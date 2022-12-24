For decades movies in Hollywood have consisted of the same conventional character archetypes, and they rinse and repeat every year. From the funny, slightly unattractive sidekick to the handsome reluctant hero and the beautiful independent female heroine who's got it all together, audiences are rarely surprised by the personalities they're watching on the screen.

However, every year there's one quirky ensemble film full of characters that play against Hollywood norms. Where the unattractive funny character is the hero, and the heroine isn't gorgeous and doesn't have it together. With the excitement around Glass Onion'srelease, fans seek quirky personas they don't typically see on the screen. While fans all love the heroes in blockbuster movies, the strange and sometimes satirical characters in films likeMoonrise Kingdomand The Royal Tenenbaumscan be oddly more relatable.

10/10 'Clue' (1984)

A wacky mystery, Clue is based on the board game of the same name and keeps viewers laughing and guessing. This film about six strangers with government ties trying to solve a murder may have been too quirky for audiences at the time, but it has grown a cult following in subsequent years.

This oddball film feels like a play because every character is so loud and over the top. The characters are not quirky because they are strange but because of how self-obsessed and shallow they all seem, considering people are dying. Clue uses its eccentric characters to poke fun at the Washington elite, showing the absurd lengths they'll go to cover up their secrets.

9/10 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

This star-filled ensemble, including George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and Bill Murray, was West Anderson's first foray into animation. The film about a Fox who pulls a heist on three farms is so weird that it's charming.

Fantastic Mr. Fox's star-studded cast gives such convincing performances that audiences forget they're watching a movie about talking animals. A lot of the quirkiness and charm of the characters come from traits based on their species, like the possum constantly staring off into space like he's dead. No matter how weird the film gets, it never overshadows its themes of family and friends, making it a genuinely fantastic watch.

8/10 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

This Indie hit surprised the industry with the huge following it amassed. The film about a troubled family's quest to get their youngest member to a beauty pageant proved too strange for audiences to look away.

It's easy to be swept away by this film's eccentric characters and plot. However, every character's idiosyncrasies highlight their inner struggle - from their insanely competitive father to their suicidal uncle who can't be left alone and their son who takes a vow of silence. Little Miss Sunshine makes them deal with the cause or effect of these quirks head-on. It's easy to understand why its script won an Academy Award.

7/10 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Wes Anderson's film about two outcast youths who run away and their small town's mad scramble to find them shows why he is the king of the quirky indie ensemble film.

In this unconventional coming-of-age film chocked full of legends like Frances McDormand and Bruce Willis, roles are reversed as the children act like forty-year-olds in small bodies attempting to get married and pledging their undying love to each other. Meanwhile, the floundering adults act like immature children fighting and cheating on each other. Audiences are left wondering if the kids are acting like adults because the grown-ups refuse to.

6/10 'I Heart Huckabees' (2004)

David O' Russo's philosophical indie about one environmentalist search for enlightenment is so quirky it's almost incomprehensible, but sometimes that's a good thing.

When Albert runs into the same stranger on three different occasions, he hires two existential detectives to find out what life is trying to tell him. At the same time, a pretty nihilist tries to convince Albert that nothing's connected and life is meaningless. Every character in the film represents different philosophies of life. The kooky plot seems pointless until the end, when Albert realizes the perspectives are all connected just like people, leaving the audience feeling like they've just made a cathartic breakthrough in therapy.

5/10 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' (2010)

In Gareth Edward's ode to video games, Scott must defeat his new sweetheart's seven evil boyfriends before he can be her new beau. This satirical ensemble film is a who's who of rising stars from the late 2000s.

The quirkiness of Scott Pilgrim vs. The Worldmakes it feels like a giant video game with plenty of insider gamer jokes like boss levels and health packs. Its characters' quippy dialogue leaves characters appearing less like people and more like characters in a Borderlands game cut scene. The movie operates like a musical, except when the scenes get too intense, characters break out into fights instead of a song.

4/10 'Wild Mountain Thyme' (2020)

Famous for his quirky romantic comedies, director John Patrick Shanley's newest film about two Irish farmers who can't admit they're in love will have viewers captivated and scratching their heads, wondering what they just watched.

It's a rule in Hollywood that any film starring Christopher Walkenis automatically quirky. The film starts with narration by Walken happily proclaiming that he's dead. The movie is full of unconventional characters who stare off into space and go into long heartfelt monologues about nature and living in Ireland. The film's heroine, played by Emily Blunt, is obsessed with her neighbor and refuses to date anyone hoping one day he will fall in love with her. Meanwhile, her neighbor, played by Jamie Dornan refuses to date because he thinks that he's a bumblebee. An oddly mesmerizing film, Wild Mountain Tyme truly has to be seen to be believed.

3/10 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Wes Anderson's classic film about an oddball family who reunite after years apart took the world by storm with how infectiously strange it allowed itself to be. The Royal Tenenbaums is the definition of offbeat, broken into chapters like a book with narration included. It's also full of 70s fashion and technology while displaying a 2000s Apple Computer, giving it a timeless feeling.

Its characters put it over the edge; Chas Tenenbaum (Ben Stiller) and his kids are never seen without their iconic matching red Addis tracksuits, not to mention the step-siblings who are madly in love. It speaks to the strength of this film for audiences to root for a brother-sister romance. It's no wonder The Royal Tenenbaums is looked at as the quintessential quirky comedy.

2/10 'An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn' (2018)

This hilarious retro crime comedy about a waitress who seeks to meet a magician from her past pushes the limits of how weird a film can be before viewers have to turn it off to retain their sanity.

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn never ceases to make the audience uncomfortable with characters so strange they're almost haunting, accompanied by dark, dramatic 80s synth-pop like something straight out of Stranger Things playing in every scene. Every character in the film comes across like they could be insane. The titular character doesn’t speak but grunts the whole movie leaving women unexplainably enamored with him. Unlike most quirky films, these characters are not charming but dark and sinister, constantly looking out for their own self-interest. By the end of this An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, viewers will wonder about their own sanity.

1/10 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

In Spike Jones and Charlie Kaufman's feature debut, an unemployed puppeteer and his wife control actor John Malkovich's mind. This classic mind-bending ensemble film starring John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Kathrine Keener, and Malkovich as himself is the equivalent of walking into a carnival funhouse.

Being John Malkovich features strange and unexplainable happenings likeAlice In Wonderland. Things like Craig's office, where the ceiling is so low he has to crouch down to walk, go completely unexplained. Craig then finds a small door leading to John Malkovich's mind, which he controls, but he never asks why this door even exists. Just when it couldn't get more unpredictable, his wife has a sexual awakening after falling for Craig's boss and using John's body to have sex with her. This 90s cult film doesn't just exude quirkiness; it relishes in it.

