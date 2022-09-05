With so many Pixar classics to choose from, IMDb is here to help!

The animation company, Pixar, has been making audiences laugh and cry for over two decades now. In that time, they've created a variety of hilarious, heart-warming films suitable for the whole family, plus they're responsible for some of cinema's most iconic recent characters.

Though their most recent film, Lightyear, was a rare misfire for the company, there's no doubt that they'll return to form with their upcoming film, Elemental. Though it's hard to pick a favorite Pixar film, IMDB is here to help point out some of the studio's best.

'The Incredibles' (8.0 Stars)

With The Fantastic Four preparing to enter into the MCU, Disney's catalog is about to grow one superhero family bigger. But it's going to be quite the task of creating a more interesting superhero family than the Parrs. The Parr family, of course, are the bickering, tightly-knit animated super team in matching red costumes first introduced in Brad Bird's The Incredibles.

The animation and dialogue are exceptional, but perhaps what's most impressive is the fact that each character's power is reflective of their personality. Violet is shy, and she can turn invisible. Frozone is effortlessly cool; he has ice powers. With clever little details like that, TheFantastic Four have got a lot to live up to.

'Ratatouille' (8.0 Stars)

The kitchen of a fancy French restaurant is invaded by a rat who puts his paws all over the food. If you think this sounds more like the start of a horror film than a light-hearted family comedy, you're not alone. Ratatouille, however, is an absolute delight of a film.

Brad Bird played a huge role in the movie, co-writing and co-directing it, and his trademark style and wit are clear throughout. Remy, voiced by Patton Oswalt, is arguably one of the most lovable protagonists Pixar has introduced. His drive, passion, and no-quit attitude are just three of the reasons that IMDB considers Ratatouille the 221st best movie ever made.

'Monsters, Inc' (8.1 Stars)

Monstropolis is, by far, the coolest place seen in a Pixar film. The monster-populated city is perfectly thought out, with the writers ensuring that even the smallest detail is accurate, whether that be wet dog deodorant or the sludge they consider coffee.

Monsters, Inc has everything audiences want in an animated film: larger-than-life characters, triumphant voice performances (Billy Crystal and John Goodman shine, in particular), and a plot that keeps both adults and children on the edge of their seats. Thankfully, fans can return to Monstropolis again soon when season two of Monsters At Work arrives on Disney+.

'Inside Out' (8.1 Stars)

Inside Out is a film that just about everybody can relate to. It follows a young girl named Riley, who is forced to move from the Midwest to San Francisco, which prompts some pretty extreme reactions from her emotions - Joy, Anger, Fear, Disgust, and Sadness.

Not only are the argumentative emotions hilarious to watch, but Inside Out is also one of the most moving films Pixar has released in recent years. Bill Hader, Amy Poehler, and Mindy Kaling comprise just part of the impressive cast, and the film's unique concept keeps things fresh throughout.

'Finding Nemo' (8.1 Stars)

It's hard to believe that almost two decades have passed since audiences first watched Marlin's (Albert Brooks) epic journey to reunite with his lost son. Finding Nemo took audiences to the depths of the Great Barrier Reef to see the extreme lengths that widowed father Marlin would go to protect his only son and the incredible friends he met along the way.

Featuring a fish tank heist escape, a demented fish-murdering toddler, and a severely forgetful fish, Finding Nemo won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and is considered the 153rd best movie of all time, according to IMDB.

'Up' (8.2 Stars)

If the first ten minutes of Up don't reduce you to a blubbering mess, it's safe to assume that you're a robot. The short montage tells the story of Carl and his decade-spanning relationship with his late wife, Ellie. It's utterly heartbreaking and as good an opening to a film as you're ever likely to see.

Carl's immediate dismissal of Russell only makes his eventual befriending of the boy that much sweeter. Up is a wonderful exploration of grief and hope, which is probably why IMDB consider it to be the 112th best movie of all time.

'Toy Story 3' (8.3 Stars)

For people of a certain age, seeing Woody (Tom Hanks) say farewell to Andy felt like the end of their childhoods. Toy Story 3 was the perfect end to the Toy Story trilogy (yes, we know they later made a fourth film).

With Andy preparing to head off to college and the toys knowing that they won't be played with anymore, they head off to Sunnyside daycare, where they find themselves under the rule of an evil, strawberry-scented teddy bear. Seeing Woody watch Andy drive away is one of the most emotionally powerful films of recent times, making it no surprise that IMDB considers it the 85th best movie of all time.

'Coco' (8.3 Stars)

A film set primarily in the Land Of The Dead doesn't sound much like a Pixar film, but Coco has all the heart, wit, and dazzling animation that the company is renowned for. The film follows Miguel, a young aspiring musician who enters the Land Of The Dead to track down his great-great-grandfather, who was a legendary singer.

The visuals are stunning, and the characters are well-developed, honest, and relatable. Pixar is known for creating emotional movies, and Coco is certainly no exception. If you're going to watch Coco, be prepared to laugh and cry.

'Toy Story' (8.3 Stars)

Toy Story is utterly timeless. Though it isn't a match for more recent Pixar films, the animation holds up extraordinarily well, considering Toy Story was the first film to be entirely computer animated. The cast features Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, and Annie Potts, which set the standard for Pixar to attract huge names and round out their voice actors.

The characters are lovable, bounce off another brilliantly, and the plot is fast-paced and exciting. There's not a lot left to say about Toy Story, just that the movie is an absolute treat, and we should all be eternally grateful that it exists.

'Wall-E' (8.4 Stars)

Wall-E is one of the most profound animated films of all time. The film, which is set in the distant future, follows Wall-E, a waste-collecting robot who accidentally finds himself in the middle of an epic space adventure after falling in love with a much more sophisticated robot named Eva. Though he doesn't know it, Wall-E's space journey will decide the fate of mankind.

The film begins with Wall-E going about his business and compacting trash, during which time he collects an assortment of trinkets to bring back to his home. Seeing Wall-E later show these various objects to Eva when the two are growing close is among the most heartwarming moments of any Pixar film. Neither Eva nor Wall-E are capable of complex speech, but it's easy to know exactly what they both are feeling at every moment. The film is definitely up there with Pixar's greatest, and it's hard to see the studio ever making a movie that can top this one. Wall-E is cinematic perfection in so many ways, making it no surprise that IMDB considers it to be the best Pixar film, and the 57th best film ever made.

