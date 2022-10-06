From the alt-rock band Smashing Pumpkins to the Green Goblin's pumpkin bombs to creepy, carved jack-o-lanterns in cult classic horrors, pumpkins have been a part of pop culture for decades. While some never became notable standouts - like Tommy Doyle's big pumpkin that got crushed due to school bullies in Halloween or the floating jack-o-lanterns during the Halloween feast in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - some pumpkins have stood the test of time.

Animated or human, carved or untouched, masks or real gooey guts, some pumpkins in TV and film will always be memorable for their spooky faces, historic presence, or in one case, their Emmy Award-nominated comedy.

Opening Credits Jack-O-Lantern ('Halloween')

From the split-face jack-o-lantern in Halloween II to the jack-o-lantern that went up in flames in Halloween Kills, the Halloween franchise has had a notable pumpkin in the films' opening credits more often than not.

The most memorable of them all has to be the eerie jack-o-lantern from the original Halloween film. As the credits introduce the slasher and Jamie Lee Curtis' breakout role, this jack-o-lantern with circular eyes and a slit from its triangle nose to its big, toothy smile remains a mascot from the 1978 film.

Sam ('Trick 'R Treat')

Trick 'r Treat started out as a flop, but has since become a cult classic with a sequel on the way and a loveable, little villain in Sam. While most people know him as the burlap sack-wearing, sharp lollipop-holding slasher, it's his true form that leaves viewers terrified.

After one of his victims pulls off his burlap sack, Sam is revealed to have an alien-like pumpkin head, made entirely of the orange fruit when he gets shot at and pumpkin guts fly out of his body.

The Great Pumpkin ('It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown')

This famous fictional pumpkin is one that is never actually seen on screen and seemingly doesn't actually exist for The Peanuts gang.

In the iconic Halloweentime must-watch It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, while most of the gang go off trick-or-treating as ghosts and witches, Linus sets out to spot a Santa Claus-like entity he refers to as The Great Pumpkin.

The Pumpkin King ('The Nightmare Before Christmas')

Jack Skellington may be a skeleton who runs Halloween Town in The Nightmare Before Christmas, but only on Halloween night does he turn into a Krampus-like figure known as The Pumpkin King.

While Jack's best known for his big, white skeleton face, his creepy jack-o-lantern head is the viewers' first introduction to the film's star when he arrives back to town after a night of haunting the human world.

Pumpkin Coach ('Cinderella')

Long before it was a beautiful carriage for Cinderella to take to the ball, the iconic coach the Fairy Godmother transforms originally started out as a pumpkin in Disney's Cinderella.

It's certainly the least creepy pumpkin in film, but it's a pretty scary thought to think your only way home is going to suddenly turn into a useless fruit at midnight.

Pumpkin Mask ('Halloween III: Season Of The Witch')

Image via Universal Pictures

They may not have been as well-known in 1982 when it came out, but due to their Easter egg appearance in Halloween Kills, the three memorable masks from Halloween III: Season of the Witch include another recognizable pumpkin.

During an evil mastermind's plot to kill children with rigged Halloween masks, the film follows three specific masks: a witch, a skull and a jack-o-lantern, and no one can forget the horrific, gory scene after the jack-o-lantern mask is triggered.

The Headless Horseman ('The Legend of Sleepy Hollow')

The Headless Horseman dates back to the 1820 book The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving, and the character has since been used in several film adaptions, including the 1992 movie The Headless Horseman, Disney's The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad and 1999's Sleepy Hollow.

While The Headless Horseman is iconic for being a headless figure riding a dark horse, he's also typically known for carrying a lit jack-o-lantern in his head in replace of a head.

Spookley ('Spookley The Square Pumpkin')

Spongebob Squarepants got a competitor in 2004 when Spookyley the Square Pumpkin came out, a Canadian children's film about a misfit pumpkin who doesn't fit in.

This Halloweentime equivalent to Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer follows Spookley's inspiring journey to loving himself for who he is through an act of heroism and some new, true friends.

David S. Pumpkins ('Saturday Night Live')

Saturday Night Live has been home to hundreds of iconic comedy sketches in its 48 seasons on NBC, but one spooky character, in particular, was so popular, he got a Primetime Emmy nomination and his very own holiday special.

Tom Hanks first portrayed David S. Pumpkins in 2016 and the character later earned his very own animated special, aptly titled The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special, starring Hanks' pumpkin jacket-wearing character as a cartoon.

Pumpkinhead ('Pumpkinhead')

Of all the pumpkin characters, Pumpkinhead from the titular 1988 horror film seems the most underrated.

The classic out-of-control-monster movie follows the creature with a demonic face who rises from a pumpkin patch and meets Ed Harley, setting out on a murderous rampage against the teens who killed Ed's son.

