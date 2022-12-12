Christmastime is just around the corner; so, as is tradition, people are starting to watch and re-watch their favorite Christmas movies, from modern gems like Klaus to older classics like Home Alone.

RELATED:Cozy Winter Films to Watch This Festive Season

Wholesome, heartwarming, and an awful lot of fun, these movies tend to be populated with a bunch of interesting characters and their complex relationships with the Christmas season. From Klaus's delightful interpretation of the character of Santa Claus to the master strategist Kevin McAllister from Home Alone, these characters tend to be iconic audience favorites.

Harry and Marv — 'Home Alone' (1990)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Chris Columbus's Home Alone needs no introduction. The comedy about an eight-year-old defending his house from a pair of clumsy burglars is often considered one of the best Christmas movies ever. It's a Christmastime classic that's part of countless viewers' annual traditions of sitting down with their families and having a good laugh.

Joe Pesci's Harry and Daniel Stern's Marv are two of the funniest movie villains that have ever graced the screen. Their idiosyncratic personalities would be reason enough to love them; but the consistently hilarious ways in which they fall into Kevin's traps make them even funnier.

Gizmo — 'Gremlins' (1984)

Image via Warner Bros.

Aside from being one of the best movies to introduce children to the genre of horror, Gremlins is a Christmas classic unlike any other, where a young man is given a strange but adorable pet creature called Gizmo. He soon realizes this introduction leads to endless antics and misadventures.

Incredibly cute and charming, Gizmo is one of the main factors that make Gremlins such a memorable movie. He's not just a simple MacGuffin, either; he even has a sweet little character arc of his own, as well as enough moments of heroism to make him an amazing protagonist.

Buddy the Elf — 'Elf' (2003)

In Jon Favreau's Elf, a young boy falls into Santa's gift sack on Christmas Eve, where he's transported to the North Pole and raised as a toy-making elf. Curious about why he seems so different from everyone else, he soon finds himself embarking on a wacky journey.

Judging by how it looks on the surface, it would be easy to dismiss this movie as a generic dumb comedy, yet it's anything but. It's sweet, smart, it has a great sense of humor, and the protagonist is one of the most endearing characters that Will Ferrell has ever played, a fish out of water with a hilarious personality and a bunch of memorable scenes.

Kevin McCallister — 'Home Alone' (1990)

Forget about Rambo or the Terminator. Kevin McCallister, played by young Macaulay Culkin, is perhaps the most dangerous character in the history of cinema, bound to instill terror in the heart of any villain. The star of Home Alone will forever be remembered for his iconic role as the cunning and ridiculously funny kid who can outsmart no-good thieves, not to mention his legendary witty remarks and insults in the movie.

Ingenious and clever, Kevin deals with Harry and Marv in the most creative and fun-to-watch ways an inventive eight-year-old could possibly come up with. His journey toward maturity is very satisfying, without him ever losing the mischievous spark that makes him so unique.

John McClane — 'Die Hard' (1988)

There are many superlatives that can be applied to the iconic classic Die Hard. It's one of the best action movies of the '80s, and one of the most iconic and most unconventional Christmas movies ever made. It's a movie loyal fans have likely seen over and over again through the years, and for a good reason.

At the center of it all stands John McClane, the quintessential action movie protagonist. He's got it all: An endless supply of catchy catchphrases, all sorts of thrilling ways of defeating his enemies, courage and toughness, and an entertaining character arc. There's no way of celebrating the holidays more badass than with him.

Jack Skellington — 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Whether it's Halloween, Christmas, or any other time of the year when you're in the mood for a great family musical with a dark tone, The Nightmare Before Christmas is an ideal movie to watch. The stop-motion movie follows the beloved pumpkin king and his adventures in Christmastown.

The film is full of iconic characters with memorable designs and rich personalities, but none of them are as good as the protagonist: Jack, who schemes to take over the holiday of Christmas. He encapsulates the creepy fun of Halloween as well as he does the charm and joy of Christmas, and it's impossible not to like him.

Ebenezer Scrooge — 'A Christmas Carol' Film Adaptations

Image via Disney

Scrooge is the protagonist of A Christmas Carol, the classic Charles Dickens novella about a cold-hearted miser who hates Christmas, and throughout the course of the story learns love and empathy. It's a heartwarming classic that has been retold numerous times, and Scrooge never fails to shine and inspire in each version.

There have been many different portrayals of Scrooge on the silver screen, from Jim Carrey's voice work on 2009's A Christmas Carol to Michael Caine's rendition of the character in The Muppet Christmas Carol. No matter the version, Scrooge's transformation is always moving, sweet, and deeply entertaining.

The Grinch — 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000) & 'The Grinch' (2018)

Created by Dr. Seuss, the character of The Grinch is a mean green grouch from Whoville, with a heart two sizes too small and a profound hatred for Christmas, other Whos... and almost everything else. He's an instantly recognizable character for fans who grew up with this story, and one who is easy to introduce to younger audiences.

Jim Carrey's version of the Grinch in Ron Howard's How the Grinch Stole Christmas is perhaps the definitive version of the character, though Benedict Cumberbatch's voice performance in the 2018 adaptation also has its fans. In any case, the Grinch is fun and hilarious, and his tender arc is absolute Christmas magic.

Klaus — 'Klaus' (2019)

Despite only having been out for a few years, Netflix's Klaus has already become part of many families' Christmas checklist. One of the best family movies on Netflix, it's the story of a town's new mailman and how he befriends an old toy maker called Klaus. Together, they work to transform the cynical townspeople's view of the holidays in creative and moving ways.

Santa Claus is pretty much the representation of Christmastime, and there have been many great movie adaptations of him. However, arguably no portrayal of the character is as amazing as that of Klaus, which encapsulates the magic of Santa and gives him a unique personality and backstory.

George Bailey — 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Even after all these decades, It's a Wonderful Life is still the greatest Christmas movie ever made, transcending whatever tropes may come with that label. The award-winning and influential classic tells a beautifully life-affirming story about generosity, kindness, and family.

The lead character, George Bailey, is one of the most well-written characters of classic Hollywood cinema. Played movingly by the great Jimmy Stewart, he's an ambitious and energetic man with a heart of gold, struggling with his mental health. His journey to discovering the beauty of his existence is enough to soften even the coldest of hearts, and the essence of why Christmas movies are so magical.

NEXT:The Best Christmas Movie Quotes, Ranked