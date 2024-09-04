The best psychological thrillers are born from a marriage of danger and cerebral uncertainty. The inability to discern what is real from what isn’t makes any situation more intense. Generally, these films tend to stray away from the comforts of familiar plotlines and reliable narrators, opting for a more abstract approach to storytelling while challenging the viewer to take a closer look. In a good psychological thriller, nothing is ever obvious.

The very nature of a psychological thriller relies on good performances driving it. As the innermost emotions and perceptions of the protagonists in these stories are brought to center stage, the actors and actresses delivering them must strike the right chords. These are 10 psychological thrillers that demonstrate fantastic acting.

10 'The Conversation' (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Harry Caul (Gene Hackman) is an intensely private and paranoid surveillance expert. With his own designed technology, Caul can spy on anybody he pleases and does so as a professional for his business. When Caul spies on an unassuming young couple, a sinister plot unravels that could spell danger for everybody involved.

Directed masterfully by legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, The Conversation is a brilliant psychological thriller that excels thanks to a powerhouse lead performance from Hackman. The Conversation is essentially a one-man performance; the distance between Caul and the unraveling narrative places Hackman's performance at the forefront, and it doesn't disappoint in the slightest. Caul is an emotionally complex and deeply engaging character and Hackman embodies him with elegance.

9 'Parasite' (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon Ho

The Kim family has known nothing but poverty their entire lives; their primary source of income is folding pizza boxes in their cramped basement apartment. When the son Ki-woo is presented with the opportunity to tutor the daughter of the wealthy Park family, it appears that their luck is turning around. Soon enough, every member of the Kim family schemes their way into the Park's daily routine with prosperous (and eventually deadly) results.

Parasite is a meticulously crafted masterpiece that stands as one of the best movies of the 21st century. It's also a movie absolutely chock-full of fantastic performances. The sharp and surprisingly comedic screenplay allows for each member of the Kim family to shine as their respective personalities are expanded upon. It's nothing too over the top; much like the movie itself, the performances are nuanced and even understated at times.

8 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Young and eager F.B.I. cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is asked to question the infamous cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Another serial killer runs rampant, Clarice must rely on the genius intellect of Dr. Lecter for assistance in locating him. Of course, Dr. Lecter's own motives are far from righteous.

One of the most widely celebrated psychological thrillers of all time, The Silence of the Lambs is a vehicle driven by its two lead performances. Foster is mesmerizing as agent Starling. Her veil of stoicism suppresses a deep fear and vulnerability and Foster gives the character layers. Hopkins gives a performance that has since been etched into film history as one of the greatest ever. Lecter's gaze is enough to make one's blood run cold. It's no wonder why both Foster and Hopkins took home Academy Awards that season.

7 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Directed by David Fincher

Following his wife's (Rosamund Pike) abrupt disappearance, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) reports the incident to the police. Strange circumstances surrounding her disappearance along with his questionable behavior lead to Nick being caught in a media storm. Nick must do everything he can to prove himself innocent all the while unearthing a twisted plot left behind by his wife.

Gone Girl is David Fincher at his most playful. Gone Girl is razor-sharp entertainment that's suspenseful, intriguing and impeccably crafted. The movie's success is largely due to Affleck and Pike's lead performances, who are perhaps the most dysfunctional married couple in movie history. Affleck is appropriately aloof as a husband who's unable to hold up to scrutiny. Pike received an Academy Award nomination for her steely and conniving turn as a spouse with everything to lose.

6 'Memento' (2000)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The last thing that Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) can remember is the murder of his wife. As a result of brain trauma, Shelby is left unable to form new memories and must leave notes for himself on Polaroid pictures. The most important things that he must remember are tattooed onto his body. With only the killer's name to go off, Shelby's circle of those he can trust is ever shrinking.

Director Christopher Nolan's second feature film, and his first with a proper budget, Memento is also one of his best and most intimate. Pearce is superb as the lead; Shelby's condition makes for a compelling narrative hook and Pearce is always convincing. Carrie-Ann Moss and Joe Pantoliano also deliver memorable supporting roles in this smartly crafted and twisty thriller.

5 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Directed by Dan Gilroy

Lou Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a desperate, slick-talking young man who's okay with making a dishonest living. When he discovers the L.A. crime journalism scene, Lou purchases a video camera and is quick to earn the attention of major news outlets. Soon, this young would-be upstart proves dangerously ambitious, willing to do just about anything for the perfect shot.

Gyllenhaal is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors working today, and Nightcrawler is a spectacular showcase of his capabilities. Lou Bloom is a deeply unsettling character; he's unpredictable, and his strange expressions make it difficult to get a read on him emotionally. Gyllenhaal expertly navigates Bloom's dark transformation and bolsters an already gripping and confidently made thriller.

4 'The Stranger' (2022)

Directed by Thomas M. Wright

A circumstantial conversation between two strangers on a bus leads to a sturdy friendship between Mark (Joel Edgerton) and Henry (Sean Harris). Henry is a rugged and damaged soul who finds comfort in the friendship of Mark. However, neither man is completely honest about who they really are, and eventually, their deepest secrets begin to surface.

The Stranger is a massively underrated psychological thriller supported by career-best performances from both Edgerton and Harris. Harris' gruff appearance and gravelly vocal delivery wonderfully complement the dark tone of the movie and his character's off-kilter demeanor. Edgerton is reserved and contemplative, hinting at a past that continuously haunts him. The Stranger is an excellent movie featuring strong performances that deserve far more attention.

3 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

US marshals Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Chuck Ule (Mark Ruffalo) are assigned to investigate the disappearance of a patient from a remote psychiatric hospital located on Boston's Shutter Island. When the hospital begins to deny him resources and shut out his investigatory efforts, Teddy starts to doubt the staff's innocence regarding the disappearance. Teddy follows a trail of breadcrumbs that will challenge his perception of the past.

Shutter Island is a rousing mind-bender that finds DiCaprio at his most vulnerable. Teddy's backstory is a tragic one, slowly revealed over the course of the runtime, but hinted at in the subtleties of DiCaprio's performance. As can be expected from a Scorsese production, Shutter Island is full of strong performances from supporting talent such as Ben Kingsley and Michelle Williams just to name a few.

2 'Black Swan' (2010)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Nina (Natalie Portman) is a ballerina for a New York City ballet company. She's utterly devoted to perfecting her craft and securing a lead in the company's production of Swan Lake. When her overbearing mother (Barbara Hershey), her demanding instructor (Vincent Cassel) and a new dancer (Mila Kunis) push Nina over the edge, horrifying revelations follow.

Black Swan is brimming with powerful performances from its strong cast. Kunis is suitably devious as a rival dancer looking to uproot Nina. Cassel is a proven talent that lends a complex performance to a morally ambiguous character. Hershey brings extreme range to an emotionally abusive mother. Finally, Portman is spellbinding in the lead. Black Swan was granted a single Academy Award and it rightfully went home with Portman.