Being one of the highest-grossing video game franchises, Pokémon has had an incredible resume of video games over the years. Without these games, the franchise would not be what it is today, having spawned one of the most popular animes (and anime movies) of all time and loads of other massively successful outings in other mediums. It's popular all across the age range of the general populous.

While pretty much every Pokémon game has found a lot of success and got mostly all-around positive reviews, some are obviously better than others. The discussion of which games are the best of the best is an ongoing one, but there are a few that are commonly known as the greatest there is. Whether it's the game's story or the gameplay, there is a lot to love in these iconic video games.

10 'Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness'

While the mainline Pokémon games are the most well-known and well-received, there are plenty of spinoff projects that have found love from fans. This is mostly due because it changes up the formula all-across the board and brings a refreshing taste to the franchise that they can't find in the mainline games.

It kept the best RPG elements of the originals while still bringing forth a new tone that was much more gritty and dark than the others.

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is one of the most popular side projects in the overarching series. The game is one of the first 3D outings in the series, arriving on the always beloved Gamecube. It kept the best RPG elements of the originals while still bringing forth a new tone that was much more gritty and dark than the others. It also felt more dystopian than the more modern-day outings.

9 'Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky'

Another widely successful side franchise in the Pokémon world is that of the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series. Taking on the formula of a dungeon crawler and, for the first time, giving the player the ability to take control of a Pokémon, rather than a trainer. It's a unique idea and are also very story-driven games.

The best of the series, however, is Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky. The story at play is adorable and very compelling, making it a very fun ride. While the dungeon crawler format is unlike anything seen in the series before, that's actually what makes it such a fun ride. Not to mention, one finally gets to play as a Pokémon and form their own team of heroes, made up of other different Pokémon.