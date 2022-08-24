Since debuting in 1997, the Pokémon anime has become one of the most successful animes in the world. It follows the adventures of Ash Ketchum on his quest to become the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world by catching new Pokémon and challenging the various leagues. Always by his side is Pikachu, his first Pokémon, and closest friend.

The anime's success has resulted in several movies that feature Ash and his friends encountering legendary Pokémon and often helping to save the world. While these movies don't have many fans outside the franchise, they do their job of entertaining long-term and new fans alike.

10) 'Pokémon the Movie: Destiny Deoxys'

Ash and the gang arrive at a fully automated city and meet Tory, the son of a scientist who works in the city. Tory is afraid of Pokémon due to an incident on his father's last expedition, and Ash wants to help him overcome it. However, the city comes under attack by a Pokémon from space named Deoxys, who begins rounding up the people and Pokémon for an unknown reason.

Tory's arc offers something that hadn't been seen in the franchise up to this point. Plenty of Pokémon movies and episodes focused on Pokémon who distrust humans but rarely was there one about humans distrusting them. The film is also very creative thanks to its setting and includes a wide cast of side characters who actually contribute to the plot.

9) 'Pokémon the Movie 2000'

When Ash and his friends arrive at the island of Shamouti, he gets roped into their ceremony and told to collect three orbs from the nearby islands. Unfortunately, a Pokémon Collector is in the area trying to capture the legendary birds Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno, in order to bring out Lugia. His actions cause a disturbance in the natural order, so now it's up to Ash to save the world.

While Ash being the chosen one feels arbitrary, the film presents a large-scale story. It boasts impressive animation for its time, particularly during the legendary bird battles, and was the first movie to show a legendary from the upcoming games. It's also one of the few movies to give Team Rocket, Ash's persistent antagonists, an active role in the plot.

8) 'Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life'

In ancient times, Arceus, the creator of the Pokémon universe, created a jewel from its power to help restore the land of its human friend, Damos. When it was time to return the jewel, however, Damos kept it, and Arceus swore revenge. In modern times, Arceus has awoken to bring humanity to justice, and it's up to Ash and friends to discover the truth.

Since this movie involves the Pokémon equivalent of gods, it's only natural that it presents some powerful themes. One of the major ones is reconciliation, as a descendant of Damos joins the team to undo the mistakes of her ancestor. It also offers an interesting look into Pokémon's past, where they were called magical creatures and kept subservient to humans instead of partners.

7) 'Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us'

Once a year, Fula City holds a festival to give thanks to Lugia, who granted them the power to live in harmony with the wind. Several colorful characters are attending this year's festival, including an ex-runner, a chronic liar, a scientist lacking self-confidence, the mayor's daughter, an older woman who dislikes Pokémon, and Ash. They meet up and learn to overcome their flaws with the help of Pokémon.

The movie's biggest strength is its characters, who take center stage compared to Ash. Each is fleshed out and plays an active role in the plot, unlike other Pokémon movies where the movie characters tend to spout exposition or serve as transportation. This does cause pacing issues in places since they all need to be established, but the payoff of them coming together is worth it.

6) 'Pokémon: The First Movie - Mewtwo Strikes Back'

Using a fossil of the Pokémon progenitor, Mew, scientists are able to create Mewtwo, the world's most powerful Pokémon. However, Mewtwo rebels against humanity and sets up an island fortress. It then sends out invitations for Pokémon trainers, including Ash, to make clones of their Pokémon and prove that clones are superior to the originals.

While this movie is about a psychic cat trying to make a clone army, it doesn't shy away from mature themes and imagery. Mewtwo's first act is to kill the scientists that created it, and the design of Mewtwo's cloning facility feels inspired by the work of horror artist H.R. Geiger. The message is also one of the best in the franchise, saying that your actions, not your origins, define you.

5) 'Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai' (6.3 Stars)

One hundred years ago, the architect of Alamos Town wrote down a prophetic dream where he witnessed Dialga and Palkia, two Pokémon who control space and time, doing battle. In the present day, strange occurrences happen around the town, and the locals blame a shadow Pokémon called Darkrai. As Ash and his friends investigate, the town is swallowed into a pocket dimension created by the clashing titans.

Rise of Darkrai is Pokémon's first attempt at horror, which it achieves with mixed results. The atmosphere of the movie reflects classic gothic horror themes splashed with the works of H.P. Lovecraft,and figuring out Darkrai's allegiances makes for a compelling mystery. It's unfortunately squandered by the pacing, which has too much filler and inconsequential moments.

4) 'Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!'

To celebrate the Pokémon anime's 20th anniversary, their 20th film serves as a re-imagining of how Ash became a Pokémon trainer and saw the legendary bird, Ho-Oh. This time, Ash was gifted a Rainbow Wing from Ho-Oh, meaning he is destined to face Ho-Oh in battle. With two new companions, Ash makes his way to the Rainbow Rock while a shadowy figure watches his progress.

I Choose You! tries to be a love letter to the anime by condensing some of the first season's most iconic moments and Ho-Oh into its plot. For the most part, it succeeds, though the decision to include new companions for Ash over his long-time friends, Misty and Brock, is questionable. Still, the animation is gorgeous, and many of the fight scenes are fast-paced and well-choreographed.

3) 'Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle'

Deep in the jungle, a Zarude discovers a human baby and leaves his troupe to search for his parents. When he can't find them, he decides to raise the human as his son and names him Koko. Ten years later, Koko meets Ash and becomes conflicted about his identity as a human raised by a Pokémon while an evil scientist tries to harness the jungle's secret.

If it weren't for an obligatory villain and deus ex machina found in every Pokémon film, this one would probably be the best. The bond between Koko and his adoptive father is very strong and presents a fascinating take on fatherhood that isn't seen too often. It's also one of the few Pokémon films to confirm a character's death without talking down to the audience.

2) 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu'

Former Pokémon trainer Tim Goodman learns that his estranged father, who works as a police officer in Ryme City, is presumed dead. While going to his dad's apartment, Tim meets his Pikachu partner, whom Tim can somehow understand. Pikachu thinks Tim's dad is still alive and asks Tim to help investigate his mission and a dangerous chemical that makes Pokémon feral.

While the script can be a little weak at times, the movie's animation is amazing. The film worked very closely with the Pokémon Company and character designer Ken Sugimori to ensure they got the look and feel of the Pokémon right. The result is creatures that look like they could theoretically exist in the real world while maintaining the iconic designs from the games.

1) 'Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew'

While attending a festival honoring the knight, Ser Aaron, Ash releases Aaron's Lucario from his staff. Lucario explains that Aaron was the one who trapped him, bringing up doubts about Aaron's honor. Meanwhile, a Mew abducts Pikachu and Team Rocket's Meowth and takes them to its hidden home, prompting Ash and Lucario to team up and rescue them.

Lucario's character elevates an overall OK movie. His inner turmoil over being out of time and doubting his mentor and friend is well paced and builds to a satisfying, albeit tragic, conclusion. It doesn't hurt that he is voiced by Sean Schemmel, the English actor for Dragon Ball's Goku.

