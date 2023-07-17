Although the now globally famous star kicked off training in commercial illustration after leaving school at only 16, his path was clearly altered when he attended the Drama Centre in London for three years. Brosnan rose to popularity in the 1982 television show Remington Steele, which certainly opened many doors to other productions. His most memorable role, though, is unarguably that of British secret agent James Bond.

With an undeniable and timeless charm, the beloved actor's filmography features different genres, ranging from comedies and romance to dramas and action flicks. From The Thomas Crown Affair to The Long Friday, these are the actor's best (according to their score on Rotten Tomatoes).

10 'The Thomas Crown Affair' (1999)

Tomatometer: 69%

This crime thriller blends the genres with romantic elements as it follows a self-made billionaire and playboy who gets bored of being able to get everything he wants and turns to steal the most iconic masterpieces made by legendary painters for kicks, only to fall for the beautiful detective (Rene Russo) who is assigned to capture him.

The Thomas Crown Affair is undoubtedly a highly entertaining feature with a few action-packed sequences and an interesting premise to match. It is a remake of the movie of the American heist film of the same name by Norman Jewison and starring SteveMcQueen and provides audiences with a refreshing take on the previously told story. As for Brosnan's role, it is possibly one of his most memorable and undeniably charismatic.

9 'The Tailor of Panama' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Adapted from John le Carré's spy thriller of the same name, the engagingJohn Boorman film follows a tailor and ex-convict (Geoffrey Rush) who has criminal connections to all of the top political and gangster figures and reluctantly becomes a spy for a British agent (Borsnan).

Filled with twists and turns, The Tailor of Panama is a cleverly written and incredibly acted satirical thriller reflecting on the espionage business and Anglo-American imperialism. Although it is hardly a masterpiece, the 2001 movie makes for a good time in front of the screen as well as a memorable John le Carré adaptation.

8 'Love Is All You Need' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Although it may come as a surprise for some, one of the Pierce Brosnan films that critics seem to have enjoyed is Love is All You Need, a romantic comedy set in Italy where a Danish woman (Trine Dyrholm) forges a strong connection with her future in-law (Brosnan) in her daughter's (Molly Blixt Egelind) wedding.

From the promising narrative to the absolutely stunning Italian landscapes, there is much to like about Love is All You Need. Part of what makes the film stand out is the refreshing way it provides audiences with a middle-aged romance, which doesn't happen as much. While flawed in some aspects, it is a bubbly, lighthearted, and affecting summer vacation movie.

7 'The Matador' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Directed by Richard Shepard, The Matador depicts the forging of an unexpected bond between a low-spirited salesman (Greg Kinnear) and the equally downhearted skilled assassin Julian Noble (Brosnan) in a Mexican dive bar. Their friendship is tested when one of them asks for a favor a few months later.

Featuring great performances from both actors — especially Brosnan — The Matador is equally quirky and hilarious, offering audiences a gripping dark comedy with memorable dialogue that will keep them invested throughout its whole runtime. This buddy flick is innovative and original; for that, it understandably deserves to be in the actor's top 10.

6 'Mister Johnson' (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Set in 1920s Africa, Mister Johnson introduces viewers to MaynardEziashi's titular character, a highly educated, skilled, and talented accountant who, despite his best efforts, finds it hard to move forward in his career and find a respectable position simply due to the color of his skin. Brosnan plays his superior, Harry Rudbeck, whom he hopes to impress by scheming an intriguing plan.

Based on the last of several West African novels written by British author JoyceCary, this colonial satire, which can be quite moving, may not be to everyone's taste, but it surely delivers thought-provoking messages on imperialism and prejudice. Additionally, Bruce Beresford's picture also provides audiences with believable characters.

5 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

The second installment to the beloved Mamma Mia!film (the "Barbenheimmer" of 2008, alongside Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight) illustrates its predecessor's characters five years into the future (even if it was ten in real life) as they all reunite to celebrate Amanda Seyfried's grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna. Brosnan reprises his role as Sam.

No doubt, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Againis the perfect summer feel-good film. In addition to its stunning locations, the 2018 movie presents viewers with an endearing glimpse into Donna's (Meryl Streep and Lily James) early years as she travels abroad, sets on different adventures, experiences heartbreak, and ultimately becomes the best version of herself.

4 'The Ghost Writer' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

As the title suggests, 2010's The Ghost Writer is a compelling crime mystery drama centering on a writer (Ewan McGregor) who was recruited to finish the memoirs of a former British prime minister (Brosnan) but ends up ultimately unearthing information that endangers his own life.

With an intense script and stylish direction, this Roman Polanski feature is as great as it promises audiences to be, and its high Rotten Tomatoes score is just proof. While arguably not one of the director's best works, it still makes for an impressive conspiracy thriller with a neat twist.

3 'GoldenEye' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

According to Rotten Tomatoes, GoldenEyeis the only Bond film to break into Brosnan's top 10. The Martin Campbell feature puts Brosnan's British up against Sean Bean's Alec Trevelyan, an ex-agent who carries a space weapon that could destroy the Earth.

There is no doubt that Brosnan's career was not the same after playing Bond — the iconic character, combined with the star's efforts, elevated Brosnan as an actor and ultimately provided him with tremendous success. The action-packed GolenEye seems to be the Bond film (featuring the actor) that stands out the most for the majority of critics on the platform, with a solid 83% Tomatometer score.

2 'The World's End' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

In Edgar Wright's sci-fi comedy, viewers follow Simon Pegg's immature 40-year-old Gary King, who, to top their epic pub crawl from 20 years earlier, forces his rebellious friends to accompany him back to their hometown only to realize that the actual battle is for humanity's future and not just their own. Brosnan plays one of the film's pivotal characters in The World's End— Mr. Shepherd, Gary's favorite former English teacher in high school.

Fun and engaging, this 2013 movie is guaranteed to keep the audience's boredom at bay, just as other films by Wright do. While possibly the weakest movie in the director's Cornetto trilogy, The World's End is an innovative and ambitious film with beautiful visuals and a hilarious screenplay.

1 'The Long Good Friday' (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

This JohnMackenzie movie is set in the late 1970s following a crime boss (BobHoskins) as he attempts to get the American mafia to support his effort to turn a vacant London neighborhood into a potential site for an Olympics in the future. However, a series of attacks hit his empire, and Shand suspects the company has a traitor.

The Long Good Friday, which is regarded as one of the best gangster films, was not only Brosnan's film debut but also seemingly his best movie, according to the Tomatometer. With an impressive 97% score, the original 1980 crime drama offers an entertaining plot through an intelligent script.

