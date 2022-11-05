Political turmoil and humor can make for great television. From those based on real life, like The Crown, to those with a fictional premise like Anatomy of a Scandal, telling the stories of political figures is a balancing act. These political shows on Netflix can re-contextualize lived realities, and shine new light on stories that were always thought to be true. Shows like Designated Survivor and The West Wing paved the way for a genre of show that at best can inspire, and at worse, can repulse.

Netflix has an extensive catalog of political series that can inspire both hope and cynicism, ready to stream. Politics is not for those who are afraid of drama. Those who have reached the height of political power didn't get there by making friends. This long game often translates well onto the small screen. Fiction or not, many political series that are featured on Netflix resonate with the real world.

12 'Ingobernable' (2017 - 2018)

Developed by Veronica Velasco, Epigmenio Ibarra, Natasha Ybarra-Klor

Ingobernable is a Mexican political drama, revolving around the fictional first lady of Mexico. Kate del Castillo gives a stunning performance as a woman in the middle of the country's biggest fictional political scandals. The show chronicles her loss of faith in institutions, as well as her husband, and the subsequent devastation.

11 'Secret City' (2016 - 2019)

Directed by Emma Freeman, Tony Krawitz, Daniel Nettheim

Based on the best-selling books The Marmalade Files, The Mandarin Code, and The Shadow Game, the Australian political thriller series titled Secret City is a hidden gem for fans of the genre. Starring the underrated Anna Torv as political journalist Harriet Dunkley, the show takes place in the seemingly straightforward city of Canberra. As Harriet begins to unravel a conspiracy beneath the surface, her life comes under threat from forces beyond her control.

Secret City soars thanks to Torv's compelling performance, which helps viewers navigate the sometimes tricky plot with ease. The story, though sometimes predictable, is well-structured enough to hold its own until the very end. Even fans who aren't familiar with the books will likely find some entertainment value here.

10 'Anatomy of a Scandal' (2022)

Developed by David E. Kelley, Melissa James Gibson

Anatomy of a Scandal is a miniseries based on Sarah Vaughan's novel of the same name. Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery is back on the small screen. Here, she's a Crown prosecutor, tasked with prosecuting a British Tory MP accused of sexual assault. In six episodes, the court case unfolds, as well as the truth about the scandal.

9 'The Politician' (2019 - 2020)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan

The Politician is a comedic look at careers in public service gone awry. The first season follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who has dreamed of being President of the United States since childhood. The second season follows Hobert as he runs for real politics, with chaos and dysfunction that makes for a hilarious train wreck.

8 'The Night Agent' (2023 - )

Created by Shawn Ryan

A combination of the spy, thriller, action, and political genres, The Night Agent is a refreshing and exciting Netflix series that thankfully already has a second season in the works. It follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who is given the supposedly boring role of a Night Agent in the White House's basement, sitting by a phone that never rings – until it does. Before he understands what's going on, Peter is thrust into a chaotic conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of the government, and also touches on a painful part of his past.

Full of gripping action, heart-pounding drama, and genuinely lovable characters fans can root for, The Night Agent has something to offer all types of viewers. Start watching for the political conspiracy and stay for the romance between Peter and the brilliant Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) – whatever the reason, viewers will likely find themselves pleasantly surprised and eagerly waiting for The Night Agent Season 2's events.

The Night Agent Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Seasons 2

7 'Designated Survivor' (2016 - 2019)

Created by David Guggenheim

Designated Survivor follows Thomas Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who becomes President of the United States following an unprecedented attack on the Capitol during the State of the Union address. As the titular survivor, he's now responsible for an entire country after previously holding a very low post, not to mention the major conspiracy he finds himself in soon after accepting his new role.

Designated Survivor has also been re-made as a South Korean series, Designated Survivor: 60 Days. For anyone who received at least part of their education from The West Wing, Designated Survivor presents an illustration of a horrific scenario in which a Designated Survivor becomes necessary. It's sobering, to say the least.

6 'Chief of Staff' (2019)

Developed by JTBC

For fans of gripping South Korean dramas, Chief of Staff is a political drama worth checking out. This show represents a grounded drama, that feels like it could be happening in real-time. Starring Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, the series follows politicians and various staffers as they work within South Korea's political machine.

5 'The Diplomat' (2023 - )

Created by Debora Cahn

In the hit Netflix series The Diplomat, Keri Russell masterfully plays Kate Wyler, the new US ambassador to the UK. She soon realizes that the political situation is much more dire than anyone expected and finds herself in the middle of an international crisis (not to mention a marital one). The protagonist soon has to make strategic moves to do her job properly, but it doesn't always go her way,

Created by Debora Cahn, the nail-biting series is full of brilliantly crafted scenarios that feel close to real life. Fans of political thrillers will enjoy how suspenseful and complex The Diplomat is. Of course, Keri Russell's incredible performance as the intelligent and cunning Kate is the true standout that makes the political drama series worth watching.

The Diplomat Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date April 20, 2023 Creator Debora Cahn Cast Keri Russell , Rufus Sewell , David Gyasi , Ali Ahn Seasons 2

4 'Bodyguard' (2018)

Created by Jed Mercurio

Bodyguard is a British political thriller miniseries that follows the titular bodyguard, a veteran of the Afghanistan War, as he's charged with protecting a politician he loathes. The limited series ran for a mere six episodes, but still managed to pack a punch. The series also features a compassionate look at the realities of living with PTSD.

So many episodes of Bodyguard play like thrillers. The stories are fast-paced and barely give audiences time to breathe. Not every single plot reveal works, but the ones that do are jaw-droppingly effective. This series is a fascinating look at the world of British politics from the perspective of someone who's almost on the inside, but not really.

Bodyguard Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 24, 2018 Cast Richard Madden , Sophie Rundle , Vincent Franklin , Gina McKee Seasons 2

3 'Borgen' (2010 - 2022)

Created by Adam Price

This optimistic Danish series Borgen revolves around Birgitte Nyborg, a Danish politician who has to reconcile her idealism with the political realities her nation faces. Viewers follow her journey within the Danish political system, into private enterprise, and then back again.

What makes Borgen so compelling is its tension that never feels unearned or overdone. The political drama feels authentic, and ripped from real-world headlines about real-life politicians. The characters are also fun to follow, as they navigate increasingly intense political minefields. One of the best political drama series out there, this show may hold the distinction of being one of the best shows you've never seen.

Borgen Release Date October 29, 2011 Cast Sidse Babett Knudsen , Birgitte Hjort Sørensen , Lisbeth Wulff , Søren Malling Seasons 4

2 'House of Cards' (2013 - 2018)

Created by Beau Willimon

One of the most recognizable and best political TV shows out there, House of Cards takes place in Washington, D.C. and revolves around the morally questionable Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a Democrat from South Carolina, alongside his audacious and cunning wife, Claire (Robin Wright). The duo scheme and manipulate the political game for power and influence, slowly climbing the ranks as they go through betrayal and lies.

A grim depiction of American politics, House of Cards doesn't pull any punches when it comes to portraying its characters in the worst light possible. Following the controversial sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey, House of Cards' final season was made better with Wright's character front and center, as with a stellar performance, she manages to carry the story through to its powerful conclusion.

1 'The Crown' (2016 - 2023)

Created by Peter Morgan

From the beginning of this series, Netflix's political show The Crown has re-contextualized one of the most documented families in the world. Seeing the British royal family at various stages has put a human face on a family that famously operates as a business. Netflix's disclaimer doesn't change the fact that so many of these events were incessantly recorded.

The Crown is going to get a lot more politically relevant, as Charles III's regency begins in earnest. This series has shed light on some lesser-known, horrific parts of the royals' secrets. The series also effectively portrays these royals as flawed as the rest of us, albeit with larger stakes. Speculating about the behind-the-scenes of the royals is the most compelling part of The Crown, which has undoubtedly become a beloved classic for many fans.

