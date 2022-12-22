When it comes to Christmas movies, shows, or specials, most people always think of Elf or other undisputed Christmas classics. But the truth is there are plenty of great portrayals of the happiest time of the year for people to enjoy depending on what they are looking for during the holiday season.

For those who love to see their favorite Christmas characters on screen, there are plenty of options out there. This includes Mrs. Claus, has been portrayed in different scenarios. From appearances in blockbuster films to kids shows, there has always been a Mrs. Claus to make audiences happy.

‘The Santa Clause 2’ (2002)

After becoming Santa, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) must find a wife to become Mrs. Claus. That is when Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell) comes in and sweeps him (and the audience) away with her charm in The Santa Clause 2.

Nowadays, Mrs. Claus continues to charm the audience on The Santa Clauses, which has been renewed for a second season. Carol realizes the portrayal of Mrs. Claus in pop culture has nothing to do with who she is as a woman, mother, and wife, and she shows that on every episode, proving Mrs. Claus is a badass.

‘Mrs. Santa Claus’ (1996)

Angela Lansbury always gave the audience great characters, and her portrayal of Mrs. Claus in Mrs. Santa Claus wasn’t any different. After feeling abandoned by her husband Santa Claus, she decided to take the reindeer for a test drive but ended up stuck in New York.

This movie allows fans to see Mrs. Claus helping people in town figure out their struggles and overcome challenges they may be going through during the holiday season. Whether they call her Mrs. Claus or Mrs. North, everyone loves her.

‘Fred Claus’ (2007)

Fred Claus presents a different reality in which Santa has a brother who is the polar opposite. While Santa is good and respects the rules, his brother Fred is bad and has had issues with the law. In order to help his brother, Santa brings him to the North Pole to work as a toymaker.

While the movie focuses on the dynamic between brothers, it also introduces the audience to Annette Claus (Miranda Richardson). The movie gives the classic Mrs. Claus a different name, but the idea of a caring, loving, and supportive wife remains.

‘Mistletoe Over Manhattan’ (2011)

Mrs. Claus has always been a synonym for care and love, and that becomes absolutely true in Mistletoe Over Manhattan. As she is trying to inspire her husband, Rebecca Claus (Tedde Moore) travels to New York where she becomes the nanny for the children of a policeman going through a divorce.

This portrayal of Mrs. Claus allows viewers to see her in an environment completely different from the North Pole. However, the spirit of Christmas remains and makes everyone feel the joy of the holiday through the eyes of a loving woman.

‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ (2020)

The idea of people trying to capture the magic of Santa has always been alive on screen, and The Christmas Chronicles, which is among Netflix's best Christmas movies, is no different. However, as the plans change, the kids end up helping Santa save Christmas before it’s too late.

It is then that Goldie Hawn becomes Mrs. Claus. Working alongside her husband Kurt Russell, the two bring a loving and more realistic (if that’s possible when talking about Santa) representation of what the relationship between the world’s most famous couple looks like.

‘Kidsongs: We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ (1992)

Christmas isn’t only a theme on movies or TV shows, it also appears on music videos, and that is what happened on Kidsongs: We Wish You a Merry Christmas. This music video story takes the Kidsongs kids to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in the North Pole.

For this version of Mrs. Claus, Barbara Logan took the lead and surprised everyone with a wonderful characterization of this beloved character. She played alongside Don Mincey who took on the role of Santa.

‘Santa Claus Conquers the Martians’ (1964)

Outer space and Christmas don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but Santa Claus Conquers the Martians was an exception. As the ruler of Mars is worried because his children are obsessed with Earth, he decides to kidnap Santa and bring back joy to the planet. However, things don’t go as planned.

In this 1964 film, Doris Rich became Mrs. Claus. With this movie, not only were audiences watching an interstellar bond, but also the first portrayal of Santa’s wife on screen.

‘Santa Claus: The Movie’ (1985)

Santa Claus: The Movie shares the story of how Santa came to live in the North Pole and become the man everyone knows. However, as the story develops, the audience gets to see an overworked Santa who needs help and an elf who takes a job at a toy factory, putting the future of Christmas at risk.

This time around, Judy Cornwell brings Mrs. Claus to life. Her name is Anya, and she ends up being part of the workshop and approving or disapproving of the confection of Santa’s suit.

‘Barney and the Backyard Gang: Waiting for Santa’ (1990)

Most children grew up loving Barney and the Backyard Gang, so it made perfect sense when in 1990 they released a Christmas special called Waiting for Santa. The special is 39 minutes long and includes the cover of many well-known songs and a couple of new arrangements.

Jeanne Cairns becomes Mrs. Claus, meeting Barney and the backyard gang. She spends time with them and is the one to show them his new address on Santa’s computer. The idea of Santa having a computer was innovative for the era.

‘Merry-in-Laws’ (2012)

It's typical that when Santa and his wife are introduced in the real world, they are introduced as civilians and disguised from who they really are. The same thing happens in Merry-in-Laws, when a woman meets her fiancé’s parents.

As the movie develops, she discovers her in-laws are actually Mrs. and Santa Claus. While George Wendt brings Santa to life, Shelley Long does justices to Mrs. Claus portraying her under a cheerful, happy, and loving light.

