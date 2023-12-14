The Big Picture Police procedurals have a formulaic approach to storytelling, making them easy to understand and connect with, even for new viewers.

Cop dramas offer endless opportunities for conflict, with new crimes and criminals introduced in every episode, as well as the interpersonal relationships of the characters.

Law & Order: SVU stands out as a franchise with its compelling characters, sensitive handling of delicate topics, and dedication to giving a voice to victims and survivors of sexual crimes.

Police procedurals are some of the most enduring television shows, the most successful being Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU). What makes them so compelling is their formulaic approach to storytelling. You can watch almost any crime drama and know precisely what you will get. The opening starts with discovering a crime, then busy investigators gather and interpret evidence, several suspects are arrested and interrogated, and in the end, the bad guy gets caught. This episodic approach to storytelling means that anyone can tune in and, with no prior knowledge of the show, understand what is going on and connect to that particular story. A viewer can also step away from the show for a while, come back, and still understand what is happening, adding to their long-term appeal.

The other thing that makes cop dramas so successful is the endless opportunity to create conflict within the show and drive the narrative forward. Television shows are built on conflict. There is an unending supply of conflict within procedurals because new crimes and new criminals add a new storyline with every episode. Not only that, but these shows usually involve an ensemble cast, leading to more storylines about the interpersonal relationships of the characters and their place in the story world. Each episode builds on the other in terms of character narratives, but those stories, though compelling and essential, are optional to the enjoyment of each episode.

With such a fool-proof formula for series success, it's no wonder so many police procedurals have triumphed over the years. With adoring audiences around the globe clamoring for more crime dramas, it also makes sense that fan-favorite shows are building franchises with multiple spin-offs. Franchise series like CSI and NCIS have managed to flawlessly spin off their original concepts to additional settings. There is one, however, that sets itself apart as a franchise: Law & Order. With six spin-offs from the original series, the franchise boasts some of the most beloved series on television. Without question, the best spin-off, not just of Law & Order, but of any police procedural, and possibly the best procedural to grace the small screen, is Law & Order: SVU.

'Law & Order: SVU's Characters Are the Best

There is a lot to admire about the longest-running show on television. Highlighting the dark world of sexually oriented, often fatally violent crimes, many involving children, SVU tackles extremely delicate topics with sensitivity and integrity. The stories are captivating and enthralling, and the series explores both police investigations and legal proceedings, making for a more realistic depiction of the American justice system. But by far, the best thing about Law & Order: SVU is the characters.

Law & Order: SVU boasts two of the longest-running characters on television ever. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is the longest-running primetime TV character, and Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) is the longest-running male primetime TV character. These two actors not only set records for their decades-long dedication to their characters, but they are the heart of the show, providing stability and familiarity that resonates with audiences.

Each character is ideally suited to their role in the Special Victims Unit. Olivia Benson has a tragic past. Her birth was the result of her mother's rape, and she endured neglect and abuse at the hands of her mother, who had alcoholism. Her past shaped her into an empathetic investigator and a passionate voice for the victims who can't speak for themselves. Fin Tutuola witnessed his mother's murder as a child. This trauma and the circumstances surrounding his mysterious past shape his view of the world, which he sees in stark black and white. He has had a rocky relationship with other investigators over the years, but his singular obsession with putting bad guys away endears him to audiences.

The characters' narratives add tension to an already tense show, creating an enthralling drama that never seems to get old. The chemistry and romantic tension between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) added a sentimentality to the show that balanced the emotionally draining subject matter. The real stars of the show are the interpersonal relationships and the personal motivations driving each character's actions. Each character offers something unique and necessary to the storyline, without which the show would not be such a long-running success.

'Law & Order: SVU' Gives a Voice to the Voiceless

What makes Law & Order: SVU so different from other procedurals is the subject matter itself. Though many crimes on the show involve homicides, many don't. Regardless of the specifics surrounding a particular crime, the thing that every case has in common is the drive to give the victims and survivors a voice. The taboo nature of these types of crimes tends to result in victims' stories being silenced instead of amplified. SVU offers a powerful medium for sharing stories of sexual assault and abuse, connecting with real-life victims, and empowering them to speak out against their abusers. Though the #MeToo movement has enabled many women to seek justice for crimes perpetrated against them, Law & Order: SVU has been a part of the conversation for almost 25 years.

The main reason SVU resonates with audiences and inspires others to speak out is Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay is a fierce advocate for victims and survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Hargitay's dedication to her character is unmatched, not just in terms of longevity, but in her personal commitment to helping real-life victims heal and overcome trauma. In 2004, Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to providing support for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking. Hargitay flawlessly embodies Benson's fierce dedication to justice, advocating for victims and survivors and using her platform for good. Many women identify with Hargitay's character and see Olivia Benson and Hargitay herself as beacons of hope and resilience.

With nearly twenty-five seasons on television and two of the longest-running characters in prime-time, Law & Order: SVU continues to set itself apart in the police procedural genre. The show's dedication to crafting gripping narratives and engrossing character arcs continues to set the bar for captivating crime drama. The most successful spin-off in television history continues to draw in audiences and turn casual viewers into raving fans. Law & Order: SVU continues to be an advocate for victims and survivors, drawing necessary attention to the heinous crimes so often minimized and forgotten. There is no doubt that Law & Order: SVU is the best procedural spin-off of all time.

