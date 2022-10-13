A serious cultural movement to bring about a forceful shift in society, or a genius marketing ploy to sell clothes? Regardless of which of these arguments hold more weight, it's undeniable that punk has become one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable forms of style and subculture since its emergence in the late 1970s.

RELATED:'Pistol' Review: Danny Boyle's Punk Rock Ode to the Sex Pistols Is Uneven but Immensely Engaging

Whether it be through music, movies or fashion, the spirit of punk continues to burn with the same ferocity as it first did nearly 50 years ago. Following the recent success of FX's Pistol, this list will go over 10 of the best movies and documentaries to help keep your inner punk satisfied.

'Sid and Nancy' (1986)

Image Via Palace Pictures

There would be no better way to stay in the madness of the Sex Pistols than with the biopic of their most infamous member, Sid Vicious, and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. Released in 1986 and starring Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb in the titular roles, the Alex Cox-directed film follows the doomed rock couple from the night that they meet in 1977 all the way through their toxic and destructive relationship to their tragic end a little over a year later.

RELATED:Gary Oldman Considering Retiring from Acting

The film not only offers a sprawling and chaotic portrayal of the lead characters' lives, but also an accurate representation of the late 70s punk scene in London and New York and even features several real-life punk icons such as Iggy Pop and Courtney Love. Although the film failed to make a profit at the box office, it was a hit among critics and has since developed a strong cult following in the years since its release.

'The Filth and the Fury' (2000)

Sticking with the Sex Pistols, this 2000 documentary was directed by Julien Temple and chronicles the rise and fall of the notorious punk legends. Although their initial tenure lasted only two and a half years, the film clearly shows why the band is often regarded by many as the primary encapsulation of the punk era.

Told via archival footage and interviews with the surviving members of the group, the film also takes into account the social and political state of the United Kingdom at the time and how this inspired the birth of the punk scene in the country.

'The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle' (1980)

Image Via Virgin Films

Just like The Filth and the Fury, The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle is yet another Sex Pistols-centered movie from Julien Temple, only this one was released 20 years earlier in 1980 and is presented in the style of a mockumentary. Whilst this film is also based on the Sex Pistols' career, it is a fictionalized version of events told from the perspective of their manager Malcolm McLaren.

RELATED:Why The Original 'This Is Spinal Tap' Is Still The Apex Of Mockumentaries

McLaren and several of the band members feature as actors, although singer Johnny Rotten refused to participate and only appears in archival footage along with original bassist Glen Matlock. The film was not received particularly well upon release but has since become a favorite among fans of the Sex Pistols.

'How to Talk to Girls at Parties' (2017)

Image via A24/StudioCanal

Moving away from real life figures for a moment, this 2017 feature by director James Cameron Mitchell stars Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp and Nicole Kidman and is an adaptation of a short story written by The Sandman author Neil Gaiman.

The plot follows a boy named Enn (Sharp) who becomes infatuated with a strange girl named Zan (Fanning) after meeting her at a party after a punk show. It turns out that Zan is an alien and has come to Earth as part of a rite of passage, which she eventually disregards after becoming as equally fascinated with Enn. The film combines elements of science fiction, romance, and comedy and is all set in front of a classic 1970s London backdrop.

'1991: The Year Punk Broke' (1992)

Sonic Youth and Nirvana in the documentary 1991: The Year Punk Broke

This 1992 documentary follows Sonic Youth, one of America's most beloved alternative and punk rock bands, on their tour of Europe in 1992. Directed by Dave Markey, the film also features various other bands such as Nirvana, Dinosaur Jr., and arguably America's most famous punk group, The Ramones.

The documentary gives viewers a glimpse into a more contemporary punk scene that saw a revival in the early 1990s thanks to the aforementioned groups as well as many others at the time. Additionally, the film shows the ways in which the punk sound and image had evolved in both America and Europe from its original boom in the mid to late 1970s.

'The Runaways' (2010)

This 2010 biopic follows the 1970s rock band of the same name and was based on the memoir of lead singer Cherrie Currie, Neon Angel: A Memoir of a Runaway. The film was written and directed by Floria Sigismondi and stars Dakota Fanning as Cherrie, Kristen Stewart as vocalist and guitarist Joan Jett, and Michael Shannon as the group's manager and producer Kim Fowley.

The film stands out among other punk biopics as it focuses on the music scene of Los Angeles and California as opposed to that of the commonly seen London and New York, as well as offering a female perspective of a male-dominated musical culture. Although it failed to make a profit at the box office, the film still received positive reviews from critics with much of the praise going to the performances of the cast.

'Cobain: Montage of Heck' (2015)

Poster for the documentary 'Cobain: Montage of Heck'

This 2015 documentary from director Brett Morgen chronicles the life of one of rock's most iconic figures, Kurt Cobain. The film features a myriad of different art forms and styles to help tell Cobain's life story, including interviews with family and close friends, archival footage, home videos, artwork, and animation.

RELATED: 10 More Unconventional Music Documentaries To Watch After 'Moonage Daydream'

Not only does the film show Cobain's upbringing and rise to worldwide fame as a musician in vivid detail, but also focuses heavily on the punk scene that Cobain was swept up in as a teenager and how this inspired his creative ambition on the path to becoming one of the most revered punk rock legends himself.

'Trainspotting' (1996)

It can be argued that the esteemed career of Pistol director Danny Boyle has always been influenced by punk, and this may not be more prominent than in his 1996 classic, Trainspotting. The film stars Ewan McGregor, Johnny Lee Miller, Ewan Bremner and Robert Carlyle and follows a group of heroin addicts in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Often regarded as one of the best films of the 1990s as well as one of the most iconic British movies ever, Trainspotting features various different aesthetic styles to represent society and culture in Britain during this time, with punk being one of the most prevalent. As well as this, the famous soundtrack features songs from several key figures of punk, most notably Iggy Pop and his song 'Lust for Life'.

'Heart Like a Hand Grenade' (2015)

Green Day in the 2015 documentary Heart Like a Hand Grenade

When it comes to modern punk superstars, there aren't many that are as successful and long-lasting as California punks, Green Day. This 2015 documentary was filmed between 2003 and 2004 and follows the band as they write and record their iconic 2005 punk rock opera, American Idiot.

This rock doc differs in the sense that it offers fans a chance to get in the studio with the band as they create one of the most groundbreaking punk rock albums ever. In addition to this, a feature film adaptation of the story within the album had been in development for many years until frontman Billie Joe Armstrong revealed that the idea had been scrapped in February 2020.

'24 Hour Party People' (2002)

Image via MGM

This 2002 comedy-drama stars Steve Coogan as the founder of British record company Factory Records, Tony Wilson, and follows his career from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s. The film is a heavily stylized dramatization of events and features moments that have been either greatly exaggerated or made up, as well as frequent fourth wall breaks from characters and archival footage.

Whilst primarily focusing on Wilson, the film also shows significant moments in the history of punk, such as the Sex Pistols' infamous concert at Manchester's Lesser Free Trade Hall, and how several members of the audience went on to form famous bands who would sign for Factory, such as Joy Division, New Order and the Happy Mondays.

NEXT:6 Great Punk Rock Horror Movies