The Big Picture Plot twists can turn a decent film into an unforgettable classic, as seen in The Usual Suspects.

Horror movies are well-suited for plot twists that shock and terrify audiences, such as in Saw and The Sixth Sense.

Saw stands out because its plot twist is not a surprise new entrant, but a realization that the killer has been right there the whole time, making it even more terrifying.

It can be a tired gimmick at times, but Hollywood will never get sick of hitting us with shocking plot twists. Done wrong, it feels like nothing but a risk that didn't need to be taken, but done right, it can turn a decent film into one that will never be forgotten. For example, The Usual Suspects was a fun mystery thriller, but those last five minutes, when Keyser Söze is revealed, were so effectively shocking that the film became an instant classic.

No genre is better suited for a plot twist than horror. Scary movies are all about getting a reaction out of the audience. They want us to lean forward in our seats, eyes wide, hearts racing. They want us to scream and even laugh to release the building tension. While horror by no means needs a plot twist, when done right, that shock takes an audience already on edge and pushes them over. No film did it better than 2004's Saw, because we never saw it coming.

Horror Has Given Us Many Iconic Plot Twists

The first twist ending in cinema actually goes to a horror movie, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. But perhaps the most famous twist in horror goes to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Released in 1960, audiences didn't know what to expect going in. Hitchcock did though, instructing theaters not to let in anyone who showed up late. The film actually hits us with a double jolt of shock, first killing off its heroine, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) halfway through. The other twist comes at the end. After being strung along to believe that hotel owner Norman Bates's (Anthony Perkins) unseen mother is a psychotic killer, the climax reveals that Norman has multiple personalities. When he becomes his mother in his mind, he turns murderous.

While chilling, this is Hitchcock we're dealing with here, already a household name in 1960. The fact that he could do this to an audience was impressive but not surprising. However, it has to be mentioned that while explosive at the time, this plot twist hasn't aged too well, joining a long list of horror movies that exploit transgender identity for shock value.

Modern horror's plot twist king is M. Night Shyamalan. He does it so often that it becomes a burden, with moviegoers training themselves to look for the twist in his movies rather than sitting back and enjoying the experience. Perhaps the most shocking twist in movie history occurs when we find out in The Sixth Sense that Bruce Willis' therapist character, Dr. Malcolm Crowe, has been a ghost the whole time. It's more heartbreaking than scary though, similar to how The Others pulled the same trick a few years later. We're stunned rather than frightened.

'Saw' Scares Us by Not Revealing Too Much

Image via Lions Gate Films

Saw's plot twist is different. While there is some heartbreak involved, it's more terrifying than saddening. It works so well in part because we go in knowing so little. Alfred Hitchcock was a legend before Psycho. Though he got away with it in The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan could never replicate that shock again due to expectations. Saw's writers Leigh Whannell and James Wan, and with Wan as director, might be modern horror giants now, but two decades ago we didn't know much about them. Trailers for Saw made the film look like a clone of Seven, another movie with its own jaw-dropping finale. Cary Elwes was there, and Danny Glover played a detective yet again. There'd be some gory kills maybe and Glover saving the day, the end. But what we ended up getting was something else entirely.

RELATED: 9 Most Shocking Twist Endings in Horror Movies

In 2004, with this first film, we didn't have the franchise of nine and soon-to-be ten Saw films to look through yet. We didn't know who John Kramer was, or who Jigsaw was. We didn't know why he kills or how. We couldn't anticipate any twist, because we were just trying to keep up with what was happening. While it did feel a little like Seven, even filmed in that dark and grungy style David Fincher uses, it also had its own clever premise, telling multiple stories. One followed two men, Cary Elwes' Dr. Gordon, and Whannell himself playing Adam, in a setting that's almost like a stage play.

They're chained in a dirty warehouse, the dead body of a man who has shot himself in the head between them, with cassette tapes from the gravelly-voiced Jigsaw instructing Gordon to kill Adam to save his wife and daughter. Outside their confines, another story plays out, with Detectives Tapp (Glover) and Sing (Ken Leung) trying to track down the serial killer who puts his victims into traps and forces them to play a torturous game for their lives. It's very intense. Will Dr. Gordon and Adam escape, and if so, in what shape? Will the detectives be able to catch the killer in time? And who is behind this all?

What Is the Twist in 'Saw'?

Image via Lions Gate Films

The story gets more twisty. We can respect that. These young guys are putting some real effort into the plot. It's more than just a gimmick and gore. We learn that Dr. Gordon was once a suspect in the killings, and Adam had been paid by Detective Tapp to spy on him. Is Dr. Gordon the killer, only pretending to be a victim? Then who is the man keeping his family hostage? That's revealed to be a man named Zep (Michael Emerson), an orderly at the hospital where Dr. Gordon works. Is this Jigsaw? He sure seems like it, going as far as to shoot Detective Tapp. Still, it doesn't feel quite right, even as Zep barges into the warehouse. He's too timid and scared. What's going on? Adam is able to easily overpower and kill Zep. That's it? There surely has to be more. Oh, is there.

Dr. Gordon has cut off his own foot to escape his chains. He even shoots Adam to save his family but doesn't kill him. With Zep now dead and the door open, Gordon can hobble to safety and come back for help. After he leaves, a shocking twist occurs. First, Adam discovers a tape recorder on Zep and as he plays it, there is the revelation that Zep is not Jigsaw but a victim as well. He's been poisoned by the killer and told to kidnap Dr. Gordon's family or he won't be given the antidote. So who is Jigsaw? We wait for the shocking reveal.

Some character we have already met and thought to be good is going to step into the doorway and show themselves. No one steps through. Instead, they stand up. The dead, bloodied body that has been in the center of the floor this entire time rises. The man has been alive and pretending to be dead this whole time. He peels off the bloody prosthetics on his face and we can see that it's a man named John Kramer (Tobin Bell), a cancer patient of Dr. Gordon's. He tells Adam that the key to his chain is in the bathtub, but that's no good. That key went down the drain when the movie started.

Who Is Jigsaw and Why Does He Kill?

Image Via Lionsgate

We learn why John Kramer kills. He has an inoperable brain tumor. He's "sick of people who don't appreciate their blessings," so he plays a game with his victims, seeing what they are willing to give up in order to appreciate life and be grateful to be alive. For Adam, his time has run out. "Game over," Kramer tells him, walking out of the warehouse room and slamming the door on the screaming man who will never escape.

The twist of a killer we don't expect has been done ad nauseam. What makes Saw so different, however, is that the killer is right there the whole time. He's not some surprise new entrant. He's been lying there, literally in the center of the action, for the entire run time. We pay no attention to him, assuming he is dead, but those assumptions are turned against us. He has been conscious, listening to every word Dr. Gordon and Adam say. The plot twist is not exactly a reveal, but a realization. The monster is not hiding beneath the bed, but lying right there under the covers with us in plain sight. What could be more terrifying than that?