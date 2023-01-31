How do the Academy's choices for the movie of the year stack up against each other?

Oscar season is upon us, which means film fans everywhere are debating why their favorite movies deserve to take home all the awards. With ten movies now eligible for Best Picture, the competition has never been tougher for the right to take home the Oscar's highest honor. While there will always be front-runners that take home the prize more often than not, sometimes the Academy will throw a curveball into the mix and select a movie from out of left field.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Have Appeared in the Most Best Picture Winners

While the years that follow will decide if the Academy made the right choice, as evidenced by the winner's overall impact on popular culture, looking back at the last ten winners reveals some worthy champions. There will always be those who claim that other movies should have won instead, but most of the past decade's Best Picture winners remain popular movies and are just as well-regarded today, if not more so.

10 'Argo' (2012)

Letterboxd: 3.6

Directed by Ben Affleck, Argoalso sees the former Batman pulling double duty as leading man Tony Mendez. A CIA agent, Mendez goes undercover as a film producer in order to conduct a hostage rescue in Iran. Hiring a real film crew to make a Sci-Fi movie, the crew travels to Tehran for the fake production and real rescue.

Based on a real incident that occurred in 1979, Argo is not fully committed to historical accuracy as it weaves an entertaining story. Affleck showcases his tremendous talent behind the camera as he directs a great cast of industry professionals including Alan Arkin, John Goodman, and Bryan Cranston in this enjoyable thriller.

9 'Green Book' (2018)

Letterboxd: 3.7

Set in 1960s America, Green Bookstars Viggo Mortensen as Tony Lip, an Italian-American family man who works as a bouncer. Contacted by African-American pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), Tony is hired to escort the musician through the heavily racist South, serving as both his driver and bodyguard.

A controversial winner, some took issue with what they deemed superficial handling of racism, especially when compared to fellow nominee BlacKkKlansman. What cannot be denied is the terrific performances from Mortensen and Ali, with the latter winning his second Academy Award for his subdued performance as Shirley.

8 'The Shape of Water' (2018)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Letterboxd: 3.7

Deaf Eliza (Sally Hawkins) leads a lonely life as a cleaner at a government research facility. When she discovers an amphibian creature being held in a secret lab, she begins to feel a connection with the captive being and hatches a plan to free him from those who wish to experiment on him.

One of Guillermo del Toro's best movies, The Shape of Water contains his signature genre storytelling while still showcasing a captivating love story. The romance that blossoms between Eliza and the Amphibian Man is sweet, and the film proved to be a popular winner as it was a refreshing choice for the Academy.

7 'Nomadland' (2020)

Image via IMDb

Letterboxd: 3.8

Losing her long-time job after the company she works for shuts down, Fern (Frances McDormand) decides to sell all of her belongings and travel around America in a van. Throughout her journey, she meets all manner of others living the nomad lifestyle, who each teach her new skills they learned living on the road.

Nomadland received acclaim at release, being one of the highest-rated movies on IMDB since 2020. Along with Best Picture, McDormand won her third Best Actress Oscar for her performance, while Chloé Zhao won Best Director, becoming only the second female filmmaker to do so.

Watch on Hulu

6 'CODA' (2021)

Letterboxd: 3.9

A remake of the French-Belgian film La Famille Belier, CODAcenters around the Rossi family, who are all deaf except for teenage daughter Ruby (Emilia Jones). With her family's fishing business on the verge of collapse, Ruby spends her days helping out while finding a newfound passion for singing by joining the local Choir Club.

While CODA received positive reviews at release, many saw it as a safe choice for Best Picture by the Academy, as the film itself could have taken more risks in its portrayal of the deaf community. Regardless, it remains a feel-good story about family that will leave most viewers with a smile as it wraps up its wholesome tale.

Watch on Apple TV

5 'Birdman' (2014)

Letterboxd: 3.9

A comeback vehicle for Michael Keaton, Birdmansees the popular actor playing Riggan Thomson, a faded actor famous for playing the superhero 'Birdman'. Trying to recapture his former popularity, Riggan attempts to direct and star in a Broadway play, all while his relationships with those around him fall apart.

It is easy to see the parallels between Keaton and his past performances as Batman in Birdman's story of an actor still typecast by their superhero alter ego. It allows Keaton to deliver one of the best performances of his career, while the film itself is a masterwork of writing and directing.

4 'Spotlight' (2015)

Image via Participant/First Look Media

Letterboxd: 4.0

While an original story, Spotlightis based on the work of The Boston Globe's "Spotlight" team who exposed the rampant cases of sexual abuse committed against children by Catholic priests. Despite its confronting subject, the movie is gripping as its cast of reporters attempts to find some justice for the victims of such heinous crimes.

Critics hailed the movie for its honest yet careful handling of the real-life story, and it rode this wave of acclaim to its Best Picture win. Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams received acting nominations in the supporting categories, while the talented cast also includes Michael Keaton and Liev Schreiber.

Watch on HBO Max

3 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Letterboxd: 4.1

Based on the harrowing true story, 12 Years a Slave follows Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor) a free African-American man living in Washington in 1841. After he is kidnaped and sold into slavery, Northup is forced to endure 12 years of hell as he works for a cruel plantation owner and experiences the worst of humanity.

A powerful true story, 12 Years a Slave showcases the strength of the human spirit, as Northup refuses to give up despite his hopeless situation. Ejiofor is incredible as Northup, earning an acting nomination, while the film itself took home Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Lupita Nyong'o.

Watch on HBO Max

2 'Moonlight' (2016)

Letterboxd: 4.2

Centered around the life of Chiron, Moonlightchecks in with the youth throughout three important stages of his life: childhood, adolescence, and early adult years. As Chiron struggles to come to terms with his identity and sexuality as he grows older, he reflects on those who have helped him as he tries to find his place in the world.

One of the most celebrated movies of the 2010s, Moonlight was a surprising but popular choice for Best Picture. Its LGBTQ focus, especially through the lens of African-American youth, made it a groundbreaking choice for the top honor, especially since it overcame the glitzy Hollywood love story La La Land in a shocking fashion.

Watch on Showtime

1 'Parasite' (2019)

Letterboxd: 4.6

A global sensation, Parasitequickly swept the world through word of mouth and social media. The film follows the Kim family as they struggle to avoid poverty. When their son gets a job tutoring the daughter of the rich Park family, the Kims see an opportunity to assimilate themselves into the Park's life and use them for their money.

The first non-English language film to win Best Picture, Parasite was a welcome change from the Academy's voters. A masterwork of film production, the movie also took home Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho. It is also one of the highest-rated movies of all time on Letterboxd.

Watch on Hulu

KEEP READING: 10 2022 Movies That Deserved An Oscar Nomination for Best Picture