If you love movies and TV, chances are you probably listen to a podcast or two. Everyone has their favorites, some people like true crime, some like interview podcasts, but regardless of your taste, there is a podcast for you.

Even apart from the popular "TV stars rewatch their TV show" sub-genre, there are plenty of podcasts about movies and TV shows that are just dying to fill your ears.

'... These Are Their Stories'

Law & Order is maybe the most iconic TV franchise of all time. For decades, audiences have watched as the police have caught criminals, and the prosecutors have brought them to justice on the small screen. ...These Are Their Stories, taking its name from the iconic opening monologue at the beginning of every episode of Law & Order, is the definitive companion podcast to the show.

In each episode of the podcast, Kevin Flynn and Rebecca Lavoie discuss an episode from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, or original recipe Law & Order with a guest. Occasionally, they'll also dig into the lesser know entries like Law & Order: Los Angeles or Law & Order: UK. With a passion for the show, and true crime, Kevin and Rebecca bring a genuine enthusiasm that makes the show fun to listen to, even when they're discussing horrific crimes.

'Screen Drafts'

As movie lovers, we all debate with our friends about what the best '80s slasher movie is, or the best '90s rom-com, or the best movie that starred a cast member of Friends. Screen Drafts is essentially the podcast version of those kinds of conversations.

Hosted by Clay Keller and Ryan Marker, Screen Drafts pits movie lovers against each other to collectively rank the 7 best examples of a particular topic. They do so in a battle of wits and strategy, as they utilize their knowledge and their ability to make a compelling argument in order to try and create the list they want. Some episodes, especially the super and mega drafts, are upwards of three hours long, but thanks to the format and engaging guests, including the likes of Drew McWeeny and Clarke Wolfe, you'll never be bored.

'Colors Of The Dark'

Rebekah McKendry and Elric Kane have been podcasting about horror movies for years, having previously hosted the Killer POV podcast and the Shock Waves podcast. Their latest podcast is Colors Of The Dark, and it just may be their best.

Bekah has a doctorate in Media Studies and teaches at USC, and Elric is the Department Chair of Film & Digital Content at Hussian College, so you can trust that they know what they're talking about. In each episode of Colors of the Dark, Elric and Bekah catch up on what they've seen that week, and then focus in on a particular topic like cosmic horror or folk horror, and recommend deep cuts that you've probably never heard of before. Both have a clear passion for horror. So much so that they've both taken to directing horror features themselves. Give it a listen if you like all things spooky and weird, and then watch McKendry's newest film, Glorious on Shudder.

'Alright Mary'

Drag artists are taking over the world. From Shangela appearing on Dancing With The Stars, to RuPaul becoming the most decorated person of color in Emmys history, it's impossible to ignore the art of Drag. Alright Mary is the perfect podcast to keep you up to date on the latest in Drag-based competition reality TV.

In each episode of Alright Mary,Colin and Johnny break down an episode of the RuPaul's Drag Race or The Boulet Brothers' Dragula franchises. This even includes the international franchises like Canada's Drag Race and Drag Race Philippines behind their "OnlyMarys" Patreon paywall. Colin and Johnny are great hosts, always finding the positive in the episodes, while taking the time be shady and hilarious. Just like they fall in love with a "pizza queen" every season, you'll fall in love with this podcast.

'The Attitude Era Podcast'

You may not necessarily think of professional wrestling as a TV show first and foremost, but why not? It's basically a weekly soap opera with more punching. The Attitude Era Podcast treats it as such, breaking down seasons of WWE programming by talking about the pay-per-views of a specific storyline.

For those unaware, WWE's long history has been broken down into eras of programming with a specific flavor of wrestling. The podcast began as Kefin Mahon, Adam Bibilo, and Billy Keable watching the beloved "attitude era" of WWE, which occurred in the late 1990's and early 2000's, when wrestling was arguably edgier and more popular than ever. They have since dived into other eras, always bringing their hilarious commentary. If you aren't that familiar with professional wrestling, The Attitude Era Podcast works as a great entryway into the intimidatingly long history of WWE.

'Unspooled'

There are a lot of podcasts about bad movies. There's something in human nature that is attracted to criticism. Unspooled is proof that it can be just as fun to talk about some of the best movies ever made.

Hosted by actor Paul Scheer and film critic Amy Nicholson, Unspooled began as a podcast reviewing every movie on the American Film Institute Top 100 Films list. After completing that mountainous task, they pivoted into looking at some of the greatest movies of all time with the goal of composing their own list of the 100 best movies of all time. What makes their dynamic great is that Amy brings intellectual film criticism to the discussion, and Paul comes at a film as a representative of the common film lover. It's a great podcast for any film buff looking for a recommendation of a hidden gem or a bonafide classic.

'With Gourley And Rust'

Podcast superstar Matt Gourley and actor Paul Rust host With Gourley And Rust, a cozy podcast about some of goriest and scariest movies of all time. It's long, relaxing and utterly hilarious.

The podcast began as In Voorhees We Trust With Gourley And Rust, and has since evolved to cover several iconic slashers, and even some other classic horror movies. Each season of the show has a theme, either a specific franchise or list of movies, and then in each episode Gourley and Rust casually and cozily talk about a different movie over the course of several hours. Most episodes are longer than the movies themselves, but it never feels long because the conversation is so fun.

'This Had Oscar Buzz'

Whether you personally find value in The Oscars or not, it's undeniable that a movie that wins an Academy Award is guaranteed a place in film history. Every year hundreds, if not thousands, of movies are made in the hopes of getting up on that stage. Unfortunately, not all of them do.

This Had Oscar Buzz is the podcast dedicated to looking at movies that were made with the hope of getting Oscar nominated but failed. Hosts Joe and Chris dive into a different movie each week, analyzing the good, the bad, and the possible reasons it missed out on the golden statues. Some view an "Oscar movie" as a formula, but this podcast is proof that, even if you have all the pieces of the puzzle, you may still miss out.

'How Did This Get Made?'

How Did This Get Made? is maybe the most iconic film podcast of all time. Hosted by Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, and June Diane Raphael, each episode covers one of the worst and/or bonkers movies of all time.

They've covered the likes of Burlesque, the Fast & Furiousfranchise, and Drop Dead Fred, which divided the fanbase as it is actually June's favorite movie of all time. Paul, June and Jason have wonderful chemistry and their guests, like Nick Kroll and podcast legend Paul F. Tompkins, always vibe well with the crew. It all makes for one of the most entertaining podcasts a film fan will ever listen to.

'Newcomers'

Everyone has that franchise that is incredibly popular, but for some reason, you just missed out on it. Turns out, comedy superstars Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus have quite a few.

On Newcomers, Lauren and Nicole dive into a franchise they know little to nothing about, such as Star Wars, The Lord Of The Rings, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the make their way through the franchise, you get their brutally honest, often hilarious opinions, such as loving Jar-Jar Binks. The best season, however, is when they dive into the world of Tyler Perry movies. They truly can't get enough of those wacky melodramas. When Lauren Lapkus had her child, Jon Gabrus filled in for her to walk Nicole through the Fast & Furious franchise. It's the best podcast to make you laugh and feel better about not being into the most popular movies of all time.

