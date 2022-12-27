2023 is right around the corner, and the television landscape looks more promising than ever. New and exciting shows will debut across multiple streamers and networks, from The Last of Us to Poker Face. Many fan-favorite shows will also make their highly-awaited returns next year, and fans can hardly wait.

From ambitious sci-fi shows that are part of larger franchises to smaller-scale teen romances that conquered fans' hearts, 2023 will be the year of second seasons. Loki, Heartstopper and Yellowjackets will all return to the small screen with new and exciting stories, ensuring fans have something to look forward to all year long.

'Ginny & Georgia' (2021) - January 5, 2023

Image via Netflix

Ginny & Georgia might not be among Netflix's best original shows, but it captured millions of fans' hearts. The plot follows the eponymous duo, a mother and daughter, who move to a small New England town for a fresh start. The show rehashes the Gilmore Girls formula, albeit with less quirky characters.

Despite mediocre reviews, Ginny & Georgia was a solid performer for Netflix, and the streamer greenlit a season 2 on April 2021, two months after its February debut. The second season will premiere on January 5, 2023, becoming one of Netflix's first major releases of the new year. There's no word on whether Ginny & Georgia will return for a third season, but loyal fans will surely do everything in their power to ensure its survival.

'Bel-Air' (2022) - February 23, 2023

Image via Peacock

Few people thought a reboot of the beloved 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would work, but Bel-Air surprised everyone. The show follows the same premise as the original but with a more straightforward and grittier approach, dealing with thought-provoking themes of racial injustice, class divide and culture shock.

Reviews for the reworked show were mixed. However, Bel-Air defied expectations and became Peacock's most-streamed series, warranting its renewal for season 2. Bel-Air will return to Peacock on February 23, 2023, a year after its record-breaking debut on the platform.

'Shadow And Bone' (2021) - March 16, 2023

Image via Netflix

Netflix's Shadow and Bone brings Leigh Bardugo's eponymous trilogy into the small screen. The plot follows Alina Starkov, an orphaned cartographer who discovers she is the Sun Summoner, a powerful Grisha with the rare gift to control light.

The show received positive reviews from critics and became a hit for Netflix. Season 2 began shooting on January 2022 and lasted six months, with production wrapping in June. Shadow and Bone will return to the small screen on March 16, 2023, and there's a big chance it'll get renewed for a third season, delighting fans of the source material and the live-action adaptation.

'What If...?' (2021) - Early 2023

What If...? follows different timelines in the MCU multiverse that could've/would've happened if major moments in Marvel's history had gone differently. The first season included many intriguing characters, including Captain Carter and Supreme Strange, adding a sense of chaos and possibility to the otherwise safe and predictable MCU.

Fans already know what they want from What If...? season 2, and chances are they'll get many of their wishes. The show deals with multiple alternate universes, featuring endless possibilities for some of the MCU's most beloved characters. And while the tone and quality were somewhat uneven in season 1, the animation remained top-notch, and the premise was promising enough to convince fans to return for a second round.

'Yellowjackets' (2021) - March 26, 2023

Image via Showtime

Showtime's Yellowjackets became an unexpected critical and audience hit when it debuted on November 2021. The series follows a group of teenagers involved in a plane crash who must survive in the Canadian wilderness and the repercussions the experience has in their adult lives.

Yellowjackets effectively uses time skips and different settings to tell a thrilling and compelling story about survival, maturity, and feminism. The show's second season will premiere on March 26, 2023, and Showtime has already renewed it for a third season, meaning fans will have more than enough Yellowjackets content for the perceivable future.

'Loki' (2021) - Mid 2023

The God of Mischief is back for another round of time-traveling shenanigans in season 2 of Loki. After the explosive season 1 finale, the show's follow-up will deal with Sylvie's decision to kill He Who Remains and the apparent arrival of Kang the Conqueror. Tom Hiddleston, Luke Wilson and Sophia DiMartino reprise their roles from season 1.

Loki was one of the MCU's most successful Disney+ shows and one of the few to receive a second season. Elevated by the chemistry between Hiddleston, Wilson and DiMartino, Loki was a unique and trippy experience with severe repercussions for the larger MCU. Kang's presence will also give the show a sense of relevance to Phase 6, cementing it as arguably the most important of the Disney+ shows.

'And Just Like That...' (2021) - Mid Or Late 2023

Image via HBO

One of the most iconic shows set in New York City made its long-awaited debut in late 2021. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis put on their Manolos and strolled down the busy NYC streets in And Just Like That..., a sequel to HBO's iconic Sex and the City. The show follows the lives of the three friends as they navigate new and challenging phases.

Season 1 featured many significant changes – including a major character's death – and set the characters on uncharted paths. Season 2 began filming on October 2021, hinting that it could arrive as soon as summer 2023. However, considering season 1 premiered in the winter, chances are the show's sophomore effort will follow suit.

'Heartstopper' (2022) - Mid Or Late 2023

Few 2022 shows made such a strong impact as Netflix's teen coming-of-age romance Heartstopper. Based on Alice Osman's graphic novel of the same name, the plot centers on Nick and Charlie, two students who form a close and loving relationship.

Celebrated for its heartwarming tone and refreshing approach to teen sexuality, Heartstopper was a social media juggernaut. Netflix already renewed the show for seasons 2 and 3 and filming for its sophomore effort ended in early December. It's unclear exactly when season 2 will debut, but everything seems to point to a mid-2023 release, possibly to coincide with the show's summer storyline.

