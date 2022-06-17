It’s slim pickings when it comes to options for overtly queer anime. Any anime fan who’s gone out of there way to look for decidedly queer content has doubtlessly been faced with the thought, “that’s it?” because anime that directly addresses queerness as anything more than a passing remark is still hard to find. And even among the limited options we have, finding something of quality is a challenge. Like American comedies, anime is bloated with a lot of mediocre schlock that one needs to sift through to find anything worthwhile and that applies doubly so for queer anime. Finding something that treats its queer characters with thought but also provides a plot engaging enough to keep viewers interested doesn’t seem like that hard of a task, yet it seems to be a challenge for this niche genre to produce something up to that standard.

However, just because the options are limited doesn’t mean there aren’t some real gems out there. There are some truly masterful queer stories to be found in anime across a variety of genres. So here are five that will definitely be worth your time:

Revolutionary Girl Utena (1999)

Revolutionary Girl Utena is an anime from the late 1990s that aims to deconstruct magical girl anime much in the same way Neon Genesis Evangelion tries to deconstruct mecha stories. It follows Utena Tenjou (Tomoko Kawakami) as she’s brought into the surreal world of Ohtori Academy. One day she stumbles into a world of duels, fate, and the supernatural that lies under the surface of her school. She’s wanted to be a prince ever since she was little and after meeting Himemiya Anthy (Yuriko Fuchizaki), a girl who’s been assigned the role of “Rose Bride” (a prize for whoever wins the duels), Utena hopes to save Himemiya from this bizarre world.

The slow, building relationship between Utena and Himemiya is the core of the show. It’s got all the great hallmarks of shoujo but also so much more as the story unravels and we come to understand just how disturbing things at Ohtori can get. The show is imbued with complex themes about gender and sexuality, what it means to be a woman in this world, and what it means to love. Utena and Himemiya have to essentially save each other from the hetero-normative roles they’ve been thrust into and bring revolution to the world. Aside from the complex main relationship, there’s also a significant secondary plot about one of the other duelist who is a lesbian which deals explicitly with her feelings of love and betrayal. It’s a masterpiece of a show with a lot to say and queerness is inextricable from those messages.

Given (2020)

Image via Lerche

Given is an anime adaptation of a manga series by the same name. The story follows Mafuyu Sato (Shogo Yano), a high schooler, dealing with the aftermath of his boyfriend’s suicide. What remains of him is a guitar he doesn’t know how to play and emotions Mafuyu isn’t ready to unpack. One day, Mafuyu meets Ritsuka Uenoyama (Yuma Uchida) and after Mafuyu shows off his singing chops, Uenoyama invites him to join his band. From there starts a slow burn romance between the two boys. Mafuyu tries to come to grips with his new life while Uenoyama comes to terms with this newfound attraction.

The show deals with heavy topics but handles them with care, and it’s certainly far from a depressing watch. The characters all help each other to move forward, with the whole band helping Mafuyu to come out of his shell. And while the growing romance between Mafuyu and Uenoyama is the core of the show, there’s also an even slower romance simmering between the two other members of the group, Haruki and Akihiko. There are queer characters abound here, but there’s still a lovely plot to unravel here outside the thoughtfully written characters.

No. 6 (2011)

Image via Fuji TV

No. 6 is a sci-fi story about two boys trying to destroy a dystopia. Shion (Yuki Kaji) is a prodigy living in a highly advanced enclosed city, but his life is thrown off-kilter when he meets Nezumi (Yoshimasa Hosoya), a boy from outside the wall, by chance. Their chance encounter is cut short but years later Nezumi comes to Shion rescue when his life is in danger. Together the two wrestle with their opposing worldviews while being inexplicably drawn to each other. Shion and Nezumi team up to try and figure out the secret of the city and the danger that could extinguish all life in it. The plot is heavily a sci-fi story but the subplot regarding Shion and Nezumi is nothing short of romantic.

The romance is certainly a background element compared to the fascist government the boys are trying to overthrow. Yet it remains an integral part of the story, each tender moment they share simply helping them harden their resolve to accomplish their mission together. It features multiple on-screen kisses (something that many queer anime lack) and a sweet slow dance scene that could almost have you forgetting these two are trying to destroy a government basically by themselves.

Sasaki and Miyano (2022)

The only full-on romance on this list, Sasaki and Miyano is a recent anime adaptation of a massive BL (Boys’ Love) fan finding himself in the middle of his own BL love story. Miyano (Sōma Saitō) is a huge fan of BL stories but is certain that he himself is straight. That is until his upperclassman, Sasaki (Yūsuke Shirai), befriends and later confesses to him. Miyano must come to terms with Sasaki’s feelings for him and vice versa. It’s a straight-up (pun intended) romance that plays like your average teen rom-com, it just happens to be about two boys falling in love.

Unlike the other shows on this list, there’s not much to discuss about this show aside from the romance as it is the main plot of the story. But like the others listed here, Sasaki and Miyano treats its queer characters with nuance and kindness, veering away from tired tropes in favor of a clumsy first love story. The characters don’t deal with any external homophobia, the show goes out of its way to stay lighthearted, instead we’re only treated to some light (for Sasaki, less so for Miyano) inner turmoil about coming to terms with being attracted to guys. It’s a sweet and fun watch for anyone who loves a good romance.

Yuri!!! On Ice (2016)

Image via Crunchyroll, Mappa

An absolute classic, Yuri!!! On Ice may be one of the most well known queer anime out there. The show is a romance disguised as a sports anime that does both genres wonderfully. Yuri Katsuki (Toshiyuki Toyonaga) is a down-on-his-luck figure skater who’s always looked up to idol skater, Viktor Nikiforov (Junichi Suwabe). After a terrible performance at his last Grand Prix, Yuri thinks his career might be over. He’s moved back to his hometown in Japan hoping to figure out what to do next when his childhood friend uploads a video of Yuri skating to one of Viktor’s old routines. The video goes viral and Viktor himself sees it, making the impulsive decision to take a year off of skating to go and coach Yuri himself. What follows is a sickeningly sweet love story of two skaters rediscovering their passion for the sport through each other.

Yuri!!! On Ice was a cultural moment when it came out. The infamous kiss in episode 7 and everything that followed gave the show a rightful spot among the best queer anime of all time. Like the hit comedy Schitt’s Creek, Yuri!!! On Ice doesn’t want to engage with homophobia, instead opting to let its characters explore their romance in peace and see that romance celebrated by those around Yuri and Viktor. It’s a show that doesn’t shy away from its characters’ queerness but also doesn’t want to burden them (or the story) with the harshness of real world bigotry. Thus, we get a magnificent story of an athlete overcoming adversity and finding love along the way.

These are just a handful of the queer anime out there and while not all of them are as magnificent as those listed above, there’s plenty worth checking out. Like the list itself, there’s a disparity between the amount of shows that feature male/male couples versus female/female couples that creates a challenge for those looking for more female-centric content. And in terms of stories that handle transgender or nonbinary individuals the options are even slimmer. It’s disappointing to not see more variety within the types of stories being told but having them told at all is still a victory. And hopefully, as views continue to change and minds continue to broaden we can see more and more anime tackle queerness in all its many facets with the care and craft that these shows did.