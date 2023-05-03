The psychological thriller is a subgenre that dissolves any sense of reality and instead of physical action, builds up the suspense through a character's misconstrued perspective and complex mental state. Movies such as Rear Window, Cape Fear and The Silence of the Lambs popularized the subgenre paving the way for producing notable television series including Bates Motel, True Detective and David Fincher's Mindhunter.

Through the years, there have been dozens of popular psychological thriller shows that earned praise from both critics and audiences but only a few can leave viewers on edge. From Sharp Objects to Amazon's recent mind-bending series, The Devil's Hour, these are 10 of the most disturbing psychological thriller series.

11 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Image via HBO

Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) is an investigative journalist who returns to her hometown to report on a series of unsolved crimes involving two local girls. While digging for clues, she tries to reconnect with her overbearing mother (Patricia Clarkson) and her half-sister, Amma (Eliza Crellin) but as traumatic memories begin to surface, Camille's investigation starts to hit too close to home for her.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Limited Series Streaming Now, From ‘Chernobyl’ to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

HBO's Sharp Objects is a miniseries based on the best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn and one of the best book-to-television adaptions in recent years. The eight-episode series immediately gets under the skin with the jarring brutality of the crimes in a clearly corrupt town plus a phenomenal performance by Adams in her first major lead television role.

10 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Image via Netflix

In 1992, Hugh (Timothy Hutton/ Henry Thomas) and Olivia (Carla Gugino) Crain move into a mansion in the country with their five children who grow up in what would be known as the famous haunted house, Hill House. Now adults, the unusual occurrences and ghosts of Hill House have continued to follow them while others remain hidden in the corner of their minds.

Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House is the latest adaption of Shirley Jackson's 1959 horror novel created and directed by Mike Flanagan. This psychological thriller is full of hidden clues and Easter eggs that make the series worth watching at least more than once but definitely not right before bed.

9 'The Fall' (2013)

Image via BBC

A London detective, Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer who has been preying on his potential victims in Northern Ireland. As Gibson's search intensifies, she looks for an obvious suspect but never expects the murderer to be the soft-spoken husband and father, Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan).

The Fall is a terrifying reminder that most of the genuine monsters in the world don't appear to be like the ones children imagine hiding under their beds. Spector's established home life and family adds a different kind of suspense to this intense game of cat and mouse as well as a misplaced empathy for the serial killer as he tries to keep the charade going.

8 'Bates Motel' (2013)

Image via A&E

After the death of her husband, Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) purchases a motel in a coastal town, White Pine Bay, as an opportunity for a new start for both her and her shy teen son, Norman (Freddie Highmore) who has an intense bond with his mother. As Norman starts to open up, he manages to make some friends but he and his mother soon realize that the small town isn't as picturesque as they thought.

RELATED: From 'Prey' to 'Red Dragon': The Best Horror Prequels

Bates Motel is a prequel series to the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie, Psycho and follows a young Norman Bates and the crucial events that led to him becoming an unsuspecting murderer. The series suspense relies on fear tactics and mental manipulation and is topped off with sharp performances from both Highmore and Farmiga.

7 'The Patient' (2022)

Image via Hulu

Therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) is held captive by his patient, Sam (Domhall Gleeson) who reveals that he's a serial killer. If Strauss wants to live, he must unravel Sam's mind and find a way to stop him from killing anyone else. The unnerving situation causes Strauss to reflect on his broken life and as uncovers the depths of Sam's compulsions, he realizes he must fix the rifts within his own family.

Hulu's The Patient is a limited series starring Carell in his first major television role that puts audiences on pins and needles the entire time. The series dives into the psyche of a murderer but also explores the seemingly ordinary mind of Strauss presenting the extreme possibility that there isn't much that separates Strauss from his patient.

6 'True Detective' (2014)

Image via HBO

In 1995, Louisiana homicide detectives, Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harelson) investigate the brutal murder of a young woman. Seventeen years later, the detectives must revisit the unsolved case along with several other unsolved murder that forces the two detectives to cope with their rocky past.

Nic Pizzolatto's anthology crime series, True Detective, immerses audiences into a sinister series of crimes as well as the complicated relationship between Cohle and Hart that demonstrates the destructive domino effect and irreparable damage the investigation has had on their personal lives. Between McConaughey's signature whimsical words of wisdom and the horrors that live deep in the Bayou, True Detective is a psychological thriller that will stick with audiences well after the credits.

5 'The Undoing' (2020)

Image via HBO

Manhattan psychologist, Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) lives a more than comfortable life with her husband and oncologist, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), and their son, Henry. When the mother of one of Henry's classmates is found brutally murdered, Grace's perfect world is turned upside down when she and her family become the center of the investigation.

HBO's The Undoing is a twist on a classic "whodunit" that keeps audiences second-guessing about who is responsible for the senseless crime. With many unassuming characters like Jonathan and Grace's father (Donald Sutherland) plus just as many plausible suspects, The Undoing strategically muddies the waters to set the stage for an unsuspected, jaw-dropping finale.

4 'Dexter' (2006)

Image via Showtime

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is a blood-splatter expert in Miami who leads an unsuspected double life as a serial killer. Dexter justifies his "work" by only killing people who are guilty and manages to rationalize his brutal behavior. No one knows about Dexter's secret except his father (James Remar) who helps his son carry out his grisly misdeeds.

RELATED: From 'Breaking Bad' to 'Daredevil': 10 Times the Antagonists Were Better Than the Protagonists on TV

Showtime's Dexter is a dark comedy as well as a suspenseful psychological thriller that blurs the lines of vigilante justice. The series produced one of television's most popular anti-heroes who audiences can't help but hope to continue to successfully get away with his crimes. Dexter lightens the dark content with hilarious moments that sometimes cause viewers to forget that it's also a partial bloodbath.

3

2 'Mindhunter' (2017)

In the 1970s, F.B.I. agents, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) are assigned to expand the department's behavioral unit and travel across the country interviewing serial killers. As they sit down with notorious killers, the agents start to uncover certain mental traits and childhood experiences that lead them the agents to develop the modern technique known as criminal profiling.

Netflix's Mindhunter is based on the best-selling novel by former F.B.I. agent, John E. Douglas who assisted in developing the agency's behavioral unit and is considered to be one of the greatest criminal profilers. The series digs into the disturbed psyches of some of the most brutal serial killers in history including The Co-Ed Killer, Edward Kemper, and The Son of Sam, David Berkowitz.

1 'The Devil's Hour' (2022)

Image via Amazon

Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine) is a single mother and social worker who wakes up every night exactly at 3:33 which is known as the Devil's hour. As she tries to figure out the meaning behind the reoccurrence, she struggles to connect with her son, Issac, who appears to have an emotional disorder but when a mysterious criminal, Gideon (Peter Capaldi) seeks her out, she finally learns the unbelievable truth behind her life.

The Devil's Hour is a British science-fiction and psychological crime series with fractured storytelling similar to Christopher Nolan's film, Memento. The series is a haunting blend of murder and time traveling that jumps between two different timelines that come to full fruition once Lucy is face to face with Gideon whose mere presence sends chills down the spine.

NEXT: 10 Greatest Psychological Thrillers of All Time, According to Reddit