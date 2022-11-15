In the world of Pokémon, humans live and train alongside the titular magical creatures to achieve shared goals. These include completing the encyclopedia called the Pokédex, challenging fellow trainers in the Pokémon league, or living together as friends. Over time, most Pokémon will undergo transformations called "evolution," where they become larger and stronger.

RELATED: 10 Franchises You Didn't Realize Have Their Own Multiverse

Evolution is achieved through several methods, including battle, trade, and forming a strong bond with their trainer. This can result in several touching stories of overcoming the odds and powerful friendships blooming between people and their Pokémon partners.

Shelmet & Karrablast Fuel Each Other's Growth

Some Pokémon can only evolve when given to another person, in a process called "trade evolution." While it can be annoying to those with a small social circle, it further helps to exemplify the series' themes of teamwork overcoming any obstacle. Two Bug-types from the Unova region, the snail-like Shelmet, and the beetle-like Karrablast, take this idea to the next level.

When traded together, Shelmet will shed its shell and become a speedy ninja bug named Accelgor. Karrablast, meanwhile, claims the discarded shell and becomes a Steel-type knight called Escavalier. It's a compelling story of how we can work together with those we love to help one another achieve our best selves.

Deino Overcomes The Odds

Dragon-type Pokémon tend to have the longest evolution time, but none have it as rough as Deino. This Dark-dragon lives in caves, blindly wandering around and trying to bite at anything near it. By the time most dragons reach their final form, Deino has only evolved into its second form, Zweilous, and gained a second head that fights with it for resources.

From there, Zweilous needs to reach level 64, the highest level of any Pokémon discovered. If it does, it gains a third head, three pairs of eyes, and the ability to levitate off the ground. This newly evolved Hydreigon is one of the strongest non-legendary Pokémon, proving that patience and hard work can pay off in unexpected ways.

Wimpod Finds its Courage

As its name implies, Wimpod is a cowardly Pokémon with little combat ability. It would rather flee from a fight and wait until night to come out and scavenge for food and even has an ability called "Wimp Out" to help it flee. However, it is naturally curious and will approach Pokémon and humans who don't make sudden movements.

RELATED: 10 Most Dangerous Villains In the Pokémon Anime

With time and patience, a trainer can help Wimpod overcome these fears and evolve into a Golisopod. Now an impressive mix of an isopod and samurai, they learn how to strike first in battle and can hold their own against other powerful ocean-dwelling Pokémon. Even its ability changes to reflect this: while fundamentally the same, it is now called "Emergency Exit" and triggers to give Golisopod a chance to flee from a fight that is turning against it.

Buneary Learns to Love

Of all the Pokémon in existence, the adorable rabbit, Buneary, is the hardest to win the love of. These little Normal-types are slow to trust others, likely due to their strong hearing, which forces them to roll up their ears to dampen sounds. As such, it is the only Pokémon that can learn the move Frustration, which grows in power based on unhappiness, without human help.

Yet it also learns Return, the counterpart to Frustration that increases based on love for their trainer. If someone is willing to give Buneary time to warm up to them, eventually, it will evolve into a Lopunny. From there, the bond between Pokémon and trainer is strong enough to unlock Mega Evolution and transform Lopunny from a grumpy rabbit into a fighter, literally strengthened by the power of friendship.

Feebas Shows Its True Beauty

Feebas' tattered fins hint at its hardy nature. It can eat almost anything and live in any aquatic environment, including polluted ones, in large, concentrated populations. However, due to its drab appearance, it is often overlooked in favor of other species.

Yet over time, Feebas can develop beautiful Prism Scales, or a trainer can help unlock its hidden beauty through special food called Pokéblox. From there, it evolves into the beautiful, serpentine Milotic and uses its powers to soothe the hearts and minds of others. It's the Pokémon's equivalent of the Ugly Duckling story, which reminds us that if we don't fit in, the problem could be that we just haven't found the right group to bring out our true potential.

Eevee Adapts to Any Situation

Since debuting among the original 151 species, Eevee has become a second mascot for the franchise alongside Pikachu. This is thanks to Eevee's gimmick, which showcases Pokémon evolution at its finest. Due to its unstable DNA, Eevee can evolve into eight forms: Water, Fire, Electric, Psychic, Dark, Grass, Ice, and Fairy.

This list of options allows Eevee to find a home on any team, as it can evolve into whatever its trainer needs. The methods of each are diverse and include evolution stones, being in specific environments, knowing certain moves, and having a strong friendship with its trainer. At its core, Eevee is a story of adaptability and how the solution to any problem will present itself if one remains open-minded.

Togepi Fosters Kindness

bWhile all Baby Pokémon require affection to evolve, Togepi perhaps has the hardest time of it. Before Sword & Shield, this adorable egg-like fairy learned almost no attacking moves and instead had to rely on support techniques and the unpredictable Metronome, which can copy one of hundreds of attacks. Even if it does evolve into a Togetic, it needs a rare Shiny Stone to reach its final stage of Togekiss.

RELATED: 10 Times The Pokémon Anime Broke Our Hearts

Knowing how much work its trainer has to put into it, Togepi rewards and supports them by collecting the happiness it witnesses from others and sharing it with its trainer. As it evolves and gains wings, it can spread joy and blessings to even more people as it works to end strife. This breeds a cycle of kindness bequeathing kindness.

Ralts is Loyal to The End

Aptly named the "Feeling Pokémon," Ralts is highly attuned to the emotions of others. They rarely appear before people, but when they do, it's usually because they bond with that person on an emotional level. As it grows into a Kirlia, this bond grows stronger, especially if the growing Kirlia is treated with positive reinforcement.

RELATED:‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: A Spellbinding Tale Celebrating the Power of Friendship

Once Kirlia evolves into either Gardevoir or Gallade, the bond it develops with its trainer is unbreakable. Both are willing to risk their lives to help their trainer: Gallade extends blades on its arms and fights with unmatched discipline, while Gardevoir will create miniature black holes to shelter their trainers from harm. They can also both Mega Evolve, which shows the world the strength of the Psychic-type's love for the human that brought them this far.

Bagon Spreads Its Wings

High among the mountain paths lives a little blue Dragon-type called Bagon. Living alone, it can often be found either smashing its head against boulders or leaping off of cliffs. This is because Bagon has a strong desire to fly and will do anything to achieve this dream, even if it doesn't have wings.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Says Netflix Is Taking a Big Swing With 'Dragon's Lair' Live-Action Adaptation [Exclusive]

If a Bagon's dream of flight is strong enough, its cells undergo a massive transformation, prompting them to evolve into the defensive Shelgon. Once the transformation is finished, Shelgon breaks out of its shell and spreads its new wings as a mighty Salamence. Now it spends its time soaring through the sky, propelled by the joy of transforming a seemingly impossible dream into reality.

Magikarp Embodies Perseverance

Magikarp is considered to be the weakest of all Pokémon. While other species are physically weaker and slower than it, they can defend themselves in battle. All Magikarp can do is weakly splash around and get pulled along by strong currents.

Yet if a human is willing to give Magikarp a chance and train them like any other Pokémon, they can learn how to deliver a small tackle. From there, it's a short wait until they evolve into Gyarados, a mighty flying sea dragon that rules lakes and oceans. It's a classic underdog story brought to life in an homage to a Chinese legend, where a carp swam up a massive waterfall to heaven and was rewarded for its perseverance by ascending to a dragon.

RELATED:10 of the Strangest and Most Bizarre Pokémon