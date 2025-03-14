From science fiction's depths of space to the wacky worlds of animated flicks, television has the potential to take viewers to a range of exciting new places from the comfort of their own homes. Post-apocalyptic stories have excelled at doing just that, with the ever-curious possibility of a world post-disaster keeping audiences hungry for more tales in this genre. With that in mind, here's a look at the very best post-apocalyptic shows streaming right now.

Don't see what you're looking for? Why not check out our list of the best action movies on Prime Video or the best movies and shows on Prime Video across all genres?

'Fallout' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Fallout 7 10 Release Date April 10, 2024 Showrunner Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Cast Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell , Aaron Moten, Moises Arias Leslie Uggams , Zach Cherry, Annabel O'Hagan, Dave Register, Rodrigo Luzzi, Sarita Choudhury , Johnny Pemberton, Leer Leary, Teagan Meredith, Luciana VanDette, Amir Carr, Frances Turner, Elle Vertes, Brendan Burke, Matt Berry, Daniel Martin, Michael Esper, Michael Cristofer

One of 2024's biggest television successes and further proof that video game adaptations are getting better by the year, Fallout follows Ella Purnell's Lucy, who lives — like the rest of the population — inside a secure underground bunker following a devastating nuclear war known as the Great War of 2077. A rollercoaster trip through a brilliantly crafted post-apocalyptic landscape, Fallout is the latest benchmark for the genre. Whether you're a fan of the original video game or not, this series has an enormous amount to love, not least of which is Purnell's career-defining central turn. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

'The Leftovers' (2014 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb 8.3/10