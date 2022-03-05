Queer Eye has come to be a symbol of celebration: commemorating the extraordinary feats of ordinary individuals. The cast of the show should be no exception: five people that have overcome adversity in regard to their sexuality and gender expression but make it their mission to help others. However, out of the Fab Five, it seems Bobby Berk is sometimes overlooked, despite doing – arguably – the most leg work. He is the more subdued of the more outgoing personalities of the dancing, sociable Karamo Brown, the sassy Tan France, the flirty and fun Jonathan Van Ness, and excitable, dog-loving Antoni Porowski. Of course, the elements that each brings to the table are vital, as they all culminate to give the hero of the episode more confidence, self-assurance, and self-love. Yet, there is something truly special about creating a home for someone, a place where they can feel safe, relaxed, content. It's something every human being deserves, and something Bobby provides, time and time again.

So, it's high time to celebrate some of his most outstanding projects throughout the show.

Artist's Studio and Room – "The Ideal Woman" (Queer Eye: We're in Japan! Episode 3)

Japan is famously one of the most populated cities on the globe, andm with that comes an almost claustrophobic density when it comes to its housing. With a typical family apartment in Tokyo being approximately 70 square meters, utilizing space appropriately is absolutely essential: at its core, functionality is the key to design for this kind of space. Having previously seen Bobby tackle large, suburban housing and public spaces, this one's clearly out of his usual comfort zone.

However, after meeting the hero of the episode, Kae, we come to understand she needs a place to relax and unwind, and work on her amazing Manga artwork. However, due to living in the depths of the sprawling Tokyo, there's not an abundance of space. This doesn't hold Bobby back, not in the slightest! Turning a dreary, cluttered space into the perfect balance of chill and productive, the use of vertical space is inspired. With her sleeping area on top of beautiful pink stairs – that doubles as storage space – separating church and state. Meaning upstairs is to relax and downstairs is to work, as a beautiful, colorful, professional-looking desk space.

The Barn – "Snow White of Central Texas" (Queer Eye, Season 6, Episode 7)

From managing small spaces to constructing colossal ones, this project saw Bobby building an entire barn! Jamie is in serious need of some respite, which is immediately made apparent by her inability to keep her tears at bay – emotions and exhaustion clearly bubbling beneath the surface. Her time is limited, but her heart is endless, as she spends almost every waking hour caring for sick and disabled animals. Moreover, she has a family and a farm to maintain, so there's no time for herself! The fact that the barn was only mentioned in passing and painted as a pipe-dream of the distant future makes the surprise of its existence so much more meaningful.

The barn itself is a mammoth structure, but it still manages to evoke a sense of comfort and coziness. Personalized to perfection, Bobby has the names of the animals on the stalls and an image paying homage to Jamie's first dog, Angel. Overall, the joy and possibilities that the barn brings are enough to make anyone smile.

The Ranch Trailer – "No More Bull" (Queer Eye, Season 6, Episode 3)

This episode's hero, Josh, is probably the closest thing to an original cowboy that we will ever see in the modern age. He's dedicated to his ranch, would rather be on a horse than in a car, and is not the most concerned about personal hygiene. However, he has a heart of gold but also, really impressively, a heart of purple aka a medal awarded to him when he fought in the army. It's clear that Josh is courageous and carefree, but, with that, comes forgetting to take care of himself.

Josh's initial home can only be described as a precariously balanced container, which is not only chaotic but potentially pretty dangerous! This is not the biggest space in the world, but Bobby makes it open and inviting with the use of white, but he's careful to accent the white with rustic features that remain true to Josh. Overall, Josh may exude the image of a lone cowboy but has a lot of love to give, which Bobby's renovation provides perfectly. It's faithful to his lifestyle, but certainly not somewhere a potential lady-friend would turn up her nose.

Kenny's Parent's House – "On Golden Kenny" (Queer Eye, Season 4, Episode 5)

Kenny was your old man stuck in a rut, enveloped by ghosts of his past so much he was unable to see the goodness of his present. His house was a saddening shrine to his deceased parents, it appeared that he saw more dust than sunlight. Having lost his four-legged best friend, and hearing family members' concerns, we could see that Kenny was a lonely man that has grown too accustomed to being alone. Everyone sheds a moved tear at Kenny regaining a canine companion, but he also - in a sense - gains back his family. It's all thanks to Bobby and his creation of a space where Kenny and his family can gather and create happy memories together.

The classic Bobby-esque cleanliness with character shines through, always careful to convey the personality of the hero. There are still images of Kenny's parents and there are some beautiful artworks of Croatia, in celebration of his heritage. The fulfilling climax of the episode, seeing all the extended family gathered in his revitalized home, evidently boosts Kenny's confidence. It's so satisfying to see him all dressed up and hosting a family event, like a boss-ass Don.

Teacher's Lounge – "Without Further Ado" (Queer Eye, Season 4, Episode 1)

This episode proves a blast from the past for our beloved JVN, as they find themselves at their old stomping grounds in Quincy, Illinois. The Fab Five are introduced to music teacher, Kathy Dooley, who really embodies the vibes of Dead Poets' Society. A woman that gives so much and spends so much time in school should enjoy her surroundings there! Bobby works with yet another kind of space, changing a formerly dreary staff lounge into somewhere equally relaxing and calming as it is vibrant and productive. It's astounding that Kathy and the school at large had been denied any form of change for the past 30 years, but this is worth the wait. A well-lit space, rife with coffee stations and seating areas, all class blues can melt away. Finally, another lovely personal touch from Bobby comes in the form of a plaque commemorating the lounge to Kathy, having christened it the 'Dooley Den'.

Tammy's House & The Community Centre – "God Bless Gay" (Queer Eye, Season 2, Episode 1)

This episode not only saw Bobby tackling two major projects in a single week but battling his own inner demons of the past. Having been dedicated to the church as a youngster, Bobby was rejected by his peers upon coming out as gay. His entire social circle and support network vanished from his life, as they couldn't compromise their beliefs for the sake of compassion. Needless to say, Bobby is initially not at all enthralled by being in a church and surrounded by very devoted believers in Christianity. However, Bobby witnesses the hero – Tammy – publicly support her gay son, without sacrificing her faith. Her kindness and understanding is returned when Bobby renovates the local community center and Tammy's house.

Creating a warm, inviting space for the town's people to socialize and share their faith, the community center evokes a sense of peace. With the dark blue walls mixed with bright, white furniture and luscious plants, and gorgeous ambient lighting, you can't imagine anyone being unhappy in this place. Moreover, we see Tammy's own constant thoughtfulness and presence for others be rewarded, as Bobby reveals to her a stunning bathroom, beaming with light and cleanliness: the perfect place to take some time to herself, after a long, hard day of giving to everyone around her. This episode not only shows Bobby going above and beyond his usual immense workload but shows him doing so in spite of past pain and experiences, opening his heart and mind in order to do what he does best.

The House and the Toy Box – "Elrod and Sons" (Queer Eye, Season 3, Episode 6)

This episode had us all in floods of tears as we watched a broken man and his family find clarity and begin to move on. Elrod is a single father with two young children, their mother has passed away due to cancer. Elrod is a man trying to hold his family together, whilst dealing with the devastation of grief. Although they have a beautiful suburban home, Elrod's family home is tainted with sadness and ghosts of the past. That's where Bobby comes in: transforming these stunning foundations into an open, calming home, sleek but comforting. However, the pièce de résistance that will leave you in tears is the carved wooden toy box. Bobby includes a personalized engraving, taken verbatim from the children's birthday cards given to them by their mother. This time, Bobby not only demonstrates his talent for design but the pure thought and passion that goes into his projects. This was more than a renovation, this was a helping hand to give a struggling family a new home and a new start, whilst paying respect to the loved one they lost.

