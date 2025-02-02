Psychological thrillers have a knack of playing with a viewer's mind and strive to get deep under the skin with suspense and tension on an emotional level. Most people can usually brush these movies off as simple and thrilling entertainment, but others, such as The Night of the Hunter, Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, and The Silence of the Lambs, have a habit of lingering in the back of minds long after the credits have rolled.

It's no secret that the psychological thriller is designed to play with audiences' minds and convey an immersing experience by tapping into the human psyche, but there are some movie-goers who can't distance themselves from these silver screen illusions. Out of the array of notable titles, including David Fincher's Se7en, Blue Velvet, and Dressed to Kill, these are ten psychological thrillers that are guaranteed to conjure up some nightmares for film fans.

10 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Universal

Janet Leigh stars as a young secretary, Marion Crane, who, after stealing a hefty sum of money from her boss, quickly skips town, but when a severe thunderstorm forces her to pull over, she checks into the eerie Bates Motel for the night. When Marion's sister (Vera Miles) and her boyfriend (John Gavin) fail to hear from her, they retrace her steps back to the motel, where they meet the owner's unusual son, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), and eventually unravel a twisted mystery.

The Master of Suspense redefined the psychological thriller with his 1960 classic, Psycho, and despite its age, still manages to incite a unique sense of intensity in modern audiences with its iconic shower scene. Instead of revealing the scene in its entirety, Hitchcock leaves the gore and violence up to the audiences' imagination, ultimately painting a more gruesome picture than Hitchcock could ever hope to personally achieve on-screen.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Psycho Release Date September 8, 1960 Runtime 109 minutes Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Janet Leigh

Martin Balsam

Anthony Perkins

John Gavin Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Writers Joseph Stefano, Robert Bloch Sequel(s) Psycho 2 Franchise(s) Psychonauts

9 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via MGM

When a serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), kidnaps the daughter of a U.S. senator, the FBI sends a young trainee, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) to meet with a brilliant but psychopathic psychiatrist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), who is incarcerated for a series of heinous murders. As Clarice tries to gain insight into Buffalo Bill's mindset from Lecter, the search for the serial killer and the hope of saving his latest victim intensifies with every passing day.

Let's be honest, when it comes to unsettling psychological thrillers, The Silence of the Lambs takes the cake. The film immediately conveys an ominous tone with its morbid scenery and dark premise, but the heart and soul of this psychological thriller lies in its deranged but fascinating characters. While Levine's performance is flawless, Hopkins' performance incites an unusual but curious fascination in audiences, ultimately luring them in with his sinister stare and chilling grin.