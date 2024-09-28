There is a somewhat blurred line between the psychological thriller and the psychological drama. Thinking of the best psychological thrillers of all time, one can say the thriller generally makes the viewer feel a sense of danger and foreboding throughout the course of the film (Uncut Gems, Black Swan, The Silence of the Lambs, etc.). In contrast, the psychological drama employs a more unconventional style that can come across as strange, a bit slower in pace, and even ethereal— drawing tension largely from a sense of the protagonist's headspace. They are largely more atmospheric than anything else, almost making the everyday world seem as unfamiliar as a (good) science fiction film might. They can still be suspenseful, to be sure, but the stakes come across...differently.

This makes the acting more essential than ever, as genre tropes don't come into play as much as in other movies. More often than not, these works don't feel like typical blockbusters (though that doesn't mean they are usually financial disappointments); and the really good ones definitely don't feel like the actors took them on just for the money. They genuinely and ambitiously try to immerse the viewer into the character's psyche, inviting nuance and some of the greatest performances of the actors' careers. Anyone who wants to delve deep into a character's life will appreciate the subjective point of views on display. For instance, Ken Kesey's first person-narrated and heavily psychedelic novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest feels much more like a psychological drama than Milos Forman's realism-focused and equally praised film adaptation. With that in mind, the best psychological dramas with great acting use both mood and performance to truly bring their characters' worlds to life in ways that put the audience on edge and challenge us to read between the lines.

10 'The Lost Daughter' (2021)

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Based on the novel of the same name, The Lost Daughter is a movie in which little happens in the present action. People are vacationing on a Greek island,, including a big obnoxious family from Queens and a professor named Leda (Olivia Coleman) who lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. When a young daughter from the Queens family goes missing, Leda quickly finds her and returns her, befriending the little girl's mother (Dakota Johnson) in the process.

But she also steals the girl's doll, which leads to a very stressful vacation for the mother. Leda sees herself in this young woman, leading to flashbacks of when she had two young girls to care for. As we find out and as Leda admits, she is an "unnatural mother." Written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal in her directorial debut, this is a thoughtful character study about guilt, self-autonomy, loneliness, and class.

9 'Krisha' (2015)

Directed by Trey Edward Shults

Krisha's opening closeup of a woman (Krisha Fairchild) staring ahead at the camera is purposely off-putting, especially with that black background behind her. We understand that this woman is not going to be the "hero" of this story, yet the camera will follow her around to show us everything from her perspective. Thus, the viewer feels just as unfamiliar with the surroundings as Krisha does. She abandoned her son years ago, and has been reluctantly allowed to join the family for Thanksgiving.

This movie takes its time, showing relatives talking to each other and doing various holiday activities. The camera fixates on young men wrestling, arm wrestling, and engaging in other physical contests that mirror the high level of emotional tension that Krisha brings from her presence alone. By making the viewer feel uncomfortable for a sustained period of time and showing how destructive alcoholism can be, this movie proves a forceful character study.

8 'Aftersun' (2022)

Directed by Charlotte Wells

One of the best movies of 2022, Aftersun is about a woman thinking back on a Turkish vacation she took as a girl (Frankie Corio) with her father (Paul Mescal) after her parents' divorce. The primary action takes place in the past while we occasionally catch a glimpse of her present self trying to make sense of her past. Written and directed by Charlotte Wells, the movie magically conveys what it's like to remember something as an adult and how years of experience color how you understand events from youth.

Depression, love, memory, and trying to have fun in a foreign land all come together in a fascinating film that holds a mighty 95 on Metacritic and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the saddest moments involves a girl competing in a karaoke contest without her father. As A.O. Scott of The New York Times writes, "It's hard to find a critical language to account for the delicacy and intimacy of this movie. This is partly because Wells, with the unaffected precision of a lyric poet, is very nearly reinventing the language of film."

7 'First Reformed' (2017)

Directed by Paul Schrader

Ethan Hawke brings his A-game to First Reformed, in which he plays a pastor named Revered Toller who has a meagerly attended church in upstate New York. Time spent with a couple invested in climate activism shakes his faith and leads to a downward spiral. The conversation the reverend has with a man (Philip Ettinger) struggling with the idea that his wife (Amanda Seyfried) is pregnant feels perfectly and painstakingly realized, thanks to the actors and brilliant writing.

Given this is an individual's inner crisis in the face of what we are presented as a horrifying world, it's not shocking to know that Taxi Driver's screenwriter Paul Schrader wrote and directed this piece. The Atlantic's David Sims wrote that First Reformed is "an embittered look at our world through the eyes of someone who's increasingly horrified to be a part of it, and a film that's one of the most searing cinema experiences of the year."

6 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky's career took off with Requiem for a Dream, an unflinching look at addiction in several of its forms and the depravity that results from it. Jared Leto was widely praised for his performance, as were Marlon Wayans, Jennifer Connelly, and Ellen Burstyn—who received an Oscar nomination for her role as an aging woman addicted to television. Heroine, cocaine, and amphetamines are the other drugs that result in disaster for the characters involved.

Requiem for a Dream is not for the squeamish, as it results in some truly gruesome sights that demonstrate just how quickly and effectively addiction can tank someone's psychological and physical health. What was initially a box office disappointment is considered a cult classic now, and critics find its ambitious style and relentless narrative do not pull any punches. This psychological drama is one of the most compelling movies about addiction.

5 'May December' (2023)

Directed by Todd Haynes

Natalie Portman shines as a famous actress who is shadowing a woman (Julianne Moore in an equally mesmerizing performance) she is set to play in a feature film. The sensitive and controversial subject matter of the story imbue this movie with a constant state of tension, as this actress will play someone in her mid-30s who has an affair with a 13-year-old boy. Even more uncomfortable: the boy and the woman got married and had children after she served prison time for statutory rape.

The space where grooming ends and love begins is blurry here, asking the viewer to consider what exactly could have and should have been done about this ongoing and apparently happy romance. The film works like a mystery that can't be solved, as the actress interviews people who were around when the infamous relationship began and those who were born into this inherently troubling family structure. The pervasive uneasiness led this movie to a well-deserved 2024 Best Screenplay Oscar nomination.

4 'Whiplash' (2014)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Fiercely directed by Damien Chazelle, Whiplash is about a music school student called Andrew Nieman (Miles Teller) who aspires to be the next Buddy Rich. The smack, beat, and crash of the drum-kit proves integral to the movie's focus on Nieman's single-minded goal of being the best of the best. This can't happen without blood, sweat, and tears—as J.K. Simmons (who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the role) masterfully plays a renowned band leader who uses verbal abuse to get his students in line. This is one of the best movies about perfection.

The intensity of the practice sessions makes this a borderline psychological thriller. Nieman essentially seems to be sacrificing his soul for his passion for percussion and the desire to reach the heights of greatness. Whiplash's power is as strong as it was ten years ago, which has as much to do with the acting as it does with the directing. As uncomfortable as it is to be in Nieman's shoes, the intensity of the conflict makes this drama very rewatchable.

3 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick's swan song is most famous for its portrayal of a secret sex cult and the varied iconic masks they wear, but that only takes up a small portion of the film. Kubrick was always a director who cared a lot about mood, and Eyes Wide Shut largely relies on the subtle discomfort that a wealthy husband (Tom Cruise) feels as he is confronted with the urge to cheat on his wife (Nicole Kidman, who was Cruise's actual wife at the time) over the course of a bizarre New York City evening.

Eyes Wide Shut is a thoroughly absorbing piece about fidelity, marriage, power, and sex. Based loosely on the 1926 novella Dream Story, this film takes on an eerie persona to give viewers a creeping sense of danger that can come from anywhere. When Cruise's character is unmasked at the infamous party, it is terrifying to watch all of these other masked, anonymous people see who he is. This psychological drama shows how violence isn't necessary to deeply unsettle the viewer.

2 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

One of Martin Scoresese's greatest works, Taxi Driver is about a troubled Vietnam veteran (Robert De Niro) who drives taxis in New York City and becomes less and less mentally unstable. Rarely is a man's isolation more effectively captured than in this mid-70s Palme d'Or winner. Much of that has to do with Scorsese's direction, as well as Paul Schrader's exceptional screenplay. Together, they immerse the viewer into Travis Bickle's mind so well that it's both painful and utterly captivating.

This is easily one of Robert De Niro's best (not to mention most unique) performances. People used to seeing him as a mobster will find Taxi Driver an excellent example of his range. Other great actors include a very young Jodie Foster and Cybill Shepherd, who both add to the film's complexity. Political violence is a theme as important as ever nowadays, which is one of many reasons why Taxi Driver is more than worth the watch nearly fifty years after its release.

1 'The Master' (2012)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson has directed some of the most fascinating movies of the last thirty years, and 2012's The Master is arguably the most complex. Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman put in totally spellbinding, career-best turns that reveal layer after layer of psychological depth after every viewing. Phoenix plays Freddie Quell, an alcoholic loner and World War II veteran who falls under the influence of cult-leader on the rise, Lancaster Dodd (Hoffman).

The Master is superb at showing how someone vulnerable and with no direction in life can wind up in a group that takes advantage of their insecurities. The sequence in which Dodd interviews Quell for an initiation of sorts is one of the most intense conversations in the history of cinema. PTA's camera work and score offer both unconventional, borderline-Kubrickean angles that show how someone else's life can, indeed, feel like a totally different world. Along with other fantastic performances from Amy Adams, Rami Malek, and Jesse Plemons, this is the ultimate psychological drama with top-tier acting.

