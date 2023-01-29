With the release of Toy Story in 1995, Pixar changed the face of animated films forever. Through groundbreaking computer technology and emotionally gripping stories, they rose as a challenger to Disney's dominance on animated films. Many of their films have won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

While Disney is often the first thought when considering animated villains, Pixar has had its fair share of baddies. Many of them tend to have sympathetic motivation and backstories, especially compared to Disney's baddies at the time, which helped them stand out.

10 Chef Skinner - 'Ratatouille' (2007)

After the passing of chef Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett), his sous-chef, Skinner (Ian Holm) inherits his restaurant. Lacking Gusteau's artistic vision, Skinner intended to use his mentor's image to promote frozen food. His plans hit a snag when Gusteau's secret son and a rat who can cook team up and re-invigorate the restaurant.

Skinner is a fun take on a greedy chef who still has some passion for his craft. He takes his job in the restaurant seriously, and even defends Gusteau's image, though admittedly it's for marketing. Holm does a wonderful job, particularly when Skinner becomes frustrated and paranoid trying to expose and capture Remy (Patton Oswalt).

9 Mor'Du - 'Brave' (2012)

When their father died, four Scottish princes were given an equal share of his kingdom. His eldest thought this was cheating on his birthright and fought with his brothers. He succeeded through the use of magic, which transformed him into an immortal and feral black bear called Mor'Du.

Related: That Time Disney Made a Pixar Movie and Pixar Made a Disney MovieWhile he doesn't speak, Mor'Du is an effective villain for Merida (Kelly Macdonald) to overcome. In a physical sense, he is a force of nature that gives the princess a harsh lesson that not every problem can be solved with her bow. His backstory also parallels hers, providing a dark mirror into the consequences of her actions.

8 Hopper - 'A Bug's Life' (1998)

Image via Pixar

Beneath a lonely tree, a colony of ants slaves away collecting enough food for themselves and the grasshoppers that rule them. Their leader, Hopper (Kevin Spacey), does everything he can to make the ants feel weak and helpless. Normally he does this through harsh implications, but he won't hesitate to murder if he must.

Related: 10 Worst Pixar Movies According to IMDBHopper is a good introduction for young audiences to bullies who try to make people feel much weaker than they truly are. Spacey's voice sells Hopper as a confident threat, speaking every line with authority. However, he still has moments of comedy thanks to his brother, Molt (Richard Kind), and his bravado turns to cowardice when confronted by his fear of birds.

7 Randal - 'Monsters Inc.' (2001)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Ever since James P. Sullivan (John Goodman), upstaged him in university, Randal Boggs (Steve Bushemi) has dreamed of taking him down. This jealous is fanned further when they both get jobs at Monsters Inc. and Sully becomes the number one scarer. This leads to him inventing a machine that forcefully extracts screams from human-children with the intention of making scarers like Sully obsolete.

Related: 10 Disney And Pixar Characters That Would Make For Terrifying Horror Movie AntagonistsWhile not as powerful as other monsters, Randal compensates thanks to his speed and unique ability to blend in with his surroundings. Despite these gifts, he can't stop seeing himself as second best, and ultimately turns to a dark path just to be number one. This makes him an effective example of the dangers of envy.

6 Henry J. Waternoose III - 'Monsters Inc.' (2001)

Randal was only able to get as far as he could in his schemes thanks to the aid of his boss, Henry J. Waternoose III (James Coburn). Fearing that the ongoing scare crisis would ruin his company, Waternoose agreed to fund Randal's scream extractor, and allowed him to steal a human child to test it on. What he didn't count on was for Sully and Mike (Billy Crystal) to get involved.

Waternoose succeeds because he is a villain audiences can, to an extent, empathize with. He doesn't want to hurt Sully and Mike, especially since he views the former as a protégé, but he is determined to prevent the collapse of the monster world. Coburn perfectly captures this struggle in his voice, able to play Waternoose as an encouraging boss and a desperate man.

5 Ernesto De La Cruz - 'Coco' (2017)

Image via Disney

In life, Ernesto De La Cruz (Benjamin Bratt) was one of Mexico's greatest musicians, and his tragic death turned him into a legend. However, his success only came from killing his partner and friend, Héctor (Gael García Bernal), and stealing his work. When Héctor's descendant, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), learns the truth when he is trapped in the Land of the Dead, De La Cruz does everything in his power to keep his secret from getting out.

Related: 10 Things To Watch To Celebrate the Day Of The DeadDe La Cruz is one of the best twist villains in recent years. He presents himself as a suave and charismatic man always happy to meet his fans, but also won't hesitate to kill a child if it means keeping his image intact. This doesn't contradict itself like in the case of other twists, and serves as a cautionary tale of ruthlessly pursuing fame.

4 Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear - 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

After accidentally being abandoned by his owner, Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear (Ned Beatty) led his friends Big Baby (Woody Smith) and Chuckles (Bud Luckey) on a quest to return to her. Unfortunately, she had replaced Lots-o', which hardened his heart and made him bitter. He then arrived at Sunnyside Daycare and took over, forcing disobedient toys to be played with by the youngest children, with a high chance of breaking.

Though Lots-o' presents himself as a kind and warm authority figure, it's a mask to hide his bitterness. He wallows in his misery to the point of inflicting it upon others through emotional manipulation. This includes telling toys that they are destined to be replaced and that the memories they formed with their owners are worthless.

3 Charles F. Muntz - 'Up' (2009)

Once, Charles F. Muntz (Christopher Plummer) was a respected explorer and member of the scientific community. This ended when he discovered the bones of a large species of terrestrial bird, for which he was ridiculed and stripped of his prestige. Muntz vowed to find a living specimen, a search that has taken him seventy years, and left him paranoid and insane.

Related: 10 Best Pixar Films Ranked, According To IMDBMuntz's story is one of obsession and how it can consume all parts of a person. His paranoia means that everyone is a potential threat, be they a surveyor making a map or an elderly man trying to move his house. Despite his advanced age, his mind hasn't slowed, as evidenced by the collars he invented to allow his numerous attack dogs to speak.

2 Stinky Pete - 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

Despite appearing on the hit show, Woody's Roundup, the prospector Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammer) never got bought. He was eventually found by a toy collector named Al (Wayne Knight), who was collecting a full set to sell to a Japanese Toy Museum. Since this would guarantee he would always be wanted, Pete bid his time, befriending Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Woody when they were acquired, and tried to convince Woody (Tom Hanks) to agree to the plan when Al stole him.

Pete's situation is rooted in real-life toy sales, as often side-kick toys don't sell as well as other characters.To mask his selfish intentions, he does well by Woody and Jessie by offering them advice, though always with the intention of having them cooperate with his plan. Grammer sells both sides of Pete, both as the kind grandfather and the rage-filled monster.

1 Syndrome - 'The Incredibles' (2004)

During the golden age of superheroes, a fanboy named Buddy (Jason Lee) invented rocket boots, so he could fight crime alongside his hero, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson). When he was rejected, he renounced heroes, and decided to use his intelligence to make and sell weapons. Using his new fortune, named himself Syndrome, and began making plans to wipe out all superheroes.

Related: 10 Of the Best Hero-Villain Dynamics in Animated FilmsWhat makes Syndrome stand out so well is how far he's willing to go to prove his superiority. His plan spans generations with the end result of giving his technology to others, making everyone on-par with superheroes. Like all the best villains fueled by pride, it eventually leads to his downfall by blinding him to the obvious dangers in both his costume and the very instrument of his revenge.

