Whether we’re getting our Taxi Driver on by spitting “you talkin’ to me?” or mimicking 007’s famous “Bond. James Bond” introduction, there is seldom a better way to showcase our love of cinema than by slipping a famous film into a conversation. Some films are so full of great lines that, in addition to their fantastic stories, unforgettable characters, and immense pop-culture impact, they have become renowned for their endless quotability.

RELATED: The Top Letterboxd Movies Ranked by IMDb Score

The users of Letterboxd have assembled their own list of such films, with the ultimate selections representing the community’s response to the most quotable movies of all time. From timeless classics over half a century old to iconic hits from more recent times, these famous films have given us an abundance of great lines which we love to use whenever we get the chance.

'Casablanca' (1942)

Image via Warner Bros.

Viewed by many to be the greatest screenplay ever written (as well as the best movie of all time), Casablanca is a razor-sharp drama filled with some of the suavest dialogue ever put to screen. The wartime classic follows a club owner in the city of Casablanca trying to stay out of the politics of the war, an aspiration which grows complicated when his former lover appears with her husband, a leader of the resistance.

With Rick’s (Humphrey Bogart) self-serving cynicism, Ilsa’s (Ingrid Bergman) touching romanticism, and Captain Louie Renault’s (Claude Rains) delightful villainy, the film has no shortage of quotable characters whose one-liners have been repeated by fans for 80 years. The only real shock of its appearance on Letterboxd’s list is that it doesn’t place even higher.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan’s renowned Batman trilogy remains one of the greatest superhero stories ever committed to the screen. Among the gritty action, pulsating drama, and complex characters were some of the most compelling quotes to come from blockbuster entertainment, with 2008’s masterpiece The Dark Knight particularly strong in this regard.

With the Joker (Heath Ledger) manipulating Gotham City and Batman (Christian Bale) struggling to stop him, the movie is laced with lines commenting on morality and power. From “you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain” to “some men just want to watch the world burn”, and, of course, all the great lines to come from Ledger’s Joker, The Dark Knight is one of the most quotable films of recent times.

'The Godfather' (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Francis Ford Coppola’s timeless classic has been immortalized due to its enthralling story, ambiguous characters, and astounding technical prowess. Mario Puzo’s Oscar-winning screenplay also contains some of the most famous quotes ever put to screen with the Corleone family the masters of the subtle threat.

While “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” may be the most famous quote from the film, it was certainly not the only one to bleed into the pop culture lexicon. From “Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes” to “Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.”, The Godfather is full of lines that immerse the audience into the mob’s lifestyle and have been repeated countless times in the 50 years since the film’s release.

'Mean Girls' (2004)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Coming from the razor-sharp comedic mind of Tina Fey, the screenplay for Mean Girls provides a scathing, satirical lens on the social politics and sassy cliques of high school. It demands to be viewed as a defining picture of the early 2000s as one of the most iconic films of its era jam-packed with great lines from so many of its iconic female characters.

From Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) wicked cattiness to Gretchen Wieners’ (Lacey Chabert) insistence on making “fetch” a thing, the film’s quotes are not only memorable, but also hilariously accurate. We’ll even single out Mrs. George’s (Amy Poehler) “I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom” as one for fans of the movie who have gone on to have their own children.

'Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope' (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm

It’s only appropriate that the biggest film in pop culture history should provide some of the greatest quotes in pop culture history. While the film’s success is more attributed to the ground-breaking visual effects and the awe-inspiring stakes of the story, the contributions it made to our everyday lingo can’t be understated.

“May the force be with you”, “use the force, Luke”, “these aren’t the droids you’re looking for”. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope has a plethora of quotes we all hear almost daily. The later Star Wars films only added to the original’s legacy of conjuring fantastic quotes which bleed into our everyday vocabularies.

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

“Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya…” and if you’ve seen Rob Reiner’s fantasy adventure classic then you’ll have no problem finishing that quote on your own. While Montoya’s (Mandy Patinkin) emotional vengeful vow has come to dominate perceptions of The Princess Bride, it’s far from the only great line the legendary revenge movie contains.

William Goldman’s wonderfully witty screenplay (based on his own novel) is stacked with great quote after great quote. Be it Vizzini’s (Wallace Shawn) “Inconceivable” or the great back-and-fourths between Westley (Cary Elwes) and Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), The Princess Bride offers a litany of great quotes for fans to enjoy.

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax Films

There are few writers able to write dialogue quite like Quentin Tarantino. In fact, his gripping back-and-forth between characters has become one of the most defining tropes of his movies, though none of them have been quite so quotable as Pulp Fiction.

From Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent’s (John Travolta) entire “Royale with cheese” discussion to Mia Wallace’s (Uma Thurman) litany of punchy lines, the film has a surplus of great quotes which are ridiculously fun to repeat. Besides, who hasn’t tried Jules’ “And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee” spiel once or twice before?

'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Image via EMI Films

Masters of comedy through the 70s and 80s, Monty Python have had no shortage of skits and films which have proven to be among the most quotable works of the genre. But it’s Monty Python and the Holy Grail – their whacky re-telling of King Arthur’s legendary quest – that stands as their best and most quotable.

While each of the leading characters has their fair share of memorable lines, the film finds plenty of gems in its brilliant side characters. From the French knight hurling abuse to Tim the Enchanter, and, of course, the Black Knight and his flesh wounds, the comedic masterpiece is an endless source of great quotes and arguably the most iconic comedy ever made.

'The Room' (2003)

Image via TPW Films

The undisputed champion of ‘so bad it's good’ cinema, The Room has become a pop culture sensation and one of the most recognizable movies ever made. Coming from writer/director/producer/star Tommy Wiseau, it may not be spectacularly good, but it has proven to be ridiculously quotable.

From “I did not hit her, I did not. Oh, hi Mark” to “you’re tearing me apart, Lisa”, The Room has an obscene amount lines which have left a lasting impression on its viewers. As clunky as many of those lines are, the film rightly sits entrenched as one of the most quotable films of all time and its dialogue has played a huge part in The Room reaching the iconic status it’s regarded with today.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

With the infinite wisdom of The Dude (Jeff Bridges), The Coen Brothers’ comedy-mystery masterpiece The Big Lebowski tops Letterboxd’s list as the single most quotable film ever made. A definitive film of the 1990s, it follows a chilled-out bowling enthusiast who becomes embroiled in a whacky criminal scheme after falling victim to a case of mistaken identity.

While the easy-going protagonist has the lion’s share of the great quotes, he certainly doesn’t have them all with John Goodman’s perpetually outraged Vietnam War veteran also making an impression with his intense dialogue. On Letterboxd’s high rating of the film’s quotability, we feel it’s only apt to say “the Dude abides.”

NEXT: The Most Reviewed Films on Letterboxd