Netflix Leads 2020 Best Picture Predictions – ‘For Your Consideration’

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider offer their first real set of Oscar predictions for Best Picture. Netflix boasts the two films most likely to land a nomination this year, but as Perri explains, winning the big one is a whole ‘nother ballgame.

So besides The Irishman and Marriage Story, what else is in the mix this year? Jeff thinks that Sony has a pair of high-ranking contenders this year between Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Little Women, though he’s not sure either one has what it takes to win it all. Jojo Rabbit, on the other hand, does, and he also thinks the tricky film could benefit from having Fox Searchlight and its awards expertise in its corner.

Meanwhile, Scott and Perri feel strongly that Bong Joon-ho‘s Parasite is a major Best Picture threat, while Jeff thinks its awards trajectory will play out closer to Cold War than Roma, as in, a Best Director nomination is more likely than a Best Picture nomination. Will the Academy embrace this bloody Korean genre film, or will it be relegated to the newly-named and already controversial Best International Feature Film category?

And no Best Picture discussion would be complete without mentioning the titles on the bubble, and the films that haven’t been seen yet, like 1917, Richard Jewell and Cats, all of which hail from past Oscar winners in Sam Mendes, Clint Eastwood and Tom Hooper. I guess if you’ve won Best Director, you don’t need to show your film to critics until after Thanksgiving!

Jeff also warns his co-hosts not to discount more diverse films like Queen and Slim, Just Mercy and Waves, which haven’t been as prominent in the Oscar conversation as other titles, while Perri stans for dark horse contenders such as Us and Dolemite Is My Name, though Scott doubts that Eddie Murphy will snag a Best Actor nomination due to his contentious history with the Academy.

