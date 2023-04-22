Psychological thrillers are an often complex genre of film, but they're enjoyed by droves of fans nonetheless. So, in a thread posted to Reddit on April 14, 2023, many users flocked to it. The post in question was made on r/AskReddit, a subreddit dedicated to asking open-ended discussion questions, and asked what the greatest psychological thriller movie is.

RELATED: 10 Must-Watch Thriller Movies Based On Best-Selling Novels

The post received several thousand upvotes (Reddit's equivalent to "likes") and hundreds of responses. Some of these responses garnered thousands of upvotes in and of themselves, as the movies mentioned received critical acclaim and praise from cinephiles alike.in

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Image via Orion Pictures

The Silence of the Lambs is one of the greatest films ever made, period. It stars Anthony Hopkins as imprisoned cannibal and serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter. When a new serial killer begins terrorizing the town, FBI Academy student Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) enlists Dr. Lecter's help to find out how this new killer's brain operates.

Dr. Lecter is a downright terrifying villain, as it's hard to know what he's really thinking. Is he really trying to help Clarice? Or does he have more sinister intentions? The user thermal7 sang its praises, saying, "The Silence of the Lambs is way up the list."

'Se7en' (1995)

Image via Warner Bros.

Se7en has a star-studded cast, including Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, and Morgan Freeman. The story features a mysterious killer who begins taking lives based on the Biblical Seven Deadly Sins. The user PioneerStandard referred to it as "That one with Kevin Spacey and Brad Pitt..." Another user, bstyledevi, praised it for its clever marketing.

The movie won several awards and still generates buzz to this day, likely due to its iconic twist ending and its ambiguous "what's in the box?" scene. The disturbing final scene is still the subject of much speculation, making it a piece of cinematic history.

'I Trapped the Devil' (2019)

Image via IFC Midnight

I Trapped the Devil is a supernatural horror primarily. However, it does also play in the psychological thriller genre. The story concerns a man who invites his family over for Christmas dinner only to reveal that he has trapped what he believes to be the Devil himself in his basement.

While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, casual movie-goers found it rather enjoyable. The Redditor Substantial_Box_1703 admitted it might not be the best, but it was still very good: it leaves its viewers wondering the whole time whether the being trapped in the basement is the Devil or something else entirely.

'Prisoners' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

Hugh Jackman stars in this underrated mystery thriller as a deeply religious father. One fateful Thanksgiving, as his family visits another family for dinner, the young daughters of the families mysteriously go missing. The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the detective assigned to the case and Paul Dano as the number one suspect. A user called the movie underrated and would leave you "on the edge of your seat the whole time."

The movie takes the plot through multiple twists and turns and even throws a red herring or two at the audience, meaning any viewer who is trying to play detective along with the cast is going to have a hard time solving the mystery, too. Above all, the movie shows just how far a pious man will go to get his daughter back and what drastic measures he will be forced to take.

'Memento' (2000)

Image via Newmarket

Guy Pearce stars as Leonard, a grieving widower who takes it upon himself to find out who killed his wife and why. Memento is one of those movies that let you know how it will end right from the start, but that doesn't make it any less enjoyable. The user _raskoljnikov_ suggested this movie.

The film was directed by Christopher Nolan, which was his second feature film. Nolan then created more mind-bending movies, but perhaps none was as underappreciated as this one.

'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Image via Open Road Films

Jake Gyllenhall stars in Nightcrawler as a freelance videographer named Lou, who spends his nights taking videos of violent events happening in the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles. He then sells the footage to local news stations. The movie is primarily about the practice of unethical journalism and why people do it to keep up with the demand of major media outlets.

The movie belongs to a genre known as "neo-noir" in that it is highly reminiscent of the film noir mystery thrillers of the 1940s. Think classic Humphrey Bogart movies but in the 21st century. The user, A1snakesauce, replying to a comment recommending the movie, said, "For some reason this movie left me feeling incredibly disturbed. Unlike anything I’ve ever felt from a movie before."

'The Prestige' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan strikes again with one of his trademark brain-breakers. The Prestige is set in the Victorian era and features Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale. The movie is based on a 1995 novel of the same name by Christopher Priest. Other iconic actors are also featured in the film, such as Scarlett Johansson, Michael Caine, Andy Serkis, and it even stars David Bowie as the famed inventor Nikola Tesla.

Angier (Jackman) and Borden (Bale) are two feuding magicians in training under the apprenticeship of a man named Cutter (Caine). During one of the Cutter's stunts, Angier's wife tragically dies, which leads him to accuse Borden of deliberately causing the accident. This divides the two even more and causes them to sabotage each other's acts after they both decide to become independent. The user Baconstrip01 praised the film's rewatch value in particular.

'Rear Window' (1954)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Perhaps the oldest film mentioned in the thread, Rear Window is a film from the 1950s that had the rare privilege of being filmed and screened in color, which was certainly not as common at the time. Cinematic legend Alfred Hitchcock directed the movie before he moved on to direct some of the most iconic horror movies ever made. Many critics have stated this film is Hitchcock's best; however, seeing as it's not a horror, it isn't as widely known as Hitchcock's other classics, compared to The Birds or Psycho.

The movie is a brilliant murder-mystery film based on a 1942 short story by Cornell Woolrich. The story is about a man named Jeff (James Stewart) who has a view of a couple's apartment from his back window. One unfortunate night, however, he bears witness to what could possibly be a murder. Users in a comment thread sang the film's praises, commenting on the casting as well as the movie's tension.

'The Game' (1997)

Image via PolyGram Films

The Game is directed by acclaimed director David Fincher, who also directed Fight Club and Se7en. Though this film isn't quite as well-known as Fincher's other work, it's amazing all the same.

The story concerns an investment banker who receives a game voucher from his brother as a birthday gift. The game requires several difficult physical and mental examinations and leads to a series of bizarre, unexplainable events centering around the main character. The user Volkov_Afanasei praised the film's writing, particularly for its cleverness.

'Shutter Island' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a detective in yet another underrated crime mystery thriller. The detective is assigned to take on a case stemming from the enigmatic Shutter Island, an island that lies just off the coast of New England and which is used as a psychiatric hospital.

A dangerous patient has escaped the grounds, and it's up to the detective to find out where they are. Unbeknownst to him (and the audience) until the end, the patient has been right under the detective's nose the entire time. This is one movie that is sure to leave viewers questioning reality and usually requires more than one watch to fully understand. The user SrSnacksal0t praised the movie for those qualities, as the more context you get, the more the movie changes.

KEEP READING: The 25 Best Thrillers of the 21st Century (So Far)