Fascinating and intricate details, characters who are smarter than us, and a mystery or problem that needs to be solved; these are just some of the key elements of a procedural film. So, it’s no surprise they’re often fascinating and satisfying to watch.

While tales of cops and criminal investigations often dominate the procedural form, there's so much more out there for lovers of logistics, problem-solving, and tiny, satisfying details. From mountaineers braving Everest to the perils of a fictional pandemic, these 10 movies should scratch that itch.

10 'Everest' (2015)

In 1996 Rob Hall (Jason Clarke) and Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal) each ran their own successful climbing businesses. The pair regularly lead groups of tourists to the peak of Mount Everest, the tallest summit in the world. Despite the enormity of the challenge, the mountain was already getting crowded by the 1990s, which cranks up the chaos and the danger of the journey.

Based on a true story, Everest explores the myriad challenges of mountaineering, from the physical dangers and constant peril to the problem-solving required to succeed. Everest successfully manages a delicate balance between honoring and exploring its characters and highlighting the rigorous and painstaking procedures and logistical considerations required when climbing the world's highest summit.

9 'Ocean’s 11' (2001)

Fresh out of prison and looking to get back into some trouble, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) assembles a rogue's gallery of con artists, pick-pockets and criminal masterminds to attempt the impossible: rob three of the biggest casinos in Las Vegas at the same time.

Few heist films give as much to their audience as Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's 11. The film effortlessly captures lightning in a bottle as it weaves together a charismatic and lovable ensemble cast, an impeccable visual style, an engrossing and layered story, and fascinating and well-drawn heist mechanics. Although the formula of the genre can often be a cage for creativity, Ocean's 11 elegantly combines the tropes of heist films with more than enough charisma and artistry to create something undeniable.

8 'Moneyball' (2011)

Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) is the general manager of the Oakland Athletics, a down-and-out baseball team that's short on wins and cash. With his limited financial resources, Beane teams up with young economist Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), who uses statistics to revolutionize baseball scouting and strategy.

Moneyball is almost entirely procedure. Dense with detail and data, the performances of Pitt and Hill are just enough to provide an emotional edge to the film without taking away from its shameless infatuation with baseball, statistics, and whiteboards.

7 'Phantom Thread' (2017)

Fussy and meticulous dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) has his perfectionism and domineering nature challenged when he meets Alma (Vicky Krieps), a young waitress who becomes his ultimate muse and foil.

Phantom Thread is not a procedural in the traditional sense. Paul Thomas Anderson's film is a deep character study of both Reynolds and Alma; what draws them to one another, what repels them from each other, and which of these forces is more powerful. But among that emotional complexity and pathological exploration is a loving, adoring, and intricate portrait of artistry. The procedure, rigidity, and spontaneity of obsession, fashion, and perfection are all explored equally and make for a very satisfying yet unconventional procedural film.

6 'The Big Short' (2015)

Although the 2008 Financial Crisis came out of nowhere for many Americans, a handful of people saw it coming and made big money as a result. The Big Short follows an ensemble of key players who all predicted the collapse of subprime mortgages and, as a result, the housing market.

The Big Short aims to demystify the mysterious by unpacking the origins of the housing collapse. While the factors involved are complex, an additional layer of complexity and confusion has resulted from the attempts of the wealthy and powerful to obfuscate the crisis and, by extension, their role in causing it. Adam McKay's film is a pure procedure that is elevated and made entertaining due to the frenetic filmmaking style and the eccentric cast of characters.

5 'My Cousin Vinny' (1992)

While on a road trip together, Bill (Ralph Macchio) and Stan (Mitchell Whitfield) stop at a small convenience store in rural Alabama. Shortly after they leave, the store clerk is shot and killed, and Bill and Stan find themselves charged with murder. Luckily for them, Bill has a lawyer in the family.

My Cousin Vinny is renowned for being accurate enough that it is shown in law schools to teach students about proper trial procedures. Vinny (Joe Pesci) has never acted as a lawyer in a murder trial before and, as a result, does quite a bit of learning on the job. My Cousin Vinny is a great courtroom procedural and an excellent teaching tool for what not to do in a court.

4 'Spotlight' (2015)

Spotlight is based on the true story of the investigative team at The Boston Globe who, in the early 2000s, uncovered a culture of predation, child sexual abuse, and cover-ups within the Catholic Church. The reporting by the Spotlight team led to criminal convictions of clergy and brought international awareness to the institutional crimes of the Church.

Spotlight is a wonderful and important piece of procedural filmmaking that highlights the grunt work required for excellent journalism. Tom McCarthy's film champions the bravery of abuse survivors and the diligent yet often overlooked work of investigative journalists.

3 'The Martian' (2015)

While exploring Mars, the crew of the Ares III mission is caught up in a huge dust storm. The crew is forced to abandon their mission and leave the planet. However, they leave without botanist and engineer Mark Watney (Matt Damon). While the crew assumes he's dead, Watney is alive and must learn how to survive alone on Mars until he can be rescued.

Problem-solving has never been so entertaining. The Martian is rich with detail, science, and thought problems, but that doesn't prevent the Ridley Scott film from also being emotional, tense, and visually spectacular.

2 'Inside Man' (2006)

Dalton Russell (Clive Owen) and his team invade a Manhattan bank and hold the bank's staff and customers hostage. Outside, Detective Frazier (Denzel Washington) begins the process of negotiating, and political mover and shaker Madeline White (Jodie Foster) inserts herself into the saga, hoping to benefit from the complicated consequences of the robbery.

Inside Man indulges in a variety of heist and procedural tropes but also forges its own path in the genre, following three different parties with their own vested interest in the robbery. Much like the thieves in the film, Spike Lee's Inside Man is doing a lot more than a standard bank job.

1 'Contagion' (2011)

The novel virus MEV-1 is highly contagious, kills quickly, and rapidly spreads worldwide. Contagion follows a scattered ensemble cast, all dealing with the virus in different ways. The contrasting subplots include those of Mitch Emhoff (Matt Damon), who has been widowed by MEV-1, Doctor Mears (Kate Winslet), and Doctor Cheever (Laurence Fishburne), who work at the CDC to research MEV-1 and Alan Krumwiede (Jude Law) a conspiracy theorist who spreads misinformation about MEV-1.

Well before COVID-19 made the fear of global pandemics a reality, Contagion was there, getting into the nitty-gritty realities of a killer virus and how it might impact the world. The film's sprawling nature and a wide array of characters exposed audiences to more procedural elements than one could shake a stick at. Quarantine, isolation, vaccine rollouts, virology, conspiracy, and health politics are all dissected in a minute and fascinating detail in Steven Soderbergh's Contagion.

