Most thrillers are designed to incite a reaction from audiences through action and the character's physical movements, but when it comes to the psychological thriller, the genre takes a different route and instead relies on a character's mentality and emotional state to essentially instigate both a sense of excitement and suspense within its audiences. Most psychological thrillers incorporate various elements, including mystery, paranoia, and horror, making it a versatile film genre that typically has something for every movie fan.

Through the years, there has been an abundance of psychological thrillers, such as Cape Fear, Martin Scorsese'sTaxi Driver, and The Silence of the Lambs, that, without question, reign supreme in the film genre. From the underrated noir thriller, Don't Bother to Knock, starring Marilyn Monroe, to Alfred Hitchcock's essential classic, Rear Window, these are ten must-watch psychological thrillers, ranked.

10 'Don't Bother to Knock' (1952)

Directed by Roy Ward Baker

Image via 20th Century Fox

Richard Widmark stars as a pilot, Jed Towers, who, while staying at a New York hotel, meets a young woman, Nell Forbes (Marilyn Monroe), who is babysitting a child at the same hotel. Initially, Jed is intrigued by the woman's undeniable beauty and charm, but as the evening progresses, her behavior becomes increasingly unsettling, leading Jed to believe that she's completely unhinged.

Don't Bother to Knock is a marginalized psychological thriller based on the 1951 novel, Mischief, by Charlotte Armstrong. The movie is a slow-burning classic, setting the stage of a traditional boy meets girl scenario and meticulously turns the tides as the true nature of Monroe's character begins to unravel. Initially, the film was met with mixed reviews, but in recent years, Don't Bother to Knock has gained immense support and is noted for being one of Monroe's darkest roles.