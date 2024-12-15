The best psychological thrillers are born from a marriage of danger and cerebral uncertainty. The inability to discern what is real from what isn’t makes any situation more intense. Generally, these films tend to stray away from the comforts of familiar plotlines and reliable narrators, opting for a more abstract approach to storytelling while challenging the viewer to take a closer look. In a good psychological thriller, nothing is ever obvious.

The 21st century has provided some of the greatest psychological thrillers that cinema has to offer. The advancement of image-generating technology and the rise to stardom of some of Hollywood's most revered new-age talents has allowed the genre to prosper. This is a selection of the 10 best psychological thrillers of the last 25 years, ranked.

10 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Directed by Benny and Josh Safdie

Image via A24

Eccentric gemstone dealer Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), operating out of the bustling chaos of New York City, secures what he believes to be his biggest sale yet: an incredibly rare uncut opal from Ethiopia. Looking to clear his gambling debts and make a deal with a high-profile buyer, Howard soon finds himself in over his head as he tries to juggle obligations with associates, family, and relentless mobsters.

Simply put, Uncut Gems is one of the most impressive feats of filmmaking and screenwriting of the 21st century. The Safdie brothers captured lighting in a bottle; no other movies have forward momentum and energy quite like Uncut Gems. This is in no small part thanks to various fantastic performances, particularly Sandler—his turn as the neurotic diamond dealer is full-bodied and unlike anything the seasoned performer has accomplished before. It's perhaps the fastest 135 minutes one could experience, a cinematic, near-perfect adrenaline shot sure to leave viewers breathless by the end and will make real-life feel in slow motion.

9 'Memento' (2000)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Summit Entertainment

The last thing that Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) can remember is the murder of his wife. As a result of brain trauma, Shelby is left unable to form new memories and must leave notes for himself on Polaroid pictures. The most important things that he must remember are tattooed onto his body. With only the killer's name to go off, Shelby's circle of those he can trust is ever shrinking.

Director Christopher Nolan's second feature film, and his first with a proper budget, Memento is also one of his best and most intimate. Pearce is superb as the lead; Shelby's condition makes for a compelling narrative hook and Pearce is as convincing as ever. Suitably twisty and elegantly designed from a narrative standpoint, Memento established Nolan's propensity for stories revolving around the manipulation of time.

8 'Parasite' (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon Ho

Image via Neon

The Kim family has known nothing but poverty their entire lives; their primary source of income is folding pizza boxes in their cramped basement apartment. When the son Ki-woo is presented with the opportunity to tutor the daughter of the wealthy Park family, it appears that their luck is turning around. Soon enough, every member of the Kim family schemes their way into the Park's daily routine with prosperous (and eventually deadly) results.

Parasite is a meticulously crafted masterpiece that stands as one of the best movies of the 21st century. The suspense and tension is palpable, bolstered by a clever and inventive screenplay that is bound to keep any viewer on their toes. Delightfully peculiar and bold, Parasite is a rousing watch, fully deserving of its monumental Best Picture win. Few movies feel as fresh and exciting as this—it's enough to reinforce anyone's love for movies.

Parasite Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 8, 2019 Director Bong Joon Ho Cast Yeo-Jeong Jo , Myeong-hoon Park , Jeong-eun Lee , Sun-kyun Lee , Ji-so Jung , So-dam Park , Keun-rok Park , Kang-ho Song , Ji-hye Lee , Woo-sik Choi , Seo-joon Park , Hye-jin Jang Runtime 132 minutes

7 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

US marshals Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Chuck Ule (Mark Ruffalo) are assigned to investigate the disappearance of a patient from a remote psychiatric hospital located on Boston's Shutter Island. When the hospital begins to deny him resources and shut out his investigatory efforts, Teddy starts to doubt the staff's innocence regarding the disappearance. Teddy follows a trail of breadcrumbs that will challenge his perception of the past.

The central mystery of Shutter Island is a compelling one, bolstered by stellar performances from an all-star cast and an excellently established atmosphere. While it could be considered a diversion from the type of material that legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese usually produces, Shutter Island is nonetheless a rousing and exceptionally entertaining mind-bender that rewards close attention to the screenplay's finer details.