Psychological horror movies captivate audiences by diving deep into the human mind, often blurring the lines between reality and madness. These movies rely on atmosphere, character-driven plots, and unsettling emotions rather than overt scares, creating a lasting impact. When paired with exceptional performances, the tension and terror become even more palpable.

This list highlights ten of the best psychological horror movies that not only masterfully build suspense but also feature stellar acting that elevates horror to a whole new level. From Florence Pugh’s harrowing portrayal in Midsommar to Anthony Hopkins’ chilling embodiment of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, these movies showcase the power of great acting in heightening psychological horror’s unnerving effect.

10 'Midsommar' (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

Midsommar follows Dani (Pugh), a young woman who, after a family tragedy, travels with her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) and his friends to a rural Swedish village to observe a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival. What begins as a peaceful retreat quickly spirals into a surreal nightmare as the seemingly idyllic community reveals its dark, pagan rituals. As the group becomes entangled in the cult’s customs, Dani slowly descends into psychological turmoil, with the lines between grief, healing, and madness blurring.

Midsommar's strong ensemble cast gives strong performances that perfectly convey the movie’s escalating tension. The entire cast, including Reynor, William Jackson Harper, and Will Poulter, deliver portrayals that immerse viewers in the unsettling world of the pagan cult and strike fear into their hearts. However, Pugh stands out with a powerful, emotionally raw performance as Dani. Her portrayal of grief, vulnerability, and eventual transformation into acceptance of the cult's actions and beliefs is both harrowing and captivating. Pugh’s nuanced acting elevates the movie, making Dani one of the most compelling figures in psychological horror in recent years.

9 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a wealthy, image-obsessed New York City investment banker by day and a psychopathic killer by night. As Bateman indulges in violent fantasies and murders, his grip on reality begins to unravel. Set against the backdrop of 1980s materialism and corporate greed, the movie explores Bateman's shallow relationships, narcissistic tendencies, and the extreme disconnect between his public persona and inner turmoil. As his violent urges escalate, Bateman spirals into madness, leaving the audience to question what is real and what exists solely in his disturbed mind.

American Psycho sharply blends dark humor, chilling horror, and biting social commentary. The movie’s satirical take on 1980s corporate greed and obsession with appearances adds layers of psychological depth to the horror. American Psycho also criticizes toxic masculinity through Patrick Bateman's character and actions. A big part of American Psycho's message and horror being impactful relies on the performance of Bale as Patrick Bateman. Christian Bale didn't disappoint with his terrifyingly charismatic and unhinged portrayal of the killer. Bale’s chilling transformation, from polished businessman to deranged killer, drives a lot of the horror in American Psycho forward and makes the whole movie more terrifying.

8 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

The Shining follows Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a writer who takes a job as the winter caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel. He moves there with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and young son Danny (Danny Lloyd), who possesses psychic abilities. As the hotel's eerie influence grows, Jack begins to unravel, becoming increasingly violent and unstable. Meanwhile, Danny experiences terrifying visions tied to the hotel's dark past. As Jack descends into madness, Wendy and Danny fight for their survival.

InThe Shining, Stanley Kubrick blends psychological horror and supernatural terror. The movie’s atmosphere of creeping dread and isolation is perfectly matched by the haunting performances of its cast. Duvall delivers a heart-wrenching portrayal of Wendy, showcasing her fear and desperation as she witnesses her husband’s descent into madness while she does everything to survive and save her son. Nicholson's legendary performance as Jack Torrance is unforgettable and one of the most iconic performances in horror. Together, Duvall and Nicholson’s performances make the psychological tension and horror in The Shining horrifying, as Duvall puts the audience in the shoes of the victim of Nicholson's scary descent into madness.

7 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Rosemary's Baby follows Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow), a young woman who moves into a New York City apartment with her husband, Guy (John Cassavetes). Shortly after, Rosemary becomes pregnant under strange circumstances and begins to experience unsettling physical and psychological changes. Her controlling neighbors and increasingly distant husband seem unusually invested in her pregnancy. As her paranoia grows, Rosemary suspects that a sinister cult is conspiring against her and that her unborn child may have a dark purpose.

The slow-building tension and masterful portrayal of paranoia and psychological horror in Rosemary's Baby slowly fill viewers' hearts with fear. The movie immerses the audience in Rosemary’s growing dread, as the seemingly ordinary world around her becomes increasingly sinister. At the heart of the movie is Farrow's haunting performance as Rosemary. Farrow brilliantly captures her character’s vulnerability, isolation, and descent into fear, making her gradual realization of the dark truth all the more chilling. Her portrayal of a woman trapped in an unimaginable situation is both powerful and deeply unsettling.

6 'The Babadook' (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

The Babadook follows Amelia (Essie Davis), a widowed mother struggling to raise her troubled son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman), who is plagued by nightmares of a monster. One day, they discover a mysterious children's book titled Mister Babadook, which tells the story of a terrifying creature that invades homes and torments families. As strange events begin to unfold, Amelia becomes convinced that the Babadook is real and haunting their house. As the psychological tension escalates, Amelia's grief, exhaustion, and fear intensify, blurring the line between reality and hallucination.

The Babadook presents an emotionally charged exploration of grief, trauma, and the psychological toll of motherhood, all brought to life through intense performances. The movie masterfully blends horror with deeply personal themes, creating a sense of dread that is both supernatural and internal. Davis’ portrayal of Amelia is the cornerstone of the movie, capturing the character’s unraveling mental state with raw vulnerability. Her performance makes the horror feel deeply personal, as Amelia battles both the external threat of the Babadook and her own inner demons, which she didn't realize existed.

5 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Get Out follows Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a young Black man, as he visits the family of his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), for a weekend getaway. Initially welcomed warmly, Chris soon senses something off about the family's overly accommodating behavior. As strange occurrences unfold and unsettling secrets are revealed, Chris uncovers a terrifying conspiracy involving the family and their sinister intentions towards him.

Get Out utilizes horror to present sharp social commentary on race, delivered by a stellar cast. The movie’s escalating tension and chilling revelations are anchored by strong performances that keep viewers on edge. Kaluuya’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of Chris is a highlight, expertly conveying his character’s growing discomfort, fear, and determination as he uncovers the horrifying truth. His ability to convey vulnerability and resilience grounds the movie, making the psychological tension even more impactful. Get Out redefined the horror genre with its thought-provoking themes and exceptional acting.

4 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcok