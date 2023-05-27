From the high-pressure and thrilling 9-1-1 to the mysterious and dark True Detective, there is something comforting about a good police procedural show. They rely on a reliable formula in which fictional law enforcement solves a crime in each episode, and the protagonists (the law enforcement) generally win the day. What makes police procedural shows a staple in television are their complex cases, gripping storylines, and narratives that often tackle pressing social issues.

Not every police procedural drama can boast success and it's hard to put a finger on what makes one a success, but when it works, it really works. These shows have figured out how to put their spin on the formula, providing interesting characters and stories that audiences find themselves hooked on. While there are a lot of police procedural shows that viewers can choose to watch, there are few that have garnered incredibly high ratings on IMDb.

10 'Walker, Texas Ranger' (1993 - 2001)

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

For fans of actor Chuck Norris, Walker, Texas Ranger is a must-watch. The hit 90s series followed Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, and his crusade against the bad guys of Texas who he would take down using his impressive martial arts skills. It also launched a series of memorable catchphrases, such as "I don't make threats. I make promises." and "There's only one way to do things: the right way."

Walker, Texas Ranger ran for 9 seasons and even inspired a reboot, Walker, starring Jared Padalecki. The series might be seen as hokey and predictable, but that's exactly what's part of its charm. It's simply fun to watch, and there is a good reason why many fans dubbed it as one of the top action series of the 90s.

9 'JAG' (1995 - 2005)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Before there was NCIS, there was its prequel, JAG. The series followed Harmon "Harm" Rabb Jr (David James Elliott), a former Navy pilot turned military lawyer working for JAG, also known as Judge Advocate General. Harm, along with his military colleagues, works to find the truth in each military-related crime that they come across.

The undeniable chemistry between the cast, the interesting cases, and the look into military procedures are just part of what had audiences tuning into the show for a successful 9 seasons. And apart from its military storylines, it also dives deep into legal proceedings, which are carefully researched and laid out for viewers. It was a great combination of legal and law enforcement procedures, and of course, gave way to spin-offs like NCIS.

8 'Hawaii Five-O' (2010 - 2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Originally a series that ran from 1968 to 1980, Hawaii Five-O can firmly be put on the list of successful reboots. The series follows Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin), who returns home to Hawaii with the intention of avenging his father's death and instead is offered a special task force by the governor to help fight crime in Hawaii.

Despite being a reboot, the show has proved itself to be fun in its own right. What's more, it tried its hardest to portray Hawaiian life as accurately as it could, which added a cultural authenticity that critics and fans enjoyed. Fans appreciated its fast pace, the beautiful Hawaiian scenery, humor, and action sequences — and it's precisely those aspects that helped propel the show through an impressive 10 seasons before it ended in 2020.

7 'Rizzoli and Isles' (2010 - 2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander shine as Detective Jane Rizzoli and Dr. Maura Isles in Rizzoli and Isles. This crime drama follows the witty police detective and sharply intelligent medical examiner as they solve crimes in Boston. While they have contrasting personalities, they ultimately work due to their skillful analysis of crime scenes.

While most police procedurals feature men as the main protagonists and titled characters, Rizzoli and Isles stands out with a duo of dynamic women at the helm. The show has also cultivated a loyal following due to its perfect balance of humor and drama, which is most apparent during the banter between Jane and Maura. Beyond the comforting rhythm of solving crime, the friendship between the two women is a highlight that adds an extra layer of depth to the series.

6 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000 - 2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

The original series that gave way to a franchise, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is a crime drama that follows a team of criminologists and detectives in Las Vegas who use their skills to solve crime. They do this not just through investigations but with scientific analysis and more.

The use of science in the crime lab to help catch criminals became a very successful concept, with fans around the world becoming addicted. Fans fell in love with the concept, as well as the chemistry among the cast, and the intrigue of the cases. The series ran strong for 15 seasons, and while it's hard to figure out which CSI spin-off is the best, it's comforting for fans of the show that they can watch another version of it once they are done with the mainline series.

5 'Blue Bloods' (2010 - )

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

It's hard to resist the pull of Tom Selleck as a family patriarch in the crime drama Blue Bloods. The series follows the Reagan family, an Irish-Catholic family living in New York City, and many members of the family are cops in the NYPD in various positions.

Blue Bloods is undeniably satisfying and enjoyable when it comes to police procedurals. Fans cannot get enough of the dynamic of the Reagan family, as well as the top-notch writing, acting, and directing. Furthermore, the series gives a realistic feel in the way it doesn't shy away from the gritty realities of police work. That's because Blue Bloods has former NYPD detective James Nuciforo as a technical adviser, as well as meticulously researched narratives that deepen its authenticity.

4 'NCIS' (2003 - )

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

NCIS is the highly successful sequel to JAG. Standing for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, NCIS follows Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team of skilled investigators, as they work to solve any military or national security-related crimes.

Part of the secret to the show's success is the way it combines aspects of the military drama, action, and police procedural genres. It also adds humor and drama to the police procedural genre, and fans love the humor and wit between the characters, including the quirky forensic scientist Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) and medical examiner Ducky Mallard (David McCallum). It has inspired two spin-offs and is still moving forward even after 21 seasons under its belt, with a 22nd NCIS season soon on the way.

3 'Law & Order' (1990 - )

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Police procedurals and legal dramas are so similar in many ways, so why not combine them into one concept? That's precisely what Law & Order did when it first began in the early 90s. Each episode shows how a crime is handled from two sides, the investigative side with the police, as well as the prosecution's side in court. It's also worth noting that the episodes of the show are mostly inspired by real-life events, which makes the show feel relevant and fresh as viewers are treated to reimagined interpretations of famous crimes and cases.

Law & Order essentially became an iconic part of pop culture, with fans all becoming familiar with its tell-tale dramatic tones and form of storytelling for several decades now. Law & Order also spawned a franchise and very successful spin-offs, including Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

2 'Criminal Minds' (2005 - )

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

For anyone who has ever wondered about the psychological profile of a serial killer, Criminal Minds is the go-to show. Welcome to the BAU, the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI, a team of agents who use their skills in profiling to help catch serial killers and other disturbed criminals. Members of the BAU include Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), a genius agent, and computer whiz Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness).

It's a show that is both nightmare-inducing and yet irresistibly entertaining. Compelling agents, mind-boggling and disturbing crimes, witty dialogue, and more are just some of the reasons that Criminal Minds is still going after 16 seasons. The show's use of psychology and action helps round it out and keeps audiences tuning in.

1 'Luther' (2010 - 2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Luther is a British psychological crime drama, starring Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson. Elba plays John Luther, a brilliant detective who excels at solving murders, but he struggles to contain his dark side and ultimately ends up befriending one of the murderers he is investigating, becoming unlikely companions. The show is most known for its psychological storylines and complex, multifaceted villains — making it a fascinating watch for those who a police procedural show that's more than just catching the bad guy.

Luther was a huge success, and eventually gave way to a recent movie as a follow-up to the series. Elba's incredible acting combined with the storylines was simply the perfect recipe for a great show, and earned itself several awards, while also being lauded by critics and fans alike.

