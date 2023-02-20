Ever since 1932's White Zombie starring Bela Lugosi, which is considered the very first zombie movie in history, the genre has been growing in popularity over the years across both cinema and television.

With shows as widely beloved as The Walking Deadand classic films as legendary as George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead, there have been multiple memorable and iconic heroes who have left an indelible mark in the zombie subgenre, which is characterized by riveting heroes showing fascinating complexities as they do whatever it takes to survive.

10 Cherry Darling — 'Planet Terror' (2007)

Robert Rodriguez's incredible tribute to Grindhouse films comes in the shape of Planet Terror, a stupidly fun, graphic, and over-the-top action fest about a mutilated dancer (Rose McGowan) leading a group of warriors against an onslaught of zombies.

This isn't the kind of movie that you want to sit down and analyze. Instead, it's the perfect chance to turn off your brain and have a ton of fun with a campy spectacle starring a badass, fearless leader with some of the wildest action set pieces in the whole genre.

9 Joel Hammond — 'Santa Clarita Diet' (2017 - 2019)

The tragically canceled horror comedy Santa Clarita Diet is one of the best zombie shows on Netflix, one full of fun characters who keep getting into amusing situations.

Timothy Olyphant brilliantly plays Joel, a realtor whose mundane life is turned upside down when his wife and co-worker (played by Drew Barrymore) shows symptoms of having become a zombie. Hilarious and gory hijinks ensue, and through it all, Joel remains loyal, kind, and endlessly dedicated to his family—As well as really, really funny.

8 Choi Nam-ra — 'All of Us Are Dead' (2022 - )

Netflix audiences were taken by surprise with the streaming giant's original All of Us Are Dead, a South Korean coming-of-age horror show about trapped students in a high school struggling to survive the outbreak of a zombie virus.

The show is filled to the brim with memorable characters, and multiple of them are fan favorites. However, there probably isn't one quite as interesting and nuanced as tritagonist Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), the stoic top student and class president. She has one of the most fun and intriguing arcs of the show's first season, and it'll be exciting to see where her character goes next.

7 Tallahassee — 'Zombieland' Duology

It's always fascinating to follow a character with complex, understated motivations. Sometimes, though, it doesn't hurt to have a character like Woody Harrelson's Tallahassee, whose goal in the hilarious postapocalyptic comedy Zombieland is to find a Twinkie in zombie-stricken America, no matter the cost.

There's a lot more to the hilarious Tallahassee than may initially meet the eye, though. Reckless and adventurous, he enjoys the thrill of zombie-hunting like no one else; and though he may be hard to get along with, he's likable and loyal if you dig deep enough under the surface.

6 Shaun James Riley — 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Edgar Wright's delightfully creative and funny Cornetto Trilogy (which proves that more directors should embrace film cycles) started off with a bang, and that bang was titled Shaun of the Dead.

Frenetically edited and wittily written, Wright's sophomore directing effort is one of the best horror comedies you can find. At the center of it all is Shaun, an unlikely hero played to perfection by Simon Pegg. Though he's lazy and perhaps excessively loyal, the zombie apocalypse is what it takes for him to show that he's definitely a force to be reckoned with.

5 Alice Abernathy — 'Resident Evil' Franchise

Though she has never appeared in one of the video games, Resident Evil's Alice Abernathy instantly became one of the most iconic characters in the action horror movie genre.

Though the quality of the series slowly got worse and worse as it went along, one thing remained constant: Alice being a strong badass with fun action scene after fun action scene. Even with all the abysmal writing that she got over the course of the franchise, Mila Jovovich managed to make Alice a character that always kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

4 Daryl Dixon — 'The Walking Dead' (2010 - 2022)

Based on the Image Comics of the same title, The Walking Dead remained one of the most popular shows on TV throughout its entire run, and one of the best zombie shows of all time despite its low points.

In a show as long as this, with an ensemble of characters so large that shifts around constantly, there are bound to be numerous fan favorites. The most widely loved character in the show, though, would have to be Daryl, who was actually created for the series. Though volatile and intense, he proves his selflessness and dependability in all the moments that matter most.

3 Ben — 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

If there ever has been a master of the zombie horror subgenre, that was most definitely George A. Romero. The auteur popularized these monsters and ingrained them into pop culture with a series of movies starting with Night of the Living Dead.

The protagonist of the film, Ben (played by Duane Jones), is more than just a resourceful and strong protagonist: He's the first ever Black protagonist of a horror movie, laying the first stones of a path still being built to this day. Romero's film is laced with strong social commentary, and the main reason why it works is Ben.

2 Joel Miller — 'The Last of Us' (2023 - )

The Last of Us, HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's iconic survival horror game, is one of the biggest TV sensations at the time of writing this article, and for good reason.

Pedro Pascal plays Joel, the protagonist of the show, and he portrays him with subdued emotion and nearly palpable hidden pain. As profoundly flawed as he may be, Joel is simply too layered a character to not find him enrapturing. Those who have played the games know that it only gets more compelling from here; and those who haven't are in for quite a few surprises.

1 Ash Williams — 'Evil Dead' Franchise

Way back in 1981, Sam Raimi created one of the campiest, scariest, and wildest zombie movies ever in the form of The Evil Dead, and things only got better from there.

Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams is one of those cases where it feels like an actor was pretty much born to play a certain role. The character is so fun, so endearing, so badass, that though he was originally intended to die at the end of the first movie, he became the face of the franchise all the way through Ash vs. Evil Dead.

