While podcasts have been around for over a decade, it wasn’t until recently that they became a mainstream success. Podcast pioneer Marc Maron, and his podcast WTF with Marc Maron, was one of the first entertainers to jump into long-form conversations. Since his debut in 2009, there has been an explosion of podcasts of all kinds. In the past few years, there is a notable trend of popular TV stars getting together and starting their own podcasts. Some podcasts follow an in-depth, conversational format, while others have a more out-of-the-box approach. Either way, there are plenty of fun shows to choose from, no matter the mood you are in.

Here’s a guide to some unique shows hosted by your favorite TV stars!

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

“Welcome, welcome, welcome to Armchair Expert…” is how fun-loving comedic actor Dax Shepard (Parenthood, The Ranch) starts every episode of his podcast. Each week, he is joined by co-host Monica Padman, as he explores the “messiness of being human.” The show, which averages one million downloads per episode, features long-form, fun, and raw conversations with guests from a variety of backgrounds. Notable guests include Prince Harry, Quentin Tarantino, Viggo Mortensen, Leslie Odom Jr., Alexi Pappas, Kaley Cuoco, Bill Gates, and Shepard’s wife, Kristen Bell. The interview is routinely followed by a “fact check” led by Padman, who runs through any bold claims or suggestions that were made (typically by Dax) and debunks them, if need be. This often leads to many unpredictable side tangents, inside jokes, and downright silliness — a perfect complement to some of the heavy conversations.

The show has amassed roughly 20 million subscribers (or as Shepard calls them, Armcherries) since its debut in 2018 and earned Shepard $9 million in 2019. He and Padman have toured the country, performing live shows in places like Chicago and San Francisco, and following in the footsteps of several other podcasters, Shepard made the leap to Spotify on July 1st, with guest Barack Obama (though the show will remain free). New episodes of Armchair Expert air Mondays and Thursdays, exclusively on Spotify.

SmartLess

SmartLess brings together three of the biggest names in television for an unpredictable, funny, and casual chat. Close friends Jason Batemen (Ozark, Arrested Development), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), and Will Arnett (Arrested Development, The Lego Movie) sit down each week with a high-profile guest that one of three hosts chooses. That host has a semi-planned set of questions while the other two are surprised and come up with questions on the spot. Because of their long careers in entertainment, the hosts have an assortment of Hollywood tales to pepper into each episode. Another aspect of the show that makes it stand out is its impressive roster of guests that don’t typically appear on podcasts, including Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, Ted Sarandos, Melissa McCarthy, Robert Downey Jr., and Reese Witherspoon. The trio’s chemistry proves to be a massive success: The show has over 24,000 ratings on Apple Podcasts, and was recently purchased by Amazon for a whopping $80 million, three-year contract. Starting August 1st, Amazon Music customers will have access to the episode a week early. New episodes of the show air Mondays.

Tig and Cheryl: True Story

Actress Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Suburgatory) co-hosts the laugh-out-loud podcast Tig and Cheryl: True Story with long-time buddy and stand-up comedian Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery, Army of the Dead). Each week, the “doc duo” discuss a different documentary, but their conversations inevitably derail into spit-take-inducing diversions (no matter how hard Cheryl tries to get them back on track). Tig’s dry wit and Cheryl’s lively personality prove to be a perfect combination — part of what makes this show so special are all of their side tangents. Since starting their podcast during the pandemic, they have watched documentaries such as Honeyland, My Octopus Teacher, and Amanda Knox (who later appeared on the show as a guest). While they let their listeners know ahead of time which documentary they will be covering on the next week’s episode, it’s arguably more fun to hear them explain a movie you haven’t seen. If you want to be part of their podcast journey, it is best to start from the very beginning, as they are constantly referencing bits and inside jokes they have accumulated along the way, which include, “spilling the beans,” Barbra Streisand’s affinity for pork tacos, Cheryl’s childhood in Florida, and telling Aidan to turn off his vacuum. Each episode ends with one host asking the other, “Should we do this again?” Let’s hope the answer is always yes.

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Late-night television icon Conan O’Brien continues to use his quirky sense of humor and comedic genius to connect with his loyal audience, this time by hosting a podcast. Each week, Conan is accompanied by co-hosts Sona Movsesian (his “trusty” and hilarious assistant for over a decade) and podcast aficionado Matt Gourely as they sit down with a guest in the hopes of making a new friend. The guest starts by choosing an adjective that they would use to describe how they feel about being Conan’s friend (author and journalist Jake Tapper, for example, feels “cromulent”). Because Conan can effortlessly shift from wacky to insightful, the conversations are always original and fresh. His relationship with his assistant has lent itself to some comedic segments over the years, and their rapport continues on air with plenty of teasing and jokes. Past guests include Michelle Obama, Seth Rogen, Tom Hanks, and Ali Wong. New episodes air Mondays, with a special episode on Thursdays, where Conan talks to a fan.

Life Is Short with Justin Long

Actor Justin Long has made his mark in Hollywood with films like Jeepers Creepers, Dodgeball, and He’s Just Not That Into You. But he starred in the television series Ed from 2000-2004 and continues to appear in a myriad of television shows, including New Girl, F is For Family, Mom, and the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation. He brings his boyish charm to his Wondery show Life Is Short with Justin Long, where he interviews past co-stars such as Julie Bowen, Jake Johnson, and Vince Vaughn, and gets to know others like Jane Goodall, Bethenny Frankel, and Louie Anderson. After the interview, he and his brother Christian Long say, “Well that just happened” and unpack the conversation. They end every episode by reading a letter from a fan of the show, which they hope includes some “Would You Rathers.” New episodes air Tuesdays.

POOG with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak

Comedian and writer Kate Berlant has been making you laugh in her memorable television appearances for years in projects like Search Party, Alone Together, Kate Berlant Teaches, The Characters, and the upcoming series A League of Their Own. She teams up with best pal and fellow brilliant performer and late night TV regular Jacqueline Novak (whose stage show Get on Your Knees continues to be a critical success) for an intense voyage under the broad umbrella of wellness. Though the two talk a significant amount about skin care, sleep, muscles, and their “naked desire for free products,” this isn’t your average health podcast. The two comedians, who both got their start together in the New York comedy scene, blend their constant sneeze-and-you miss-it witty quips with playful banter and keep each other up to date on the latest in their lives. You cannot help but laugh out loud at the observations and musings on POOG ("GOOP" spelled backwards, a playful poke at Gwyneth Paltrow’s popular health brand).

Films to Be Buried With

British stand-up comedian and actor Brett Goldstein hosts the unique podcast Films to Be Buried With. Each episode, the Ted Lasso breakout star follows a simple formula: after a brief chat, he regretfully informs his guest that they have “died,” to which they must tell the exact story of how they died (the more bizarre the details, the better). Then, Goldstein goes back to the very beginning, and helps his guest relive their lives through film. Questions like “What is the first film you remember seeing?” and “What is the film that scared you the most?” release a valve of honesty in his guests, and lead to conversations surrounding childhood, identity, and unpopular opinions. (Was Titanic really that good?) Guests must then decide on one single film to bring with them to the afterlife, which often leads to plenty of second-guessing. His impressive guest list includes Edgar Wright, Sarah Snook, Sharon Stone, Ricky Gervais, and Chris Martin.

The Deep Dive with Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael

Listening to this podcast is a wonderful escape into the hilarious minds of best friends and veteran comic actresses Jessica St. Clair (Playing House, Veep) and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie, How Did This Get Made?). The two tackle a range of topics from motherhood, losing loved ones, and their obsession with Target. June and Jessica remember what it was like starting out in Hollywood together (they often laugh about how they would audition for the same parts) and chat with long-time comedy friends such as Lennon Parham (Playing House, Bless this Mess) and Casey Wilson (Happy Endings, Black Monday). On the podcast (that they joke that “not a soul” asked for), they give listeners their best advice on how to survive being an adult. One thing is for certain: they will not Google anything.

Periodic Talks

Community star Gillian Jacobs and actress Diona Reasonver (NCIS) dive headfirst into the world of science. The two curious friends share a fascination with the natural world, and use this podcast to find answers to the many questions that fill their heads. They’ve chatted with a variety of experts, from a paleontologist to a NASA engineer, learned about the science of cooking, and talked with a Kenyan innovator about the possibilities of virtual reality. Sprinkled into the meatier conversations about science are more laid back chats with stars such as Brie Larson, Ken Jeong, and Felicia Day. Season 2 premieres July 13th.

Also...

There has also been a surge in TV recap podcasts, where stars of popular series reunite to revisit the shows that shot them into television stardom. Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald hosted by Scrubs co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison takes fans behind the scenes of the medical comedy with castmate interviews and behind the scenes stories. Each week, the two tackle a different episode and discuss their experiences making the show. This stroll down memory lane approach to storytelling has proved incredibly successful. The uber-popular Earwolf show Office Ladies hosted by The Office co-stars and real-life besties Jenna Fischer (who played shy receptionist Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (who played short-tempered accountant Angela Martin), has 5-stars on Apple Podcast based on over 74,000 ratings. Not only do they break down the events of each episode of The Office, but they interview the off-screen artists that created the heartwarming comedy. Director Ken Kwapis, creator Greg Daniels, and actor John Krasinski have all made special interview appearances.

In addition, there is no shortage of television-based podcasts. The long-running 90s teen drama 90210 has undergone the podcast treatment with 90210MG, hosted by its stars, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth. Gilmore Girls recap show I Am All In with Scott Patterson, has fan-favorite Scott Patterson (who played flannel and coffee-loving Luke Danes) watching the series for the first time...ever. Welcome to the OC, Bitches! teams up The O.C. alums Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke to relive their time on the California teen drama from the early 2000s. Drama Queens, a One Tree Hill rewatch podcast, debuted just last month. It’s hosted by three of its leads, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz as they encourage listeners to be drama queens, feel every emotion, and go back to their high school days. Additionally, premium cable channel HBO continues to roll out podcasts for most of its popular programs, including The Chernobyl Podcast, The Official Watchmen Podcast, Search Party: The Podcast, and Real Time with Bill Maher. When will we get an official Game of Thrones rewatch podcast?

Whether you are folding laundry, going for a jog, or droning out annoying coworkers, these podcasts have you covered.

