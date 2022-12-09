Musical numbers typically go hand-in-hand with holiday films, merry melodies thrown into Christmas classics to give the viewer a sense of nostalgia or bring the characters together during the festive time. Or sometimes, there may be moments of utter peril or disappointment that only singing a song can fix.

From the holly jolly hit sung by Burl Ives in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Jack Skellington discovering the joy of Christmas in The Nightmare Before Christmas to the festive spin Christmas Vacation puts on a patriotic anthem, some holiday hits wouldn't be complete without their merry musical numbers.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You"

'Love, Actually' (2003)

One of the many love stories in Love, Actually is the one between youngsters Sam and Joanna. In order to impress his new crush, Sam decides to try and learn the drums so he can accompany Joanna during her performance at a Christmas pageant.

As memorable as it is when the Prime Minister dances around his house to The Pointer Sisters, it's Joanna's rendition of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" featuring Sam on the drums that is remembered as the film's merry musical number, even ending with a surprise kiss for the Prime Minister and his love interest.

"Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree"

'Home Alone' (1990)

Home Alone is better known for Kevin's hijinks than it is for musical numbers, but the Christmas classic does have one musical moment to remember. When Kevin catches on to the thieves in the neighborhood, he plots to assure them his house is not empty this holiday season.

When the thieves arrive at the McCallister residence to attempt to break in, they're met with a happening house where silhouettes of people dancing and partying can be seen in the windows, rocking out to the song "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" thanks to Kevin's clever thinking with mannequins and cardboard cut-outs.

The National Anthem

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

From the titular theme song "Christmas Vacation" to "Mele Kalikimaka," National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation has a pretty memorable soundtrack, but the merriest musical moment of all isn't captured on it.

It's after everything is resolved for The Griswolds that they all go outside to look at the Christmas star and Uncle Lewis' cigar sets the lawn decorations on fire that Aunt Bethany turns the moment both merry and patriotic by singing The National Anthem with her hand over her heart, everyone else joining in to send off the film.

"White Christmas"

'White Christmas' (1954)

White Christmas came out in 1954 and stars Christmastime icon Bing Crosby along with Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, whose characters come together to put on a Christmastime musical extravaganza in support of an old, beloved World War II commander.

Full of musical moments, the most memorable one in the film happens at the end when everyone joins in for a rendition of Crosby's famous "White Christmas," featuring ballerinas, a giant tree and the stars dressed in Santa Claus-esque costumes for the merry finale to their holiday show.

"Hot Chocolate"

'The Polar Express' (2004)

The Polar Express follows a young boy who has lost his belief in Santa Claus and is taken on a train ride to the North Pole in order to make him believe again. Among the movie's musical numbers are ballads like Hero Girl's "When Christmas Comes To Town" and Josh Groban's "Believe," but the merriest has to be what's known as the hot chocolate song.

Simply titled "Hot Chocolate," when the conductor of the Polar Express announces they'll be serving hot chocolate, a bunch of waiters appear with a song and dance number as they give each child a steaming cup of hot chocolate.

"What's This?"

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Disney'sThe Nightmare Before Christmas is set around a Halloween-time star who winds up discovering the Christmas spirit. And when Jack Skellington isn't singing about the spooky holiday and being the Pumpkin King, he finds himself with a song all about his festive findings.

"What's This?" features Jack as he explores a Christmas-themed town, wondering what each and every festive thing he sees is. Jack learns of snow, Christmas trees, carolers and presents as he compares it all to the scary atmosphere of Halloween Town in this unexpectedly merry moment in the Halloween film.

"That Christmas Morning Feelin'"

'Spirited' (2022)

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds put a new spin on A Christmas Carol characters Ghost of Christmas Present and Scrooge in the new movie-musical Spirited. Featuring everything from Broadway-esque numbers to an epic Octavia Spencer ballad, the merriest song of the film happens at both the beginning and the end.

"That Christmas Morning Feeling'" introduces the film - and is later reprised by the entire cast as the credits roll - and explains what Christmas morning feels like for the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they work to help lost souls become redeemed.

"As Long As There's Christmas"

'Beauty And The Beast: Enchanted Christmas' (1997)

After the major success of Disney's 1991 Beauty and the Beast, the magic makers released Beauty and the Beast: Enchanted Christmas, a direct-to-video sequel of the original film that also acts as the very first Disney Princess Christmas movie.

When Beast forbids Christmas in his castle, the festivities are left up to Belle and her new friends, who all join in to sing "As Long As There's Christmas." Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Chip all pitch in to help decorate the house to this French-inspired tune that weaves in and out of a festive ballad.

"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

'Elf' (2003)

The most memorable song in Elf tends to be Buddy and Jovie's unconventional duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside," but that certainly isn't the merriest musical moment of the film. When everyone starts lacking the Christmas spirit, it's Jovie who remembers Buddy's famous iconic quote and breaks out into song.

She begins singing "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" to utter silence before Emily and Michael join in and soon get everyone in New York City singing along just in time for Santa and Buddy to fly over the city.

"Holly Jolly Christmas"

'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' (1964)

The 1964 stop-motion classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer features plenty of memorable musical numbers, from "We Are Santa's Elves" to "We're A Couple of Misfits" to the titular track "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." But the fan favorite carol featured in the film has always been "Holly Jolly Christmas."

Sung by Sam the Snowman and voiced by Burl Ives, it doesn't get merrier than "Holly Jolly Christmas," which hears the snowy narrator sing about how it's the best time of the year while Santa's elves fill the sleigh with presents and Rudolph prepares to guide Santa and the rest of the reindeer on their Christmas Eve journey.

