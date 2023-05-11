As the old saying goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression; the first impression someone gets from a television show can make or break the experience. While some people might be willing to be open-minded if that initial impression isn't great and give it a second chance, the introduction to a series is very important.

A good pilot episode has a lot to accomplish. It has to draw in the audience and whet their appetite for more while also introducing the show's concept and setting the tone for what's to come in the series, which is no easy feat. Shows can live and die by the quality of their pilot episode, and these are the pilots that Redditors believe are the among the best that audiences have ever been shown.

10 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Premiering in 2004, Lost quickly became one of the most talked about series around. This sci-fi drama follows the story of survivors who find themselves stuck on an island after their plane crashes and realize that if they want to survive the mysterious island, they'll have to work together.

From the moment the plane crashed in the show's pilot episode, audiences were hooked and couldn't get enough. Redditors felt it perfectly set up the series, made an impact, and that it set the stage for great character development throughout the first season. As Reddit user OutrageousChest says, "Lost is the most memorable pilot I’ve ever seen."

9 'Legion' (2017-2019)

In this day and age, where superhero shows are everywhere and generally follow certain formulas, Legion stands apart from them all. This series, based on Marvel Comics, was a unique look into the X-Men universe, in which a young mutant is diagnosed with schizophrenia and struggles with controlling his powers.

While Legion may not have gotten the fame and popularity of an MCU show, critics and fans praised the series, with some even calling it one of Marvel's best, particularly the first season. Redditors agree that the first season does an incredible job, and it all starts with the pilot. Redditor brownchariliebrown states, "[Legion's] first episode does so much work setting up so much."

8 'The Shield' (2002-2008)

When it comes to crime dramas, The Shield had audiences on the edge of their seats throughout the series, especially in the pilot episode. The show tells the story of a corrupt police detective, not afraid of bending the rules to get things done, and the squad he leads.

Audiences found themselves simultaneously rooting for the protagonists while also loving to hate this group of anti-heroes. When it comes to the pilot, fans can't say enough about how great it is. Redditor tgibbularcancer says, "I think what I love most about the pilot is how the final scene has a huge impact over the entire show. The whole series is just an absolute banger."

7 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Mad Men is a period drama that follows star ad-man Don Draper, played by Jon Hamm, at his prestigious advertising agency in New York during the 1960s. The series was a huge hit, earning numerous accolades and awards throughout its seven-season run.

The pilot episode introduces audiences to the world of Don Draper and draws them into the '60s seamlessly. While some felt the ending was jarring, many fans felt the pilot was what hooked them in instantly. Reddit user Pablo_the_bear writes, "Mad Men. You get a sense of who Don Draper is and what his world is about during the first episode, only to have a major twist in the last moment."

6 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Modern Family is an ensemble sitcom that had a documentary-esque style of filming. The series followed three families who were part of one larger family, filled with quirks, unique relationships, and many relatable ups and downs. It ran for 11 seasons and earned numerous awards and nominations throughout that time.

When it comes to network comedies, they typically rely on their pilot episodes to get them over the hump and green light for more episodes, and with Modern Family, it was a no-brainer to keep it going, and Redditors agree. Redditor highryan92 says, "Modern Family. One of the funniest and well-put-together comedy pilots ever. It set the stage for a great first season."

5 'House' (2004-2012)

Starring Hugh Laurie, House quickly became one of the most popular fictional doctors on TV. The series features Dr. House, a genius physician with a unique skill for diagnosing strange and puzzling illnesses while also dealing with his own personal medical struggles as he leads his team of doctors.

With his maverick methods and abrasive attitude, Dr. House may not be for everyone, but all it took was the pilot episode for many audiences to fall in love with him and root for his success. Reddit user Cr7-Cr7Real shares, "For me, there are many, but the one that comes to mind first is House M.D. pilot. I've been hooked on the show and Hugh Laurie's exceptional performance since the pilot episode."

4 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

A Western unlike any other, Westworld tells the story of a futuristic amusement park with a Western theme, filled with realistic automatons who begin malfunctioning. The show was a huge hit, with the first season being the most watched opening season of any HBO original series, and was nominated for numerous awards.

The premiere of Westworld was a smashing success that set the tone for what many Redditors feel is one of the best seasons of television of all time. Redditor SeaworthinessRude241 says, "Kinda cliche but Westworld. The pilot could have been a theatrical movie and been a smash hit. It was actually a complete story with a great ending."

3 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' (1970-1977)

"Love is all around; no need to waste it..." When that intro song started playing, audiences knew to strap in for 30 minutes of top-notch comedy. The Mary Tyler Moore Show follows the story of Mary, a woman in her 30s, who moves to a new city for a new career working at a television station, and all the hijinks and struggles that it entails.

The series is often revered as one of the best sitcoms of all time while also being groundbreaking for portraying a single woman with a successful career and not revolving around romance. Redditor Latter_Feeling2656 praised the pilot for setting the stage and said, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show pilot sets up the show better than any other sitcom."

2 'The Boys' (2019-)

Some superhero shows try to stay family-friendly, but Amazon Prime's The Boys goes completely in the other direction. The series shows what a world with superheroes could be like, with a darker side filled with corruption and misuse of power, while a group of anti-heroes try to find a way to take these "supes" down.

Despite the graphic violence and material, fans cannot get enough of this superhero story and have been hooked since the pilot. Redditor TheJoshider10 explains, "For me, The Boys' pilot was something special. I think it introduced everything so perfectly, and to this day, the show has yet to reach the heights of that pilot."

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Breaking Bad tells the story of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who learns he has cancer and decides to get into the drug business by making methamphetamine to pay his medical bills. The series was a huge hit and quickly became a pop culture phenomenon.

This show received praise from critics and fans alike, and fans agree it's a show that's worthwhile to watch from the very first episode. Reddit user PhantomLord697 writes, "Breaking Bad. The opening scene with Walter in his underwear driving the RV with [three] unconscious guys and looking like he's escaping from something got me instantly hooked on the show!"

