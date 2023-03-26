With the intent to expand upon what is already known about a certain fictional world, prequels are usually very important additions to successful franchises. Whether they focus on narrating the backstory of a fictional character, introducing new faces to their audience, or simply adding clarity to the original plot, this kind of installment surely makes a difference. That is when done right, of course.

There are effective prequels out there that managed to auspiciously construct captivating backstories — from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me to Annabelle: Creation — that have earned the appreciation of the cinephiles on Reddit.

10 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' (1992)

Image via Pathé

Directed by mastermind David Lynch, this intriguing psychological horror serves as a prequel to the television series of the same name and is set one year after the murder of Teresa Banks (Pamela Gidley), a resident of Twin Peaks' neighboring town, Deer Meadow. The film also narrates Laura Palmer's (Sheryl Lee) final days.

At first considered a critical and commercial failure, in retrospect, it's considered one of the greatest prequels ever made, and Reddit agrees: "No question in my mind: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," u/AmeliaMangan was not the only one to say it. "A great prequel that actually benefits from watching the series first," another user added.

9 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although The Godfather Part II is both a sequel and a prequel, most users on the platform admit that it is nonetheless a favorite. The second installment to the franchise simultaneously explores Vito Corleone's (Robert De Niro) early life and career in 1920s New York City and depicts his son Michael (Al Pacino) taking over the family's criminal empire.

When a Redditor asked how was the film not the top answer to the question on the platform, u/onelittleworld explained that it was "probably because half the film is sequel, and half prequel." However, they also added that "the DeNiro-as-Vito sequences in NYC are among the greatest moments in film history."

8 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

Image via United Artists

Starring Clint Eastwood in one of his most memorable roles ever, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly directed by Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone remains one of the most popular Westerns to date. The third installment of the Dollars Trilogy is considered a prequel to For a Few Dollars More and follows a trio of bounty hunters as they hunt for hidden Confederate gold.

Lots of people are confused about whether or not the movie is indeed a prequel, but u/VisibleEvidence did a good job in clearing up everyone's doubts: "'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is considered a prequel, since it depicts Eastwood's character gradually acquiring the clothing he wears throughout the first two films and because it takes place during the American Civil War,'" the user quoted.

7 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984)

Image via Paramount

Yet another obvious answer is Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Harrison Ford reprises his role as the beloved action hero in an installment that is set one year before the first film of the franchise. This time, the character is tasked by villagers with reclaiming a sacred rock stolen from them by a dangerous cult.

According to u/dropthemike7, one reason why Steven Spielberg's film works is because it isn't "trying to be prequels (and many people don't even realize that they are!)." In addition to this, u/Le_Baus admits that they "still struggle to see it as a prequel even though it technically is one."

6 'Red Dragon' (2002)

Image via Universal Studios

With a similar premise to The Silence of the Lambs, this memorable prequel provides viewers with more information on the iconic fictional serial killer, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). In Red Dragon, Hannibal helps an FBI agent (Edward Norton) track down the serial killer, "The Tooth Fairy."

With many votes on their comment, a user on the platform admits that they really liked the prequel (even if it is not as good as the sequel): "I enjoyed Red Dragon, the prequel to Silence of the Lambs. Granted, it’s not as good, but it has fantastic performances by Ralph Fiennes, Edward Norton, and Emily Watson," they said. "Definitely worth a watch in my opinion."

5 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Image via Lucasfilm

Rogue One is a widely beloved Star Wars story, and many cinephiles on the website seem to acknowledge it. The film is set a week before the first movie in the franchise and follows a group of rebels who team up in order to steal plans for the ultimate weapon of the Galactic Empire.

In addition to an enthralling plot, it also benefits from great acting; it stars a bunch of talented actors, including Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, and Mads Mikkelsen. "I liked rogue one and it ends RIGHT as ep 4 starts so very, very much a prequel," u/WarcraftFarscape wrote.

4 'Prey' (2022)

Image via Hulu

Taking place roughly 300 years before the events of the original Predator movie, this 2022 science fiction flick follows a fierce and fearless Native American Comanche warrior and survivor, Naru (Amber Midthunder), and her entire tribe haunted by both a humanoid alien that hunts humans and French fur traders.

"I know it's relatively new, however 'Prey' is up there!" u/ravingmoonatic said when asked which is "the best prequel of all time." Another user in the comments hopes that there will be more "inventive concepts for future Predator movies": "I wanna see a Yautja fight a samurai, pirate, Viking, barbarian, and Roman centurion, specifically in that order."

3 'Pearl' (2022)

Image via A24

Starring one of the most beloved faces in horror right now — scream queen Mia Goth — Ti West's Pearl is a horror movie prequel to X. The movie is set in 1918 and follows a young woman who feels trapped inside her parents' isolated farm and aspires to be a star in an attempt to escape it.

This joint-venture production between A24 and Little Lamb Productions caught many people's attention when it came out last year. "Pearl is already my favorite prequel so far, it's the perfect companion piece to X," u/We1rdStuff wrote. Another user added that they "can't wait for MaXXXine," which is set to be the third and final film in the horror franchise.

2 'Final Destination 5' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment

The supernatural horror franchise's fifth installment is the (spoiler alert) prequel to the first movie of the series. It centers around the premonition of Nicholas D'Agosto's Sam that he and his co-workers, boss, and other people will die in a bridge collapse. In a race against time, the character attempts to find a way to prevent this.

Because it is later revealed that Final Destination 5 is actually set in 2000 (and not in 2011 as many people were led to believe), the movie's twist is part of what makes it so memorable. "Final Destination 5 was pretty good," u/mikeyfressh wrote. "Definitely the best of the series. Granted not the highest bar to clear," u/meganev replied.

1 'Annabelle: Creation' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment

A prequel to the 2014 film (which was also a prequel), as well as the fourth installment of the Conjuring Universe, Annabelle: Creation is set twelve years after the tragic death of a dollmaker (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife's (Miranda Otto) daughter Bee (Samara Lee). When they decide to invite a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, they all fall victim to the dollmaker's possessed creation, Annabelle.

"Annabelle: Creation is a really solid horror movie and acts as a great prequel to the other two films in the trilogy," u/dalie333 remarked. "Also the only good, let alone decent, Conjuring spinoff," another user added.

