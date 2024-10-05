Procedurals are an integral portion of our daily viewing habits. They're shows that seem to battle the stormy seas of the modern cancellation-heavy industry and provide a comfort blanket among the plethora of constant new series. For the past 30 years, crime shows of many quirks have come and gone, with the steadfast procedurals proving ultimately ever-popular. With that in mind, here's a look at the very best police procedurals streaming right now.

'Law & Order: SVU' (1999 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 8.1/10

There may be no more iconic police procedural than Law & Order. With seven series to date, Dick Wolf's greatest invention has stood the test of time thanks in no small part to its collection of iconic spinoffs. One such spinoff adored by millions is Special Victims Unit, aka SVU, which follows the specially trained titular task force of the NYPD as they investigate the most heinous of crimes. Running since 1999, SVU has kept viewers hooked for a remarkable 25 seasons, with the 26th installment just having premiered. An immersive procedural experience, the show has even earned itself six Primetime Emmys for its trouble.

'Bones' (2005 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.8/10

The police procedural meets the buddy cop genre in the iconic Bones. The series follows David Boreanaz's FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth as he joins forces with the Jeffersonian's best anthropologist, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel), to investigate specific cases that involve just the skeletal remains of the victim. Although sadly no longer on air, Bones spent 12 years throwing audiences across the world into the most mysterious of crimes, with the central pair of Booth and Brennan proving charismatic forces to be reckoned with. Their chemistry made the show indulgent from minute one, with Bones even earning two Primetime Emmy nominations across its 12 seasons.

'The Rookie' (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 8.0/10

One of the newer police procedurals on the block is also many people's favorite. The Rookie, created by Alexi Hawley, follows the zero-to-hero climb of John Nolan (Nathan Fillion). After having his life changed by being involved in a bank robbery, he decides to take his future into his own hands and join the ranks of the LAPD. There are many leading characters in police procedurals, and in just a few years, Fillion's John Nolan became an icon. Showcasing the intricate highs of police work with the naive lows of a newbie, The Rookie presented a fresh spin on the police procedural that has helped carry it through to today. Based on the real-life experience of LAPD officer William Norcross, The Rookie is steeped in truth, making it as enjoyable as it is heartwarming.

'Chicago P.D.' (2014 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Dick Wolf's One Chicago Universe comprises the brilliant Chicago Fire, the intense Chicago Med, and the iconic Chicago P.D. The latter of the three is One Chicago's answer to the police procedural, following both the uniformed cops and the Intelligence Unit in District 21 of the Chicago Police Department. Fast-paced and full of energy, not a single beat of Chicago P.D. is wasted as it races towards action set pieces and memorable moments galore. Jason Beghe's Hank Voight is considered by many to be not just the best character in the series but the best character in the entire One Chicago franchise, supported by an iconic ensemble that millions worldwide adore.

'NYPD Blue' (1993 - 2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.8/10

One of the true classics of the police procedural genre, NYPD Blue does exactly what it says on the tin, following the day-to-day lives of NYPD's 15th Precinct as they investigate a range of often violent crimes. What endured NYPD Blue to so many hearts, beyond its immersive dialogue and memorable characters, was its dedication to its setting, with the series showcasing the gritty reality of New York and feeling as if it couldn't be made anywhere else. NYPD Blue was a success with both fans and the public, even winning a remarkable 20 Primetime Emmy Awards across 12 seasons and totaling 88 various awards and 203 nominations in 13 years.

'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.7/10

For many, if you were to utter the phrase 'police procedural,' it's CSI that would come to mind. This timeless classic ran for 15 years, from 2000 to 2015, and followed the titular Crime Scene Investigators as they helped the Las Vegas Police Department solve a plethora of crimes, from the menial to the life-changing. Created by Anthony E. Zuiker, CSI managed to stand out from the crowd thanks to its dedication to scientific language, the sort that thrust everyday audiences into the heart of the investigation and made each extraordinary moment feel real. From its superb range of ensemble performances to almost too many iconic moments to count, CSI endeared itself to millions of doting fans who still watch hours of reruns to this day. In total, CSI won an impressive six Primetime Emmys, among other accolades.

'Criminal Minds' (2005 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 8.1/10

'NCIS' (2003 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.8/10

'FBI' (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 7.1/10

From the minds of mastermind Dick Wolf and co-creator Craig Turk, there are no prizes for guessing which crime-stopping organization this series follows. Specifically, FBI follows the New York field office criminal division, with this elite team of highly-trained personnel sweeping the streets of the Big Apple and ridding it of crime. There are no punches pulled with this police procedural, with almost every episode soon divulging into chaotic action and indulgent drama. For those who prefer their procedurals to act fast and think later, FBI is the perfect binge-watch, especially considering there are already over 100 episodes in this acclaimed back catalog. Season 7 of FBI begins in October 2024, and the series shows no signs of slowing down, with a renewal confirming its continuation until at least 2027.

'Blue Bloods' (2010 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Tears still flow within the Blue Bloods fandom after it was cruelly canceled despite feeling like it had plenty of life left. For those who still haven't indulged in the chaos, the series follows the Reagan family, headed by police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), as they blend their personal lives with their professional output on the mission to keep the streets of New York safe. Blue Bloods, like many of its contemporaries, blends immersive action with classic characters. However, unlike other procedurals, Blue Bloods takes time to contemplate both sides to many of the debates it explores, allowing the viewer to feel both entertained and educated. Across 14 seasons, the consistency in the episode quality is nothing short of remarkable, with Blue Bloods' legacy likely to live on for many years yet.

