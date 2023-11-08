From recent films like Climax to timeless classics such as The Shining, there has been enough coverage of the subgenre in film media to gather some of the best psychedelic horror movies out there. Psychedelic cinema is a part of the psychedelia movement that began as a subsection of the 1960s counterculture. It often features experimental premises, unconventional editing, and visually distorted imagery.

Often described as "trippy," the distinctive genre provides audiences with some of the most memorable viewing experiences, especially when combined with horror narratives. While it is a slightly niche category in film, many people are understandably fascinated by its uniqueness. These are some of the most essential watches in the genre.

10 'Climax' (2018)

Director: Gaspar Noé

Image via A24.

Written and directed by Gasper Noé, this R-rated visually distinctive horror film follows the members of a dance troupe (Sofia Boutella, Kiddy Smile, Romain Guillermic, and Souheila Yacoub, among other talented actors) as they are lured to an empty school. In the meantime, their rehearsal is disturbed by drug-laced sangria, which leads it to slowly descend into a dark nightmare.

With many describing it as an "out-of-body experience," the stylized French-language party available to stream on Apple TV is certainly worth checking; its hypnotic and seductive pacing makes for a strange, unforgettable viewing that is guaranteed to astonish audiences. Equal parts entertaining and stressful, Climax is all-around fascinating, featuring a compelling screenplay and top-notch dance sequences. A fun fact is that it was shot with a 5-page script.

9 'The Boxer’s Omen' (1983)

Director: Kuei Chih-Hung

Image via Celestial Pictures

Blending a great dramatic narrative with peculiar horror elements and the martial arts genre, this 1983 Hong Kong film centers on a man (Phillip Ko) who becomes entangled in a web of fate, Buddhism, and black magic while in Thailand to seek revenge for his brother's injury from a corrupt Thai boxer.

As expected, the revenge movie The Boxer's Omen features incredibly unusual but captivating cinematography and offers viewers a transcendental, genre-bending trip in the meantime. On top of this, the often overlooked Kuei Chih-Hung movie is, too, the perfect pick for body horror enthusiasts; this is given all the explicit bloody imagery and gory body transformation it features.

8 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Director: Robert Eggers

Image via A24

Starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in two of their career-best performances (though, unfortunately, also severely underrated), Robert Eggers' second film, The Lighthouse, is among the most bizarre films of recent times. As the title suggests, it illustrates two nineteenth-century lighthouse keepers as the two slowly begin losing their minds after being marooned at a remote New England outpost by a wild storm.

Eggers does an impeccable job of setting the right tone for the film. With an unsettling atmosphere, The Lighthouse plays like an inescapable yet oddly addictive, psychedelic nightmare. While, like some other films on this list, it will certainly not appeal to everyone's taste, Eggers' movie is certainly among the best black-and-white features of all time. Fortunately for fans of the promising horror director, an upcoming movie is on the way.

7 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Director: Adrian Lyne

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Starring Tim Robbins as Jacob Singer, a haunted Vietnam War veteran who attempts to cover his past and escape from his trauma while suffering from a severe case of dissociation, Jacob's Ladder is a complex Adrien Lyne feature. In order to make sense of his life and memories, Jacob must decipher reality from his dreams and delusions.

Reflecting on trauma and one's personal anxieties, the wonderfully directed 1990 movie is an incredible piece of experimental horror cinema. This meditation on the human experience is guaranteed to linger in the audience's minds — not only does the psychological horror deliver a truly captivating premise, but it also features incredible psychedelic visuals. A fun fact is, if viewers pay close attention, all ads in the subway and Bergen Street station are anti-drug ads.

6 'Mandy' (2018)

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Image via RLJE Films

Panos Cosmatos' 2018 incredibly gory film (and a very good one at that) is also among the most psychedelic horror movies. Its storyline centers around the life of a couple in an isolated forest, which is brutally interrupted by a hippie cult. This, of course, results in a surreal rampage of vengeance, with the iconic Nicolas Cage at its center.

Be it its wild narrative or surreal visuals, Mandy surely had to make it to the list. Featuring great pacing that keeps audiences invested, this nightmarish 2018 technicolor film is straight-up weird (in the best possible way), but also really violent. It successfully reinvigorates 1970s legacy in psychedelic horror to astounding results. With a very niche pink and purple aesthetic seen in some iconic films in the genre, Mandy is ultimately a visual feast.

Mandy Release Date September 13, 2018 Cast Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Ned Dennehy, Olwen Fouéré, Richard Brake Rating R Runtime 121 Genres Thriller, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

5 'Kwaidan' (1964)

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

Image via Toho

Containing four distinct, separate stories, Kwaidan provides audiences with an intriguing collection of Japanese folk tales with supernatural aspects — one of them including a man who keeps seeing a mysterious face reflected in his cup of tea. It is directed by Masaki Kobayashi and cleverly written by Yôko Mizuki and Lafcadio Hearn.

Featuring a vibrant, bright color palette and stunning settings, this rare horror Oscar-nominated epic is both one of the most frightening and visually pleasing movies in the genre. With four vignettes chosen to represent the four seasons of the year, the classic 1964 film will likely have audiences completely absorbed. Furthermore, this dazzling revenge drama plays with surrealism and psychedelic elements to alluring effects, and its atmosphere plays a huge part in the film's storyline.

4 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Director: David Lynch

Image via Libra Films International

Among David Lynch's celebrated films is Eraserhead, the renowned filmmaker's surrealist feature film directorial debut. The 1977 film follows Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), a young factory worker who attempts to navigate his industrial environment while also making peace with the fact that he is the father of a crying, newly-born mutant child.

This disturbing psychedelic body horror feature is undeniably mind-bending; on top of a thought-provoking plot, Eraserhead provides audiences with a great meditation on universal existentialist themes, such as fatherhood and parental roles. With an 89-minute runtime, Lynch's feature is a great pick to keep boredom at bay. As it turns out, Stanley Kubrick even made The Shining cast and crew watch Eraserhead to get in them in the mood for filming.

3 'The Shining' (1980)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

Speaking of Kubrick and The Shining, it is only natural to mention the compelling 1980 film, which endures a highly referenced one in pop culture today. Standing among the best and most rewatched horror movies of all time, The Shining is disturbing and atmospheric with an engrossing narrative, much like Eraserhead. Based on a Stephen King novel, Kubrick's movie follows a writer (Jack Nicholson) persuaded into violence against his family by evil forces in an isolated hotel.

Part of what makes The Shining so unforgettable is its masterful cinematography and iconic set design, as well as its terrifyingly realistic and provocative premise. It is not to wonder why Kubrick made his team watch Lynch's incredible surrealist movie. After all, the 1997 feature has just the supernatural mood and psychedelic visuals the director was going for.

The Shining Release Date May 23, 1980 Cast Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers, Barry Nelson, Philip Stone Runtime 146 Genres Horror, Mystery, Thriller

2 'Suspiria' (1977)

Director: Dario Argento

Image via Produzioni Atlas Consorziate

Susie Bannion (Jessica Harper) is a young American modern-dance prodigy who leaves her repressive upbringing behind and moves to a divided Berlin in the 1970s. She then joins a world-renowned all-female dance company led by the charismatic choreographer Madame Blanc (Joan Bennet), unaware of the fact that a coven of witches secretly runs the company.

Dario Argento's movie is a true example of the psychedelic horror genre at its best. The original Suspiria (not to be confused with the 2018 remake) is among the best horrors to come out of Italian cinema, providing viewers with a suspenseful and scary narrative with supernatural elements. What's more, the 1977 film features Luciano Tovoli's incredible cinematography work, which aids elevate the film to higher grounds and provide audiences with a haunting, hallucinatory experience.

Suspiria Release Date February 1, 1977 Cast Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Flavio Bucci, Miguel Bosé, Barbara Magnolfi, Susanna Javicoli Runtime 98 Genres Horror

1 'House' (1977)

Director: Nobuhiko Obayashi

Image via Toho

Often regarded as one of the most bizarre features ever made, the surrealist comedy House touches on themes of love and life, with marriage being the real horror of the film. It follows a schoolgirl and six of her classmates as they travel to her aunt's country home only to realize that it is haunted.

Meticulously crafted and, funnily enough, released in the same year as the equally wild Suspiria, Nobuhiko Obayashi's compelling movie is a haunting cinematic experience with rather extraordinary direction. It is the kind of feature that will leave audiences sighing after the credits roll — whether that may be in confusion or delight — and will ultimately appeal to a very niche audience. Nevertheless, House is assuredly worth checking, even if only for its mesmerizing visuals.

