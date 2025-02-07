For twenty-five years, the face of the Pokémon anime was Ash Ketchum, a young boy from Pallet Town. At ten years old, he embarked on a quest to travel through the Pokémon world and become a Pokémon Master. He finally achieved this goal by defeating Leon, the number one Pokémon Trainer in the world, thus retiring from the series on a high note. The sequel series, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, follows two new characters in the Paldea Region.

Ash collected a fair number of Pokémon on his travels and liked to swap his teams around when he entered a new region. Each of them has had fun personalities and impressive moments in battle, but one always managed to stand out. This list will discuss the best Pokémon that Ash had in each region, based on their proficiency in battle, their narrative arc, and how prominent they were throughout their time in the series.

1 Pikachu

Kanto Region

Image via The Pokémon Company

Due to sleeping in on his first day as a trainer, Ash wasn't able to pick one of the usual starter Pokémon, so Professor Oak gave him a Pikachu. The two had a rocky relationship at first, but Ash won Pikachu's respect when he placed himself between Pikachu and a flock of angry Spearow. After Pikachu electrocuted the flock, the two worked together to hone their skills and become one of the most iconic animated duos.

Pikachu has many phenomenal moments, but the journey through Kanto sees the biggest growth between him and Ash. Like his trainer, Pikachu can be headstrong and eager to prove himself, which led to some hard losses that saw the two grow closer as they picked themselves up. Their bond grew so powerful that Ash was willing to respect his friend's wish not to evolve into Raichu to get stronger and, at one point, considered releasing Pikachu because he thought he'd be happier with his kind. Pikachu is easily Ash's most iconic Pokémon, and while he remains the show's star in every season, he gets the most meaningful growth during the early days of Pokémon.

2 Charizard

Orange Islands

Image via The Pokémon Company

In one of Pokémon's most heartbreaking episodes, Ash encountered a Charmander abandoned by his trainer and added it to his team. Unfortunately, when he evolved into a Charmeleon and later Charizard, he disobeyed Ash's commands and only chose to fight those he deemed worthy. The worst example came from the Indigo League, where Charizard refused to battle against Ritchie's Pikachu, Sparky, resulting in Ash's disqualification.

Things changed during Ash's trip through the Orange Islands when Charizard was defeated in battle by Tad's Poliwrath and was unable to return to his Pokéball. Ash stayed with him all through the night and nursed him back to health, earning Charizard's respect. They not only defeated Tad's Poliwrath in a rematch, but Charizard also fought with Pikachu in a successful double battle to earn Ash his final badge in the Orange League, defeated Champion Drake's Electabuzz, and weakened his Dragonite for Pikachu to defeat. Later seasons would see Charizard grow even stronger, but none of that would have happened without his character growth in the Orange League.

3 Bayleef

Johto Region

Image via the Pokémon Company

Ash's attempt to catch a wild Chikorita proves disastrous when she makes fools of his Bulbasaur and Charizard. She is then captured by Team Rocket, but not only does Ash come to save her, but he also keeps her warm during a snowstorm, which convinces her to join his team. She develops an intense crush on Ash and becomes one of his best battlers in Johto, leading to her evolving into a Bayleef.

Bayleef starts with a mean jealous streak that leads her to clash with Pikachu for Ash's affection, and she often falls into a deep depression when Ash fails to recognize her feelings. Over time, they learn how to properly communicate and respect each other's boundaries, which only strengthens their teamwork in battle. She also proves to be one of Ash's most tactical Pokémon, taking advantage of her opponent's overconfidence to trip them up with her Vine Whip.

4 Corphish

Hoenn Region

Image via the Pokémon Company

While training for his rematch with Dewford Gym Leader Brawly, Ash and his companions were harassed by a territorial Corphish who attacked them from underneath the sand. Impressed by his strength, Ash battled Corphish with Pikachu and Treecko before capturing him. However, Corphish proved more of a handful than Ash realized, thanks to his brash personality and lack of social skills.

Corphish easily had the most personality out of Ash's Hoenn team members, which made up for a rather inconsistent battle history. He had a tendency to act without thinking, which saw him eating other Pokémon food, accidentally hurting others with his pincers, and getting himself into trouble, which provided a good source of comic relief. One of his funniest running gags was dancing with Brock whenever he performed the song "Takeshi's Paradise."

5 Sceptile

Battle Frontier

Image via the Pokémon Company

After failing to save his home tree from dying, a wild Treecko joined Ash's journey through the Hoenn region. The young trainer taught Treecko to use the Grass-type move Bullet Seed and helped him evolve into Grovile, though it wasn't enough to secure Ash a win in the Hoenn League. Grovile had a few more bumps during the Battle Frontier but finally evolved into Sceptile in a failed attempt to win the heart of a Meganium.

After numerous losses in Hoenn and the early Battle Frontier, Sceptile's evolution led to a major development in his character and battle prowess. Meganium's rejection shattered his pride, causing the normally calm and collected Forest Pokémon to lose the ability to use his attacking moves, which further caused him to spiral into self-loathing and shame. Fortunately, Ash inspired Sceptile by risking his life to save his friend, and Sceptile went on to win Ash the Spirit Symbol, face off against the Legendary Pokémon Deoxys, and tie with May's Blaziken in a Pokémon Contest.

6 Infernape

Sinnoh Region

Image via the Pokémon Company

When Ash first met Chimchar, he was owned by Paul. One of the best Pokémon anime-only characters, Paul used harsh training methods to try and get Chimchar to control the raw power unleashed through his Blaze ability. When Chimchart failed to progress, Paul released him, but Ash offered the Chimp Pokémon the chance to join his team instead. Chimchar agreed and was able to evolve into Monferno and Infernape.

Infernape was the first of Ash's Pokémon originally owned by one of his rivals, which added a lot to his story in Sinnoh. He grew from a little Chimchar scarred by Paul's aggressive training style to a powerful fighter who learned how to channel the power of Blaze to overcome any foe. His final battle with Paul's Electavire in the Sinnoh League is the highlight of his growth, as not only did he win the battle for Ash, but he proved to Paul and himself that he wasn't a failure. Infernape might be Ash's most inspiring Pokémon, and he remains one of the young trainer's all-time best partners.

7 Krookodile

Unova Region