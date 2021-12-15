Like so many franchises before it, the Kingsman series is going to the past with its newest installment, The King’s Man. Prequels have often been a go-to domain for long-running franchises as a way of filling in blanks in expansive mythology, but they aren’t always the best-received installments. Properties like Attack of the Clones or the Fantastic Beasts movies have given prequels a bad name and a reputation for merely answering questions about the past that nobody was asking.

But that doesn’t mean prequels are incapable of being quality movies. In fact, over the years, several prequels have emerged that proved the storytelling value of taking a trip to the past. Whether it’s because they explored a new tone for a franchise or simply did interesting things with exploring yesteryear (among other virtues), these seven downright fantastic films proved that prequels don’t have to be lackluster.

Prometheus

No, not every part of Prometheus works like gangbusters. But the parts that do are more than enough to at least mitigate the weaker sections. For one thing, the production design of the film, making heavy use of extravagantly detailed practical sets, is beautiful to look at while conveying an unshakeable ominous atmosphere, a potent visual combo. For another, there’s a sick sense of humor at the heart of the story, as a gaggle of humans searching for a kindly creator leads to the discovery of killer aliens and the reveal of a robot who has enough wits to trick all the flesh-and-blood mortals.

Plus, Prometheus keeps its explicit connections to the original Alien movies concealed until its final scene, a welcome departure from so many other prequels that cover the screen in wall-to-wall fan service. As a cherry on top, the cast is uniformly great, especially Charlize Theron and Michael Fassbender’s turns, with the latter performer managing to inject specific details into a traditional depiction of manipulation automaton. It’s not a perfect movie, but Prometheus’s best moments should be a blueprint for weaker prequels on how to make a prequel that can stand on its own two feet.

Rogue One

It took four tries, but 2016 delivered the first out-and-out good Star Wars prequel with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. For some, the fact that this was the first entry in the franchise to lean into a dark and gritty aesthetic was enough to cement Rogue One as something special. But what truly made this feature remarkable was how it zeroed in on a more intimate definition of what it means to be a hero. Predominately, the Star Wars mythos has been about labeling heroes through blowing up massive space stations or wiping out robot generals with a blaster.

By contrast, the everyday people that Rogue One focuses on cementing their status as heroes by doing small gestures. Clicking communication gear in place, moving a lever, staying at a control panel just long enough to provide valuable information, are the mundane actions that provide some form of redemption for the morally complex folks at the heart of Rogue One. Even a climactic depiction of Darth Vader wiping out Rebel soldiers embodies this with the emphasis on a group of people working together to pass on valuable information rather than one Chosen One rising above the pack. Group cooperation and seemingly throwaway gestures are what give Rogue One a compelling enough spirit to take the concept of Star Wars prequels to new heights of quality.

The Godfather: Part II

No, it’s not entirely a prequel, but so much of The Godfather: Part II takes place in the past to chronicle the early days of Vito Corleone (played by Robert De Niro) that it handily qualifies as a prequel. Plus, this Godfather sequel utilizes the format of a prequel to such an interesting effect that it’d be a crime not to mention it. Specifically, having the story play out across the past and present allows the viewer to understand how Don Corleone (Al Pacino) is far more like his father than he may realize. Time is a flat circle and the challenges of the past are just as pressing as ever in the movie’s vision of the modern world.

The Godfather: Part II also proves to be an impressive prequel simply because of De Niro’s central performance. Rather than just doing a rehash of Marlon Brando’s work as Vito Corleone from the original Godfather, De Niro crafts something new that evokes and hints at Brando’s interpretation of the character. With this performance alone, The Godfather: Part II provides a microcosm of the best possible outcome of a prequel; keeping in tune with movies of the past but still delivering something fresh and new.

Bumblebee

For over a decade, the Transformers franchise kept on delivering movies that were greeted with critical scorn. It seemed like it’d be impossible for any installment in this saga to deliver a quality movie. Then came the 2018 feature Bumblebee, which took the action to the 1980s and replaced director Michael Bay with Travis Knight. Making a more intimate tale didn’t result in something that was hugely original, but it did ensure that Bumblebee was a highlight of a blockbuster franchise rather than a weird footnote fans talk around.

What made this one work was Knight’s commitment to exploring its primary human and robot characters as people. The emphasis here was on personal struggles, not creating bigger and bigger explosions. Plus, the streamlined designs of the CGI robots were infinitely more pleasing to the eye and the more kid-friendly atmosphere was devoid of the gross-out gags that stuck out like a sore thumb in prior installments in the Transformers saga. Though this franchise seemed to be stuck in creative stagnation for so long, it turned all the Transformers films needed was Bumblebee to produce something memorable.

Puss in Boots

The Shrek franchise came to an end with Shrek Forever After in 2010, but nobody expected DreamWorks Animation to let a series that lucrative go to rest for long. Roughly 18 months after Shrek Forever After hit theaters, Puss in Boots arrived to deliver the first-ever DreamWorks Animation prequel. Chronicling the story of how that cat (still voiced by Antonio Banderas) became the suave warrior everyone knows and loves, Puss in Boots sounded like a cash grab on paper but turned out to be a shockingly solid family movie.

It’s not hard to figure out why Puss in Boots worked. To give the feature its own identity compared to its predecessors, the bathroom and pop culture humor of the Shrek films was heavily downplayed. Replacing those ingredients was a more confident straightforward fairy tale, one whose ability to work as an enjoyable adventure film (complete with a climactic encounter with a kaiju in the form of a massive goose) was especially impressive. Though it’s no How to Train Your Dragon in the pantheon of DreamWorks Animation projects, the prequel Puss in Boots turned out to be much a much better feature than the majority of the Shrek sequels!

X-Men: First Class

In the grand scheme of the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies, it’s remarkable just how unique X-Men: First Class is. For one thing, it’s just cool to see these comic book characters adorned in their yellow outfits and other over-the-top costumes from the source material. Even better, though, is how this is the only X-Men movie that feels like an ensemble piece. Multiple characters, not just Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine (relegated to a cameo), get the spotlight here, which makes the budding friendships, rivalries, and fall-out’s all the more exciting to watch.

The film also got extremely lucky in knocking it out of the ballpark with the casting, as future silver screen legends like James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender headline a remarkable collection of talent. It doesn’t deviate from other flaws that plague these features, including a lack of substantive roles for characters of color. But whereas other prequels are constricted by the hallmarks of their predecessors, First Class soars simply by leaving the norms of the other X-Men movies behind.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

One of the earliest examples of a prequel in cinematic history, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly still registers as one of the finest examples of a prequel in all of fiction as well as one of the all-time great Westerns. Nearly 60 years after it first hit theaters, what else can be said about this Sergio Leone directorial effort? Not only is Clint Eastwood in his element and then some here playing The Man With No Name, but Ennio Morricone’s score is so essential to the final product that it’s practically a member of the cast. Many prequels are just cash grabs meant to wring extra dollars from a familiar IP, but The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly demonstrates the kind of craftsmanship so many of these titles eschew.

