With a grand stage of global history and captivating stories of people who changed the world, political biographical films have always had the ability to captivate audiences. With recent trends seeing a meteoric resurgence in biopics in general – ranging from world-famous rock stars to violent gangsters – it should come as no surprise to see the political biopic return to form as well with Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer.

The WWII drama is set to feature much of what makes political biopics so compelling, but it’s certainly not the first film within the genre to find such esteem. From movies that analyzed the tenure of renowned politicians to films focusing on pivotal leaders of human rights movements, all of these classics are well worth watching before seeing Oppenheimer in theaters this July 21.

10 'JFK' (1991)

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment

Matching Oppenheimer’s audacious three-hour runtime, JFK portrays the aftermath of the Kennedy assassination, highlighting the government’s desperation to find answers. Kevin Costner stars as Jim Garrison, the New Orleans District Attorney who explores the possibility of an assassination conspiracy that stretched beyond the actions of Lee Harvey Oswald.

RELATED: The Greatest Movies of the 1990s, Ranked

The movie sometimes blurs the facts and is itself partially based on the real-life Jim Garrison’s disputed book On the Trail of the Assassinations, but it did adequately highlight the pandemonium which plagued the entirety of America’s political landscape in the wake of the event. It also made for a compelling ride which, even with its hefty runtime, enthralled audiences with its frenetic pace and high energy.

9 'Vice' (2018)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

The majority of political films will have to focus on some degree of corruption, be it a total abuse of power or a morally justifiable bending of the rules for the greater good. Few films have had quite as much fun delving into said corruption as Vice.

The biographical drama blends American history with political satire, depicting Dick Cheney’s (Christian Bale) unprecedented influence under George W. Bush’s (Sam Rockwell) presidency, which saw him launch devastating military invasions in the wake of 9/11. With outstanding editing, gripping performances, and an infectiously fun tone, Vice went on to be nominated for eight Oscars and re-introduced Adam McKay as a savvy political satirist.

8 'Charlie Wilson’s War' (2007)

Image via Universal Pictures

Charlie Wilson’s War boasted a truly exceptional cast, was critically praised, and grossed nearly $120 million, and yet it stands as an underrated and largely forgotten gem. Taking place in the 1980s, it focuses on Texas congressman Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks) and his efforts to equip Afghan fighters against the invading Soviet forces.

In addition to Hanks’ Charlie Wilson, the film also stars Julia Roberts as Joanne Herring, a socialite friend and collaborator to Wilson, and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Gust Avrakotos, a CIA maverick who Wilson befriends. The film doesn’t necessarily become the scathing revisionist piece it could have been, but as a witty comedy-drama documenting historical events, it doesn’t miss its mark either.

7 'Darkest Hour' (2017)

Image via Focus Features

Political figures are always judged against how they respond when their country needs them most, and few have answered the call like Winston Churchill whose staunch defiance of the Nazi regime inspired a nation on the brink of collapse. Darkest Hour documents the early tenure of Churchill’s first term as Prime Minister, with Britain reeling as Germany advances towards Dunkirk.

RELATED: The Best War Movies of All Time, Ranked

With Gary Oldman turning in an Oscar-winning performance as Churchill, the film had the ability to grasp audiences and keep them invested. Its depiction of the looming threat Hitler presented to the future of the British Empire only furthered its standing as must-watch cinema, especially for people not well-versed in that chapter of English history.

6 'Malcolm X' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

By no means is American political history limited to those who have inhabited the White House. As one of the most renowned figures of the Civil Rights movement, Malcolm X was as powerful and inspirational as he was polarizing, and 1992’s Malcolm X, starring Denzel Washington and directed by Spike Lee, brought the legendary leader to the screen with stunning results.

At 202 minutes long, the dramatic epic explores the entirety of X’s life, including his youth as a petty criminal, his time in prison, his work with the Nation of Islam and his activism, and, ultimately, his shocking assassination. Never shying away from X’s controversies, Lee was at his absolute best as he painted the portrait of an incredible life that forged a legacy still relevant to this very day.

5 'Downfall' (2004)

Image via Constantin Film

While the Americans were carrying out their invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe and experimenting with nuclear weaponry, the political landscape in Germany was getting pretty intense itself. Downfall was a phenomenal picture, focusing on the final days of WWII from Adolf Hitler’s (Bruno Ganz) Berlin bunker from the perspective of his young secretary, Traudl Junge (Alexandra Maria Lara).

With captivating performances, it dared to humanize its subjects, cautious to remind audiences that those who perpetrated such heinous evils weren't monstrous beasts but human beings. It was nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Academy Awards and has gone on to become one of the best-known international films ever made.

4 'Gandhi' (1982)

Image Via Warner Bros

Telling the story of Mahatma Gandhi’s peaceful resistance against British rule in India, Gandhi may not have much of a link to an American wartime film like Oppenheimer, but as a political biopic, there are few that are its equal. Starring Sir Ben Kingsley as the Indian lawyer, it delves into Gandhi’s commitment to using non-violent methods to pressure Britain into liberating his country.

The film is profoundly powerful and Kingsley’s starring performance is one of the greatest cinema has ever seen. The Academy Award he won for his performance was just one of eight the film received from 11 nominations. It remains one of the most definitive and celebrated movies of the 1980s.

3 Lincoln (2012)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Abraham Lincoln is one of the most renowned political figures in human history and is frequently cited as the greatest President America has ever had. As such, compiling his life and astonishing career into 150 minutes of film might be an impossible task, but with the indelible combination of Steven Spielberg and Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln certainly didn’t do a bad job.

RELATED: Iconic War Movies That Focus on Civilians and Leaders

With great dignity, the film displays the desperate and undying lengths Lincoln went to in order to abolish slavery in the United States as the Civil War rages on. Unsurprisingly, it was a major awards season hit, winning two Oscars from its 12 nominations.

2 'All the President’s Men' (1976)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Watergate scandal still stands as one of the most alarming chapters in America’s political history, resulting in President Nixon’s resignation. All the President’s Men tells the story of Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford), the two investigative journalists for The Washington Post who uncovered the truth and broke the news of the scandal to the public.

With the two journalists facing dead-ends, red herrings, and even death threats as they get close to the truth, the film excels as a political thriller loaded with hidden secrets and pulsating drama. It went on to win four Academy Awards from eight nominations, had a steadfast dedication to historical accuracy, and remains one of the definitive films of '70s cinema.

1 'Patton' (1970)

Image via 20th Century Fox

As far as political/military biopics go, few can rival the impact of 1970's Patton, and even fewer boast performances capable of matching the all-encompassing magnetism of George C. Scott’s. The film focuses on the eponymous and highly controversial General during his command of U.S. troops during WWII.

An effective though blunt force throughout America’s involvement in the war, Patton excelled in military affairs but was a loose cannon politically. Scott brought the nature of the man to the screen with an enormity and presence that defined the film, making it one of the greatest war movies and most astute biopics ever made.

NEXT: The Best Biopic Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)