With 12 nominations, Gladiator was one of the biggest winners of the night, taking home five Oscars, including Best Picture and a well-deserved Best Actor win for Crowe. It narrowly edged out Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which won four awards that same night. While the long-awaited Gladiator II finally arrived, it never quite matched the original. Some movies just can’t be topped.