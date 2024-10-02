Every year, thousands of talented individuals create hundreds of spectacular films. To celebrate the industry's talent, the Oscars are held every February (sometimes March, especially recently) to award said individuals and movies. But the highlight of the event is always Best Picture, the award given to what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences deem the greatest movie of the year. Previous winners of the prestigious award include classics like The Godfather and recent phenoms such as Oppenheimer.

However, just because a movie wins Best Picture doesn't mean everyone else agrees on its quality; some might even call it objectively bad. Many factors make up a film's selection, but when deciding the worst Best Picture winners, it comes down to how outdated it feels, how boring it is, if it won over other deserving candidates, or the general lack of quality, whether that be for acting, writing, or directing. These ten films prove to be the worst Best Picture winners at the Oscars, posing the question of how they could ever win the most prestigious award in cinema.

10 'Nomadland' (2020)

Best Picture 2021

Nomadland is the most recent Best Picture winner on this ranking, accepting the award in 2021, where director Chloé Zhao took home the triple crown by directing, writing, and producing the film. When the sixty-year-old Fern (Frances McDormand) loses everything in the Great Recession, she buys a camper van and travels the great American plains, living as a modern-day Nomad.

As the first modern movie here, it's easier for fans to criticize it without the blanket of aging poorly or old filmmaking swaying decisions. It might be harsh to call Nomadland one of the all-time worst Best Picture winners, considering it's one of the greatest minimalist movies, but without time skewing our perception, the film can come off as boring. There are many great aspects of Nomadland, but the lack of story really hurts it, making it the worst Best Picture winner of this decade.

9 'Around the World in 80 Days' (1956)

Best Picture 1957

Based on Jules Verne's 1873 novel of the same name, Around the World in 80 Days is an adventure comedy film. The movie follows a member of the gentleman's club and his servant as they claim to be able to travel the world in only 80 days. The two set out on a comedic adventure with a nosy police officer in hot pursuit.

For its time, the comedy might have been funny with its British humor and gentlemanly charm, but today, it feels cheap and just doesn't hit. While the film is generally okay, another major reason for its less-than-stellar reputation as a winner is that it beat out Giant, one of the most influential movies ever. With many pointing out the absurd number of cameos as the reason for its win, Around the World in 80 Days is undeserving of its Best Picture win.

Around the World in Eighty Days Release Date October 17, 1956 Director Michael Anderson , John Farrow Cast David Niven , Cantinflas , Finlay Currie , Robert Morley , Noel Coward , Trevor Howard , John Gielgud Runtime 175 minutes Writers James Poe , John Farrow , S.J. Perelman , Jules Verne

8 'Gigi' (1958)

Best Picture 1959

Based on Colette's 1944 novella of the same name, Gigi is a romantic musical. The film follows a Parisian playboy and his platonic young friend, Gigi. He goes from one woman to the next—until Gigi matures. With a romance budding between the two, their friendship becomes complicated, with Gaston debating whether to choose love or his old carefree life.

While many older reviews, and many new ones, praise the beautiful direction, charming moments, splendid acting, and entertaining songs, much of the film doesn't hold up. Viewing it with modern opinion makes Gigi almost unwatchable with its creepy material and pedophilic overtones, making it an incredibly disturbing movie nowadays. Gigi isn't one of Vincente Minelli's best films even for the time, with its uncomfortable content making it a shock to learn that the film swept the Oscars with nine wins.

7 'The Broadway Melody' (1929)

Best Picture 1930

Serving as the Best Picture, or referred to as Outstanding Picture back then, for the second annual Oscars, The Broadway Melody is a classic musical romance. The film follows two vaudeville sisters as they bring their act to New York, where they perform on Broadway. With one cast member dating one of the sisters, his affections shift to the other, creating an awkward romantic subplot along with the Broadway musical.

As tastes change and fans become more accustomed to modern storytelling, older movies become increasingly boring. While The Broadway Melody may be culturally significant and interesting as a peek into how they made musicals in the 1920s, it doesn't offer much else. With a boring romance plot that pushes the musical plot aside and uninteresting characters, The Broadway Melody is one of the worst movies to win Best Picture.

6 'Cavalcade' (1933)

Best Picture 1934

Cavalcade was the first movie by Fox Film Corporation to win an Oscar before it merged with 20th Century Pictures to become 20th Century Fox. The movie follows a London couple, their kids, friends, and servants through many years of the 20th Century. Key historical events shaped their lives, such as the Second Boer War, Queen Victoria's death, the sinking of the Titanic, and The First World War.

While for its time, critics considered Cavalcade a phenomenal movie with an ambitious story, today, it is another boring old movie with little intrigue. The movie is a tedious slog that hasn't aged well at all, with many moments feeling humorous by today's standards, such as a smash cut from a couple talking about their promising future on the Titanic. Cavalcade is often puzzling and contradictory, making it an epic that doesn't earn its status as an Oscar-winning war movie.

Cavalcade Release Date April 15, 1933 Director Frank Lloyd Cast Una O'Connor , Herbert Mundin Runtime 112

5 'Cimarron' (1931)

Best Picture 1932

Based on Edna Ferber's 1930 novel, Cimarron won the award at the fourth annual Oscars, becoming the first Western to win. The epic drama occurs over multiple decades as a man and his wife join the rush to populate a new city in Oklahoma. However, as certain events separate the couple numerous times, the movie is about the struggles of maintaining this small town.

The film may have struck a chord with people in the 1930s, but enduring Cimarron today is a chore. Watching the family get adjusted to their life during this period feels incredibly dull with little excitement. Not only that, but the film is terribly racist; even if this was more common back then, it makes watching this movie frustrating. With so many great films, it's a shame Cimarron is one of the four Westerns to win Best Picture.

Cimarron Release Date February 9, 1931 Director Wesley Ruggles Cast Richard Dix , Irene Dunne , Estelle Taylor , Nance O'Neil Runtime 123 minutes Writers Edna Ferber , Howard Estabrook , Louis Sarecky

4 'Green Book' (2018)

Best Picture 2019

Green Book is based on the true story of African-American pianist Don Shirley and his bodyguard, Tony Lip. In 1962, Shirley (Mahershala Ali) went on a tour in the Deep South, hiring a driver and bodyguard to get him safely across the country. Despite their differences, the two form an unlikely bond in this adventure comedy.

Like Nomadland, it could be recency bias that has so many fans disliking Green Book, but the film has no excuses, with it being a modern-day picture. The white savior narrative irked many fans, especially Spike Lee, who attempted to leave the venue after learning of its Best Picture win. While Viggo Mortensen stands by the true story of the film, it wasn't even executed well, coming off in the wrong way. Especially considering it was up against modern triumphs like Roma, The Favourite, and BlacKkKlansman, Green Book's win was wholly undeserving.

3 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Best Picture 1999

Reimagining William Shakespeare's life, Shakespeare in Love is a fictional story about the Bard's youth and how he came to write his most famous play. A young Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) is at rock bottom with no money or inspiration, but when he meets Viola de Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow), he falls in love and gains the inspiration he needs.

Creating a fictional life for a real person is always tricky and never goes over well. While many critics praised the film for its balance of romance and witty comedy, set pieces, and acting, Shakespeare in Love felt like a simple crowd-pleaser without much substance. In any other year, its win might've not been so egregious; indeed, what made this the most divisive Oscar win is that it won over one of the most critically acclaimed movies ever, Saving Private Ryan. Moreover, its connection with disgraced criminal Harvey Weinstein further adds to its dubious legacy.

2 'The Greatest Show on Earth' (1952)

Best Picture 1953

Created by actual circus managers, The Greatest Show on Earth featured real stunts by the actors and the circus troupe. The movie is a behind-the-scenes look into the biggest circus in the world, with dazzling entertainment that gives the modern audience a peek into what old circuses looked like. The documentary-style film showcases the glamour and jealousy of the circus world in the spectacle of a movie.

Big expectations come with a title like The Greatest Show on Earth, but besides the iconic train crash scene, the entire film felt like fans were just watching a televised circus act. With only one fantastic sequence, the rest of the film feels simple and uninspired, making it even more controversial that it won over the revolutionary High Noon. The Greatest Show on Earth is an excellent case of a movie that might've seemed revolutionary at the time, but now just comes across as disappointing and unengaging.

The Greatest Show on Earth Release Date May 1, 1952 Director Cecil B. DeMille Cast James Stewart , Charlton Heston , Betty Hutton , Cornel Wilde Runtime 152 minutes Writers Fredric M. Frank , Barré Lyndon , Theodore St. John

1 'Crash' (2004)

Best Picture 2006

Director Paul Haggis described Crash as a passion project based on an incident he experienced. The film takes place in Los Angeles, where high tensions lead to social and racial conflict. It follows several different stories that slowly interweave, featuring dating detectives, a district attorney and his prejudiced wife, a victimized Middle-Eastern shop owner, a wealthy African-American couple, and a racist cop.

There are many reasons why Crash is one of the most-hated Oscar winners, from