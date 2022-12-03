The Academy Awards isn't the most beloved awards show in the world of film, but it remains arguably the largest and most talked about (at least for western countries). The biggest award of any Oscars ceremony is always Best Picture, and even if some winners aren't as well-remembered as others, most carve out a place in film history for winning alone.

The following 10 Best Picture winners all go a step further, when it comes to historical importance. Each represents a significant "first" for the Oscars, and in a variety of ways, all stand as unique winners of the Academy Awards' top prize. They are by no means the only culturally or historically important Best Picture winners; only some of the most notable when it comes to assessing which winners pushed the film industry forward the most.

'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

The Hurt Locker is a movie about the members of a bomb squad during the Iraq War, and the dangerous job they have of defusing explosives. The film expertly makes viewers feel the tension that the characters would, and the way war is shown to be an adrenaline rush that attracts certain individuals - not despite the danger, but because of it - makes it also an interesting and dark character study.

The main reason The Hurt Locker is a significant Best Picture winner is that it marks the first time a female filmmaker - Kathryn Bigelow - directed a Best Picture winner, with Bigelow also winning Best Director. It took over 80 years to happen, so it was a long time coming. Since Bigelow's win, two other films directed by women have won Best Picture: Nomadland (2020) and Coda (2021).

'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)

A crime-drama about two cops assigned to solve a murder case in a southern U.S. town, In the Heat of the Night won Best Picture in a year when the U.S. film industry was starting to change significantly. Films were becoming grittier, more mature, and more open to covering topical themes in greater detail, with In the Heat of the Night's depiction of subjects like racism and murder being significant in that regard.

It was also the first Best Picture winner to feature a Black man in the lead role. That man was Sidney Poitier, who'd also made history for being the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role several years earlier. For its lead actor and the themes it explored, In the Heat of the Night was a historically important Best Picture winner.

'12 Years a Slave' (2013)

A difficult-to-watch but essential film about slavery, 12 Years a Slave is one of the most powerful Best Picture winners in recent memory. The film is based on the true story of Solomon Northup, who was kidnapped and sold into slavery during the 1840s, enduring serving as a slave for over a decade before writing a memoir about his experience, which the film ended up being based on.

Certainly, no Best Picture winner before or since has handled the topic of slavery in such an honest and unflinching way. Additionally, 12 Years a Slave made history for being the first Best Picture winner directed by a Black filmmaker, Steve McQueen. However, while McQueen and five other Black filmmakers have earned a nomination for Best Director, it remains an Oscar that hasn't yet been awarded to a Black filmmaker.

'On the Waterfront' (1954)

On the Waterfront doesn't immediately jump out as a historically significant Best Picture winner, but it certainly has elements that made it a unique one for its time. The film's a crime-drama about a young man who works for a corrupt union boss who runs his town's docks, and what happens when this man - played by Marlon Brando in one of his best roles - stands up to the corruption around him.

Its story is vital and alarming, and it has a certain amount of grit and realism that differentiates it from the Best Picture winners made before 1954. It also has an added element of authenticity thanks to its acting, with Brando's famed (or sometimes infamous) method acting leading to a performance unlike any others that had really been seen before he burst onto the scene.

'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

While In the Heat of the Night paved the way for darker, more adult-themed movies winning Best Picture, Midnight Cowboy was the one that solidified the maturation of the Best Picture Oscar. It's a simple - and often sad - story about two hustlers who find solace with each other in an otherwise rough, uncaring world that they both dream of escaping from.

When it comes to mature content, no Best Picture winner before 1969 had pushed as many boundaries as Midnight Cowboy. While it's not graphic by today's standards, the fact that one of the main characters was shown to be a male prostitute was shocking for the time. To date, it's the only X-rated movie that's won Best Picture.

'Mrs. Miniver' (1942)

Rather than pushing a certain kind of boundary of signifying any kind of precise first, Mrs. Miniver stands as an important Best Picture winner for what it was about and when it was released. It was the first Best Picture winner to deal with World War 2, and was released right in the middle of the global conflict, which lasted from 1939 to 1945.

It makes Mrs. Miniver a fascinating film to watch for historical reasons, as it gives insight into how people felt about WW2 while the conflict was raging. Many Best Picture winners after Mrs. Miniver would also be set during WW2 (including the subsequent winner, Casablanca), but few would feel as immediate or grounded as the one that tackled the war first.

'Parasite' (2019)

It's fair to say that Parasite shook the film industry upon its release in 2019. While Bong Joon-ho was a beloved director among film buffs and critics, Parasite made him a household name, as this darkly funny and very intense film about class conflict and the violence of economic inequality truly struck a chord not just with South Korea, but the entire world.

Its success continued into awards season, too, with it being a major winner at the Oscars, taking home several awards, including Best Picture. This makes it the first film not in the English language to win Best Picture, and the first winner entirely funded by a non-English-speaking country. As a Best Picture winner that's gone a long way to increasing the visibility of world cinema, it's a greatly important winner.

'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

The Godfather: Part II continues the story of the Corleone crime family, now run by Michael, the son of the boss in the first film. The original Godfather was hugely successful, and itself a Best Picture winner, with most feeling as though Part II lives up to its predecessor, or even surpasses it.

Simply put, The Godfather: Part II is a significant winner because it was the first sequel to win Best Picture. It also cemented The Godfather series as the only film series to have two of its entries win Best Picture... and impressively, its director, Francis Ford Coppola, released another movie in 1974 which won the Palme d'Or.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

As The Godfather: Part II shows, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King can't be considered the first sequel to win Best Picture (if you consider it a sequel in the first place). This third and final part of the epic Lord of the Rings trilogy was important for another reason, however.

The Oscars seldom seem to recognize genre films when it comes to awarding Best Picture, so it's notable that The Return of the King was the first fantasy movie to win Best Picture. It was a long time coming, and here's hoping a science-fiction movie can finally win one day, too.

'Wings' (1927)

Why should Wings count as an important Best Picture winner in Oscar history? Well, simply put, this silent romance/war epic about two fighter pilots in WW1 who both love the same woman is considered the first Best Picture winner in the award show's almost 100-year history.

Interestingly, the first Oscars ceremony stands out, too. It was the first and only time that two movies received a similar "Best Picture" type award, with Wings winning "Outstanding Picture," and the similarly compelling Sunrise: A Song of Two Humanswinning the one and only award for"Best Unique and Artistic Picture."

