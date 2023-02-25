The 10 Movies With the Best Production Design, According to Letterboxd

Production design is a key element when it comes to effective filmmaking. It plays a crucial role in creating a film's aesthetic through its set, enabling viewers to fully immerse themselves in the movie's narrative. There is usually a production designer in charge of this important task which consists of creating the overall look and setting the right tone for the film.

There are many solid examples of astounding production design, and Letterboxd users did not hesitate in pointing out some of their favorite through lists on the platform. From Blade Runner 2049 to2001: A Space Odyssey, here are some of the most detailed and impressive aesthetics in film.

1 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the follow-up to the original Blade Runner follows a young bounty hunter, K (Ryan Gosling), as he attempts to find a long-buried secret. In the meantime, K tracks down a former agent who has been missing for thirty years: Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).

Blade Runner 2049 is a wonderfully made film that even non-fans of the franchise will appreciate due to its absolutely stunning cinematography and stellar world-building. Designed by Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola, the awe-inspiring film featured tons of Brutalist architecture and mind-blowing landscapes.

2 'Metropolis' (1927)

The highly innovative 1927 German expressionist science-fiction film Metropolis is set sometime in the future and follows the son (Gustav Fröhlich) of the city's mastermind who falls in love with a working-class prophet (Brigitte Helm) in a Utopian society divided by the working class and city planners.

Fritz Lang's movie is equal parts captivating and easy on the eyes — Erich Kettelhut's work on the film is no doubt remarkable. With tons of Art Deco architectural influences, the wonderfully shot black-and-white movie features a breathtaking set design that will hardly leave anyone indifferent.

3 'Alien' (1979)

After the first installment premiered in 1979, Alien became a huge sci-fi franchise that fascinated viewers over the world. The first movie of the bunch, directed by Ridley Scott, is set in the near future and follows a crew of a commercial spacecraft on a journey through space. When the team picks up a call from a distant moon, they are forced to investigate its origin, encountering a deadly lifeform.

The gifted artists responsible for designing the film are Ian Whittaker and Michael Seymour, and there is no doubt they did a great job. Much like its storyline, Alien's production design was undoubtedly groundbreaking and atmospheric. HR Giger also did sublime work designing a few nightmarish, surrealistic creatures that remain engraved in audiences' memories several years later.

4 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon centers around the rise of an Irish rogue (Ryan O'Neal) from mid to late eighteenth-century England who wins over the heart of a rich widowed countess, Lady Lyndon (Marisa Berenson), and assumes her dead husband's aristocratic role.

It's not hard to understand why Barry Lyndon made it to the list. The results of combining Ken Adams' — one of the most distinguished production designers in the world — work with John Alcott's cinematography are nothing short of phenomenal. In Barry Lyndon, each movie frame looks like a carefully composed painting.

5 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Set in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland where petrol and water are scarce, Mad Max: Fury Road directed by George Miller is considered among many to be the best out of the franchise. The 2015 film follows a woman (Charlize Theron) who rebels against a villainous ruler (Nicholas Hoult) in search of her homeland.

There are many great things about Fury Road, and its production design ranks really high among the technical elements in which it excels. Tasked with creating the postapocalyptic world — from its never-seen-before vehicles to Citadel — production designer Colin Gibson managed to perfectly capture the essence of the film's storyline.

6 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Guillermo del Toro's remarkable Spanish drama sends out the message of hope even in the face of evil. The magical Pan's Labyrinth introduces viewers to 11-year-old Ophelia (Ivana Baquero) in 1944 Spain when the Allies invaded Nazi-held Europe. During dark times, Ophelia is drawn into Pan's Labyrinth, a spellbinding world filled with mythical creatures.

Production designer Eugenio Caballero, who worked with Pilar Revuelta in the film, showcased some of the best world-building to date with his work in del Toro's famous fantasy movie, which perfectly captured the bewitching fantastical environments of the film. Brian Froud designed the iconic mythical creatures in the fantastic world.

7 'Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

The Lord of the Rings franchise endures a very beloved one today, and that is for sure. Set in dreamy Middle-earth, the first installment follows a meek Hobbit from the Shire (Elijah Wood) and eight companions who embark on a journey to destroy One Ring and save their homes from the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers).

Peter Jackson's adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring is a very esteemed film by many fans even today. Assuredly, Grant Major's attempt to showcase the stunning fantasy world was very well executed and endures as a fantastic piece of work.

8 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Starring Harrison Ford in one of his most memorable roles, Blade Runner follows the protagonist as he agrees to hunt a fugitive group of advanced replicants — led by Roy Batty (Hauer) — who has stolen a ship in space and returned to Earth in order to find their creator.

Much like the previously mentioned film, the first Blade Runner also counts on impeccable production design — only this time by Lawrence G. Paull and Peter J. Hampton. From compelling characters to a captivating narrative, there is no doubt that the franchise excels at many things. Still, what captures many viewers' attention is mostly the good amount of stunning shots to look at.

9 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

A well-known European ski resort in the 1930s called the Grand Budapest Hotel opens doors to the audience and introduces them to a legendary concierge at the famous hotel (Ralph Fiennes), and Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori), the lobby boy who becomes his close friend. The film narrates their adventures, including the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting.

Honestly, it's hard to name one Wes Anderson movie that is not remotely aesthetically pleasing. The Grand Budapest Hotel is definitely a great achievement in the production design department, and that is thanks to Adam Stockhausen, who managed to create an extremely picturesque set design with a staggering color palette.

10 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

The second Stanley Kubrick film on this list, 2001: A Space Odyssey is considered to be a science fiction masterpiece. The 1968 film follows a spaceship on a mysterious mission after uncovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface.

As thought-provoking as it is absolutely beautiful, the iconic film A Space Odyssey features some of Harry Lange's — who had previously worked in the 'future projects' department at NASA — finest work. In addition to an impactful soundtrack, its fluid camerawork and awe-inspiring set design are nothing short of exceptional.

