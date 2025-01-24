Since the first ceremony took place in 1929, the Academy Awards have long celebrated excellence, with the Best Picture category standing out the most as the pinnacle of filmmaking achievement. Throughout the years, some features have understandably left an imprint on audiences and critics alike, not only for their incredible quality production but also for their ability to shape filmmaking, as they broke boundaries and pushed the limits of visual storytelling.

From epic dramas that left global audiences in tears thanks to the real-life events they delve into, like Schindler’s List, to horror films that have proved the genre has a lot to offer, as is the case for The Silence of the Lambs, these groundbreaking films represent some of the most significant milestones in cinematic history. We look back at how these Best Picture winners have redefined genres, influenced filmmakers, and left unshakable marks on pop culture, ranking them by greatness and importance.

10 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Directed by John Madden

John Madden's period drama romance starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes sees the world's greatest-ever playwright as a young and uninspired boy out of cash. When he meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays, his fortune soon takes a turn for the better.

Shakespeare in Love was a major milestone in cinema because it marked the rise of unprecedented campaigning to cultivate media buzz. Its win demonstrates how important campaigning is and how it can persuade Academy voters even when competing against critically acclaimed epics like Saving Private Ryan. For this reason, Shakespeare in Love remains one of the most debated wins in Oscar history, cementing its legacy as a film that defied traditional mold and reshaped how nominees are evaluated for the award.

9 'Moonlight' (2016)

Directed by Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins' directorial debut is a heart-wrenching coming-of-age drama about a young African-American man grappling with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence, and finally adulthood. The character is played by three different actors, with Trevante Rhodes being the oldest of the three.

Featuring astounding acting and stunning cinematography, the moving Moonlight was a landmark in Oscars history not only because it became the first LGBTQ+ Best Picture winner but also because it showcased that independent cinema can triumph over big-budget Hollywood productions. The way it tackles the struggles of growing up—especially as a queer POC—in a non-sensationalized or stereotypical way but rather offers a compelling and humanistic perspective, makes the acclaimed film an authentic and enjoyable viewing.

8 'Gone With the Wind' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

Despite its status as one of the most controversial films of all time, Gone With the Wind is still one of the most famous and influential cinematic achievements. Featuring great acting performances, the period movie follows a sheltered and manipulative Southern belle (Vivien Leigh) and a roguish profiteer (Clark Gable) undergoing a turbulent romance as the society around them crumbles with the end of slavery and is rebuilt during the Civil War and Reconstruction eras.

A "product of its time," Gone With the Wind did not age well, mostly due to its harmful stereotypes, which have understandably sparked both important conversations about race and representation and criticism for its romanticized portrayal of such a complex era. However, it is still regarded as an important Oscar win because of its large-scale, ambitious filmmaking and innovation. At the time, it went on to become the most-awarded film at the Oscars. Furthermore, it is worth noting that Hattie McDonald's win—as the first Black person to take home an Academy Award—was groundbreaking, too.