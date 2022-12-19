Psychological horror shows keep audiences on their toes by investigating the dark corners of the human psyche and its effects on others. With serial killers on the loose and outwitting victims and police alike, to morally good cops losing their sanity in hopes of putting the bad guy away, the genre of psychological horror is truly twisted.

RELATED: The 25 Best Psychological Thrillers of All Time

There are many great shows out there that will satisfy your need for a good head trip. With shows like Hannibal and Mindhunter focusing on the justice department's fight against killers and the likes of foreign shows like Dark giving sci-fi fans what they need, this genre has it all.

'Dexter' (2006 — 2013)

Image via Showtime

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is everyone's favorite serial killer. He's funny, smart, charming, and dangerous. He works as a Miami forensics expert, investigating crimes during the day and committing them at night. Dexter, however, upholds a rigid code of honor that serves as both his savior and eternal burden.

RELATED: 10 Best ‘Dexter’ Kills, Ranked

Golden Globe winner Hall stars in the hit Showtime Original Series Dexter, which features crime, drama, dark humor, mystery, and more. It has everything audiences crave.

'The Fall' (2013 — 2016)

The lives of two hunters are examined in this psychological thriller. One is a serial killer who stalks his victims in and around Belfast (Jamie Dornan), and the other is a talented Detective Superintendent from the Metropolitan Police Department who is brought in to catch him (Gillian Anderson).

This BBC thriller is dark, suspenseful, and realistic. With being extremely well filmed, The Fall is an original story whose tone is dark and very chilling. That is, of course, due to the spine-chilling fact that the protagonists are absolutely ordinary: viewers can see that they could be anyone one of us in the real world.

'You' (2018 —)

Image via Netflix

The series follows the life and psyche of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a foster kid who has had a deeply traumatizing and abusive upbringing. As a result, Joe develops an unhealthy need for those he "loves," fixating on them. Joe will do anything for those he loves, causing his obsessions to lead him to remove any obstacles out of the way quietly, even people.

RELATED: 'You': Penn Badgley Says He'd Hug Joe Goldberg

Badgley makes Joe seem sinister and imperfect; however, throughout the season, you can't help but root for him in some moments—which is a super vindictive and evil thing to do to the audience and makes this show a definite add-on to this list. YouSeason 4 is set to air in February 2023.

'Bates Motel' (2013 — 2017)

Bates Motel is a contemporary prequel to the genre-defining film Psycho which depicts Norman Bates' (Freddie Highmore) psyche unraveling throughout his adolescence. Fans learn about Norman Bates' dark, twisted past and the complexities of his relationship with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga).

Highmore and Farmiga's chemistry in their performances makes some truly mind-twisting acting. With Highmore perfectly capturing what it would be like to be a young Norman Bates and Farmiga bringing depth into the obsessive mother trope, Bates Motel is quite well-rounded. Not to mention fans were happy to see the house on the hill and the Bates Motel put to good use again.

'Clarice' (2021)

Clarice is a look into the personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field a year after the events of the cult classic film The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws all sorts of killers to her.

RELATED: 'Clarice': Rebecca Breeds Goes Deep on Bringing the Legendary 'Silence of the Lambs' Character to CBS

Breeds bring life to the character of Clarice as she begins to find her voice while working in a man's world and escaping the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. The series is an excellent look into the aftermath of Clarice's work with Hannibal Lecter and how much it impacted her life.

'The Alienist' (2018 — 2020)

The Alienist opens when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips New York City. Criminal psychologist (aka alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) investigate in secret. They are joined by Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), a headstrong secretary determined to become the city's first female police detective.

Fans of the book of the same name by Caleb Carr can really enjoy the characters' arc and watching the plot unfold. The Alienist did a fantastic job immersing the viewer into the time period. Audiences really got a sense of what life was like back then for both the poor and the privileged—along with a perfectly balanced chase of the killer.

'Mindhunter' (2017 — 2019)

Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the perp's mind and understand his thinking. That's the job of FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany). They attempt to understand and catch serial killers by studying their damaged psyches. Along the way, the agents pioneer the development of modern serial-killer profiling.

RELATED: 8 Crime Drama Shows Like 'Black Bird' to Watch Next, From 'Mindhunter' to 'The Alienist'

Mindhunter provides audiences with an inside look into the start of the FBI's profiling program. The series doesn't focus on the "showy" aspect of the police investigation but instead on the meticulous groundwork and the personal human drama inherent in the quest for knowledge. If you have a morbid curiosity for the darker natures of humankind, then this show is for you.

'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

A family of siblings was raised in the country's most well-known haunted house, Hill House. The family must finally deal with the ghosts of their past—some of which still linger in their minds while others may truly be stalking the shadows of Hill House—now that they have all grown up and have been brought back together in the wake of tragedy.

One of the more horror-filled shows on the list, The Haunting of Hill House, focuses on the beauty of the unknown. With the classic tones of horror throughout the show, the real standout is the story of this estranged group of siblings all fighting their demons that the house gave them—it makes for a truly terrifyingly beautiful story about trauma, loss, and re-connection.

'Dark' (2017 - 2020)

Set in a present-day German town where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. The story includes supernatural elements that relate to the same town in 1986.

RELATED: Can '1899' Step Out From the Shadow of 'Dark'?

Representing the first German original series on Netflix, Dark presents a series that includes multiple mysteries, twists, and a collection of curious and sinister characters. With the whole web of characters having connected town's troubles (even if they don't know it), Dark is one show that will have audiences constantly questioning the reality of the world they're watching on their screens.

'Hannibal' (2013 — 2015)

Will (Hugh Dancy), a criminal profiler with a special talent, gradually begins to lose his sense of reason. The FBI suggests that he consult with forensic psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Little do they know they have sent him into the waiting hands of a cannibalistic serial killer.

Arguably the most famous psychological horror series, Hannibal has had fans obsessed since the release of the first season in 2013. The chemistry between Mikkelsen and Dancy brings immense depth and suspense to the cat-and-mouse game between their characters. This beautifully written series shows the two having intense conversations that act as their concealed weapons. This masterpiece of a show is at the top of the list for a reason, do yourself a favor and binge it now.

KEEP READING: The Best Thriller Shows on Netflix Right Now